National Minority Quality Forum Calls for AI Policy That Prioritizes Communities with the Greatest Burden of Disease

Washington D.C., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence rapidly transforms healthcare, ForYourHealth.News , the editorial platform of the National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF), has published a new commentary by NMQF President and CEO Dr. Gary A. Puckrein arguing that the greatest promise of healthcare AI lies not in reducing costs, but in reducing patient risk—particularly in communities that bear the greatest burden of disease.

Titled " The Communities Most Burdened by Disease Should Be the First to Benefit from Artificial Intelligence ," the article is the second installment in ForYourHealth.News' ongoing editorial initiative exploring how artificial intelligence can advance health equity, improve patient outcomes, and ensure innovation reaches the communities that need it most.

Rather than viewing AI as only as a tool for automation or operational efficiency, Dr. Puckrein argues that healthcare leaders should measure its success by its ability to improve early disease detection, strengthen care coordination, expand access to clinical innovation, and reduce longstanding disparities in care.

"Artificial intelligence should not simply make healthcare more efficient," writes Dr. Puckrein. "Its greatest value lies in helping patients receive earlier diagnoses, better coordinated care, and more equitable access to life-saving innovations. The communities carrying the greatest burden of disease should be the first—not the last—to benefit."

The commentary calls for policymakers, healthcare systems, technology developers, and payers to prioritize the deployment of AI-enabled tools in minority-serving hospitals, Federally Qualified Health Centers, rural providers, and other safety-net health systems where the potential to improve health outcomes is greatest.

Dr. Puckrein's article builds upon the editorial initiative's inaugural commentary, which explored why healthcare innovation—including artificial intelligence—must intentionally address longstanding inequities in care. Together, the series examines the opportunities, challenges, and policy decisions shaping the future of AI in healthcare, with a particular focus on improving outcomes for historically underserved populations.

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, ForYourHealth.News will continue publishing original reporting, expert interviews, opinion, and analysis featuring leaders from healthcare, technology, government, academia, and patient advocacy. Future coverage will examine topics including responsible AI implementation, early disease detection, precision medicine, clinical research, public policy, and strategies to ensure technological innovation benefits every community.

Published by the National Minority Quality Forum, ForYourHealth.News is a national digital health publication covering healthcare policy, scientific discovery, medical innovation, and health equity. Through original journalism, expert commentary, podcasts, and multimedia storytelling, the platform reaches more than 26,000 newsletter subscribers and a growing audience of healthcare executives, clinicians, researchers, policymakers, patient advocates, and community leaders across the country.

Read Dr. Puckrein's commentary:

https://fyh.news/underserved-communities-should-benefit-first-from-healthcare-ai/

Explore ForYourHealth.News' coverage of artificial intelligence and healthcare:

https://fyh.news/category/ai/

About ForYourHealth.News

ForYourHealth.News is the editorial platform of the National Minority Quality Forum, delivering trusted news, analysis, and commentary on healthcare policy, scientific research, medical innovation, and health access. The publication elevates diverse voices and expert perspectives to help healthcare professionals, policymakers, advocates, and communities better understand the issues shaping the future of health.

About the National Minority Quality Forum

The National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research and advocacy organization based in Washington, DC. The mission of NMQF is to reduce patient risk by assuring optimal care for all. NMQF’s vision is an American health services research, delivery and financing system whose operating principle is to reduce patient risk for amenable morbidity and mortality while improving quality of life. For more information, please visit www.nmqf.org.

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