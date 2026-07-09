United States Mint Announces Release of Freedom Ringing – Liberty Bell Gold Coins and Silver Medal

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) announced today that it is releasing the Freedom Ringing – Liberty Bell Gold Coins and Silver Medal on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at noon EDT. The first non-round coin and medal in recent U.S. history, these Liberty Bell-shaped coins and medals are available in the following product options: One Ounce Gold Coin (26LB), Half Ounce Gold Coin (26LC) and Half Ounce Silver Medal (26LD). Orders are limited to one each per household for the first 24 hours of sales. The mintage is limited to 2,026 units for each product type.

The United States Mint is proud to herald 250 years of American independence with the Freedom Ringing – Liberty Bell in a striking limited-edition design. Years of planning and innovation have culminated in these unique coins and medal honoring the Liberty Bell’s timeless message of hope and perseverance as inscribed upon the bell, to “Proclaim Liberty Throughout All the Land Unto All the Inhabitants thereof.”

Customers may set up Remind Me alerts for each or all these products, see images or learn more about other 2026 Semiquincentennial Coin and Medal Program products.

Master craftsmen used advanced laser technology to engrave the design, achieving greater detail and definition. For the first time, laser engraving and finishing were combined into a single process, allowing for added textures such as the frosted windows of Independence Hall.

Each polished, custom Liberty Bell–shaped blank was individually hand-loaded and struck using a hydraulic press available only in the Philadelphia Mint’s Research and Development Lab. Due to their unique shape, the dies were aligned with accuracy within the width of a human hair.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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