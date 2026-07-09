Exodus Movement, Inc. June 2026 Treasury Update and Monthly Metrics

OMAHA, Neb., July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc . (NYSE American: EXOD) ("Exodus" or “the company”), a leading self-custodial finance and payments platform, today announced updated metrics connected with its Web3 suite of services, including digital asset holdings, user metrics, and exchange provider processed volume metrics, as of June 30, 2026.

“Transaction volume in June was strong despite the general pricing pressure across the cryptocurrency market,” said James Gernetzke, CFO at Exodus. “Our mix of direct user to enterprise activity has remained relatively consistent with ~75% of trade volume coming from our direct users with the remainder coming from our various XO Swap enterprise relationships.”

“Our balance sheet of digital assets reflects our focus on expanding our existing business with new marketing activities and enhanced functionality as well as supporting the integration of Monavate/Baanx into the Exodus platform,” commented Gernetzke.

Selected Digital Asset Holdings as of June 30, 2026 (Unaudited)

Bitcoin (BTC): 600 BTC (compared to 656 BTC as of May 31, 2026)

Ethereum (ETH): 457 ETH (compared to 1,433 ETH as of May 31, 2026)

Solana (SOL): 17,749 SOL (compared to 20,673 SOL as of May 31, 2026)

Swap Volume

Exodus’ exchange provider processed volume was $399 million for the month of June 2026, of which $93 million (23%) originated from the company’s XO Swap partners. This compares with $383 million exchange provider processed volume in May 2026, of which $104 million (27%) originated from our XO Swap partners.

Monthly Active Users (MAUs)

MAUs were 1.5 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to 1.5 million as of May 31, 2026.

About Exodus

Founded in 2015, Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE American: EXOD) is pioneering self-custodial finance by giving people the tools to earn rewards, spend, manage, and swap digital assets across borders, all without giving up control. Exodus serves millions of users through its products built on a simple principle: your money should be yours.

Exodus also powers crypto infrastructure and card/payment services for enterprise platforms serving millions of users through its enterprise product suite. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Exodus is financial software where ownership is the default. For more information, visit exodus.com .

Investor Contact

investors@exodus.com

Media Contact

Aubrey Strobel/Elena Nisonoff, Halcyon Communications

exodus@halcyonpr.xyz

Disclosure Information

Exodus uses the following as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com ; press releases; public videos, calls, and webcasts; and social media: X (@exodus and JP Richardson's feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us as of the date hereof. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “will,” “expect,” “would,” “should,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “likely,” “believes,” “views”, “estimates”, or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, management statements regarding management’s confidence in our products, services, business trajectory and plans, expectations regarding demand for our products, and volatility and trading volumes of digital asset markets. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in “Item 1. Business” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” of Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 11, 2026, as well as in our other reports filed with the SEC from time to time.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that have been made to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.