Exponent to Announce Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on July 30, 2026

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPO), today announced that it will report Second Quarter of fiscal year 2026 financial results for the period ended July 3, 2026 following the close of the market on Thursday, July 30, 2026. On that day, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Catherine Corrigan, President John Pye, Executive Vice President Richard Schlenker, and Chief Financial Officer Eric Anderson, will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the Company’s business and financial results.



Event: Exponent, Inc. Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Thursday, July 30, 2026 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time Live Call: (844) 481-2781 or (412) 317-0672

Exponent will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website, http://www.exponent.com/investors. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, August 6, 2026 by dialing (855) 669-9658 or (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode 7563057#.



About Exponent



Exponent brings together 90+ technical disciplines and 950+ consultants to help our clients navigate the increasing complexity of more than a dozen industries, connecting decades of pioneering work in failure analysis to develop solutions for a safer, healthier, more sustainable world.

Exponent's consultants deliver the highest value by leveraging multidisciplinary expertise and resources from across Exponent's offices in North America, Asia, and Europe. Exponent's consultants, laboratories, databases, and computing resources work seamlessly together around the globe, enabling us to produce the breakthrough insights needed to help multinational companies, startups, law firms, insurance companies, governments, and society respond to incidents and push their products and processes forward.

Exponent may be reached at (888) 656-EXPO, info@exponent.com, or www.exponent.com.