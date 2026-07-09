American Mariners Protest Chinese Vessel Operating Under Jones Act Waiver in Louisiana

GARYVILLE, La., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of the Seafarers International Union , representing merchant mariners sailing aboard U.S.-flag vessels, gathered Thursday outside Marathon Petroleum's refinery in Garyville to protest the arrival of the Chinese-flagged vessel Jin Zhou Wan, arguing that the Trump Administration's Jones Act waiver is allowing foreign vessels to perform work traditionally reserved for American ships and crews.

The demonstration coincided with the vessel's expected arrival carrying asphalt between U.S. ports under the administration's temporary Jones Act waiver. The Jones Act, requires cargo transported between U.S. ports to move aboard vessels that are U.S.-built, U.S.-owned, U.S.-flagged and primarily U.S.-crewed.



Members of the Seafarers International Union protest outside the Marathon refinery in Garyville, Louisiana.

The Jin Zhou Wan has now completed at least three domestic coastwise voyages under the waiver. The vessel is owned and operated by a subsidiary of COSCO Shipping, which is designated by the U.S. Department of War as a Chinese Military Company.

"Louisiana's mariners should not have to stand by on the dock while a Chinese state-owned shipping company takes over work that belongs on American vessels," said Chris Westbrook, SIU vice president for the Gulf Coast. "The Jones Act creates family-supporting jobs, strengthens our nation's maritime readiness, and helps ensure America has the merchant marine it needs when our country calls. It's time to end this waiver and restore these jobs to American workers."

The administration issued the waiver during the conflict with Iran, saying it was intended to help stabilize domestic fuel supplies and lower gasoline prices. Subsequent reporting and analysis by Navigistics Consulting and Reuters found the waiver did not significantly increase fuel supplies or measurably reduce gasoline prices.

The initial 60-day waiver was later extended for another 90 days. Maritime labor organizations, shipping companies and several lawmakers have called on President Trump to allow the waiver to expire.

According to the Transportation Institute , the law supports approximately 650,000 U.S. jobs, including more than 70,000 in Louisiana, and contributes more than $18 billion annually to the state's economy.

Louisiana's congressional leadership including Speaker Mike Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Rep. Clay Higgins and Rep. Julia Letlow, who is running for the U.S. Senate, recently joined dozens of House Republicans in urging President Donald Trump to allow the waiver to expire.

About Seafarers International Union

The Seafarers International Union, Atlantic, Gulf, Lakes and Inland Waters, AFL-CIO, represents professional United States merchant mariners sailing aboard U.S.-flag vessels in the deep sea, Great Lakes and inland trades. SIU members sail in the three shipboard departments: deck, engine and steward.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68ae4993-28c1-4a0a-9bb2-2d43d6f5a16e