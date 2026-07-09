Velan Inc. Reports Fiscal 2027 First-Quarter Results

MONTREAL, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX: VLN) (“Velan” or the “Company”), a world-leading manufacturer of industrial valves, announced today financial results for its first quarter ended May 31, 2026. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise.
FIRST-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
IFRS MEASURES
- Sales of $57.8 million, compared to $72.2 million last year, reflecting the geopolitical and regional conflicts which resulted in shipments being deferred to subsequent periods, with the majority expected to be delivered by the end of the fiscal year.
- Gross profit of $11.4 million or 19.6% of sales, versus $20.6 million or 28.6% of sales last year, due to lower business volume and higher provisions.
- Net loss1 of $9.4 million ($0.44 per share) versus net income of $17.8 million ($0.83 per share) last year, which included a $23.1 million non-recurring tax recovery related to the disposal of the French subsidiaries.
- Financial position remains solid with cash and cash equivalents of $34.6 million as at May 31, 2026.
NON-IFRS AND SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES
- Backlog2 of $275.1 million, down from $283.3 million at the end of the previous quarter.
- Bookings2 of $48.0 million, versus $78.2 million last year, reflecting challenging conditions caused by the geopolitical and regional conflicts affecting several markets, but bidding activity remains solid in the Company’s main end markets, mainly for large-scale projects.
- Adjusted net loss2 of $6.9 million, versus adjusted net income of $0.1 million last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA2 of negative $2.1 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 million last year, reflecting the impact of lower sales and gross profit.
____________________
1 Net income or loss refer to net income or loss attributable to Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares.
2 Non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures – more information at the end of this report.
"Velan’s first quarter results were affected by the geopolitical and regional conflicts, which impacted new order bookings, delivery schedules, and profitability," said Rishi Sharma, President and Chief Executive Officer of Velan. “We estimate that most of the shipments that were deferred to future periods should be recaptured by fiscal year end. Meanwhile, uncertainty significantly constrained bookings and reduced maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) requirements in North America as lower refinery utilization due to the Middle East situation limited the available resources required to carry out such activities. Despite these external factors, Velan is well positioned to capitalize on pent-up demand as market uncertainty subsides and we are looking forward to actively participate in efforts to restart idled projects or rebuild damaged infrastructure.”
"With Birch Hill’s acquisition of Velan Holding’s majority interest now closed, Velan is entering a dynamic new phase of its evolution from a position of strength. Supported by our strong brand reputation, high-quality products, and proven expertise in developing solutions for critical applications, we are focused on further strengthening our leadership position across a diversified range of industrial markets. While we recognize the challenges associated with evolving market conditions, competitive dynamics, and the successful execution of our strategic initiatives, we believe our experienced team, global footprint, and commitment to operational excellence position us well to capitalize on future opportunities and create long-term value,” Mr. Sharma added.
“Velan’s financial position remains solid with $34.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $16.8 million in long-term debt,” said Imran Gibbons, Chief Financial Officer of VeIan. “Furthermore, the subsequent closing of a new five-year credit facility enhances our liquidity, reduces our cost of capital and provides us with the flexibility to accelerate the execution of our business strategy and to invest in our core capabilities to sustain profitable growth.”
|FINANCIAL RESULTS
in ‘000s of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts)
|Three-month periods ended
|May 31, 2026
|May 31 2025
|From continuing operations
|Sales
|$57,830
|$72,229
|Gross profit
|$11,356
|$20,626
|Gross margin
|19.6
|%
|28.6
|%
|Administration costs
|$15,719
|$18,313
|Restructuring expenses
|$513
|$5,374
|Other expenses (income)
|$2,855
|$732
|Operating income (loss)
|($7,731
|)
|($3,793
|)
|Net income (loss)
|($9,436
|)
|$17,826
|Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
|-
|$59,379
|Net income (loss)
|($9,436
|)
|$77,205
|(in dollars per share – basic and diluted)
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|($0.44
|)
|$0.83
|Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
|-
|$2.75
|Net income (loss)
|($0.44
|)
|$3.58
|NON-IFRS AND SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES
(From continuing operations, in ‘000s of U.S. dollars, excluding per share amounts)
|Three-month periods ended
|May 31, 2026
|May 31 2025
|Adjusted EBITDA
|($2,098
|)
|$3,780
|Adjusted net income (loss)
|($6,927
|)
|$90
|per share - basic and diluted
|($0.32
|)
|$0.00
BACKLOG AND BOOKINGS
|BACKLOG
(‘000s of U.S. dollars)
|As at
|May 31, 2026
|February 28, 2026
|Backlog
|$275,079
|$283,290
|for delivery within the next 12 months
|$194,369
|$216,709
|BOOKINGS
(‘000s of U.S. dollars)
|Three-month periods ended
|May 31, 2026
|May 31 2025
|Bookings
|$47,991
|$78,234
As at May 31, 2026, the backlog from continuing operations stood at $275.1 million, down from $283.3 million as at February 28, 2026. Foreign currency movements had a $0.5 million positive effect on the value of the backlog during the quarter. Excluding currency movements, the variation reflects shipments exceeding bookings in the first quarter of fiscal 2027. As at May 31, 2026, 70.7% of the backlog, representing $194.4 million of orders, is expected to be delivered over the next 12 months, compared to 84.4% in the prior year. The shift in timing reflects a higher proportion of longer-duration, large-scale contracts, particularly in the nuclear and defense sectors, increasing the overall backlog visibility and extending delivery timelines.
Bookings from continuing operations totaled $48.0 million compared to $78.2 million last year. The decrease reflects challenging market conditions caused by the geopolitical and regional conflicts, which affected bookings in North America, Italy, and Germany. North American MRO bookings declined during the quarter, primarily due to reduced refurbishment activity impacting demand, combined with a strong comparative performance in the prior year. Foreign currency movements had a negligible effect on total bookings for the quarter. Despite this reduction in bookings, bidding activity remains solid in the Company’s main end markets, mainly for large-scale projects.
FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
Sales from continuing operations totaled $57.8 million, compared to $72.2 million for the same period last year. The variance primarily reflects lower shipment volumes from North American and Italian operations, largely attributable to the geopolitical and regional conflicts, which led to oil refinery shutdowns in the Middle East and reduced North American MRO activity, as described above. As a result, shipments were deferred to subsequent periods, with the majority expected to be delivered by the end of the fiscal year. Foreign currency movements had a favourable impact of $0.5 million on sales for the period.
Gross profit from continuing operations was $11.4 million, compared to $20.6 million last year. The variance primarily reflects the impact of lower business volumes on the absorption of fixed production overhead costs, as well as a $1.3 million increase in the provision for performance guarantee recorded during the period. Foreign currency movements had a negligible effect on gross profit. As a percentage of sales, gross profit was 19.6%, compared to 28.6% in the prior year, reflecting the combined effect of these factors.
Administration costs from continuing operations amounted to $15.7 million, or 27.2% of sales, compared to $18.3 million, or 25.4% of sales, a year ago. The variation reflects cost reduction initiatives and lower sales commissions.
The Company incurred restructuring expenses of $0.5 million, consisting of transaction-related costs in connection with the sale of the Velan Holding Co. Ltd. (“Velan Holding”) shares to funds managed by Birch Hill Equity Partners Management Inc. (“Birch Hill”). Last year’s restructuring expenses consisted of $6.1 million in transaction-related costs, partially offset by a $0.7 million reversal of asbestos-related costs.
The Company recorded other expenses of $2.9 million, mainly consisting of a non-recurring provision adjustment, whereas last year’s other expenses of $0.7 million mainly reflected foreign currency movements
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, excluding restructuring expenses and non-recurring provision adjustments, was negative $2.1 million, versus positive $3.8 million last year. The decrease is primarily attributable to lower gross profit, partially offset by lower administration costs, as explained above.
Net loss from continuing operations was $9.4 million ($0.44 per share) compared to net income of $17.8 million ($0.83 per share) last year, which included a $23.1 million non-recurring tax recovery related to the disposal of the French subsidiaries. Last year’s net income from discontinued operations was $59.4 million ($2.75 per share) reflecting the gain on the disposal of the French subsidiaries. As a result, the net loss for the period was $9.4 million ($0.44 per share) compared to net income of $77.2 million ($3.58 per share) a year ago.
Adjusted net loss from continuing operations, excluding restructuring expenses, non-recurring provision adjustments, and last year’s non-recurring tax recovery on the France transaction, was $6.9 million ($0.32 per share) compared to adjusted net income of $0.1 million ($0.00 per share) in the prior year.
FINANCIAL POSITION
As at May 31, 2026, the Company held cash and cash equivalents of $34.6 million and short-term investments of $1.4 million. Bank indebtedness stood at $17.6 million, while long-term debt, including the current portion, totaled $16.8 million. Considering availability under its new revolving credit facility (see “Subsequent Events”), the Company has increased its total liquidity to fund its growth and investment objectives.
OUTLOOK
In preparation for anticipated demand ramp-up across key markets, including nuclear, defense, and traditional energy, the Company is advancing a series of initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and support future growth. These include optimizing its global manufacturing footprint through lean practices and improved capacity utilization.
The Company is also pursuing procurement savings through strategic sourcing, alongside value and product engineering efforts aimed at reducing cost and complexity while maintaining quality.
In addition, the Company is focused on operating cost optimization through streamlined processes and scalable infrastructure.
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
On June 15, 2026, the Company announced the closing of the sale by its controlling shareholder, Velan Holding, of its controlling interest in the Company to Birch Hill (see “Significant Transactions”).
The closing created an obligation for the Company to pay conditional fees related to the transaction. These fees are estimated at $15.5 million and will be accounted for in the second quarter of fiscal 2027.
Following this event, the Company has secured a new $80 million revolving credit facility with a major chartered bank, maturing in June 2031. The facility strengthens Velan’s capital structure by increasing liquidity, enhancing durability, and lowering its cost of capital. Proceeds were used to repay existing North American debt at closing, including $14.9 million of bank indebtedness and a $12.4 million secured bank loan, and to be used for general corporate purposes going forward.
DIVIDEND
No dividend was declared this quarter.
SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTIONS
On January 14, 2026, the Company announced that Velan Holding, the sole holder of the Company’s multiple voting shares, had agreed to sell its 15,566,567 multiple voting shares and one subordinate voting share (representing approximately 72.1% of the Company’s outstanding shares and 92.8% of its aggregate voting rights) to funds managed by Birch Hill, at a price of C$13.10 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$203,922,040.80 to Velan Holding and two other entities associated with shareholders of Velan Holding (the “VH Transaction”). Pursuant to a pre-closing reorganization, Velan Holding, among other things, converted 2,290,075 multiple voting shares into the same number of subordinate voting shares. Therefore, giving effect to such pre-closing reorganization, 13,276,492 multiple voting shares and 2,290,076 subordinate voting shares were sold to Birch Hill on closing of the VH Transaction (representing approximately 72.1% of the Company’s outstanding shares and 91.9% of its aggregate voting rights) (collectively the “VH Transaction Shares”). Closing of the VH Transaction was announced on June 15, 2026 (see “Subsequent Events”).
On March 31, 2025, the Company announced the closing sale of its French subsidiaries Velan S.A.S. and Segault S.A.S. for a total consideration of $208.2 million (€192.5 million) and net consideration of $183.1 million. Based on the net book value at the closing of the transaction and related costs, a gain of $95.8 million was recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. The sale also triggered the recognition of a cumulative translation adjustment of $12.5 million. These amounts were recorded as part of results from discontinued operations.
Concurrently with the sale of its French subsidiaries, the Company entered into an agreement to sell its current and future exposure to asbestos-related litigation in the United States. Part of the proceeds received from the sale of the French assets was used on April 3, 2025, to pay an amount of $143.0 million for this settlement.
CONFERENCE CALL NOTICE
Financial analysts, shareholders, and other interested individuals are invited to attend the fourth quarter conference call to be held on Friday, July 10, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. (EDT). The toll-free call-in number is 1-800-990-4777 or by RapidConnect URL: https://emportal.ink/4uK8E6Y. The material that will be referenced during the conference call will be made available shortly before the event on the company’s website under the Investor Relations section (https://velan.com/investor-relations). A recording of this conference call will be available for seven days at 1-289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345 and entering the replay code 81716.
ABOUT VELAN
Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan Inc. (www.velan.com) is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of industrial valves, with sales from continuing operations of US$296.4 million in its last reported fiscal year. The Company employs 1,273 people and has manufacturing plants in 9 countries. Velan Inc. is a public company with its shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol VLN.
SAFE HARBOUR STATEMENT
This news release may include forward-looking statements, which generally contain words like “should”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “continue” or “estimate” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are disclosed in the Company’s filings with the appropriate securities commissions. While these statements are based on management’s assumptions regarding historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that it believes are reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may differ materially from those expressed herein. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by the applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
NON-IFRS AND SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES
In this press release, the Company has presented measures of performance or financial condition which are not defined under IFRS (“non-IFRS measures”) and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These measures are used by management in assessing the operating results and financial condition of the Company and are reconciled with the performance measures defined under IFRS. The Company has also presented supplementary financial measures which are defined at the end of this report. Reconciliation and definition can be found below.
Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA
|Three-month periods ended
|(in thousands, except per share amounts; certain totals may not add up due to rounding)
|May 31, 2026
$
|May 31, 2025
$
|Reconciliation of net income (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations and adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations per share
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|(9,436
|)
|17,826
|Adjustments for:
|Asbestos-related costs
|-
|(754
|)
|Transaction-related costs
|377
|6,128
|Non-recurring provision adjustments
|2,132
|-
|Non-recurring tax recovery on France transaction
|-
|(23,110
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations
|(6,927
|)
|90
|per share – basic and diluted
|(0.32
|)
|0.00
|Reconciliation of net income (loss) from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|(9,436
|)
|17,826
|Adjustments for:
|Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|1,698
|1,629
|Amortization of intangible assets and financing costs
|456
|519
|Finance costs – net
|84
|390
|Income tax expense (recovery)
|1,687
|(21,958
|)
|EBITDA
|(5,511
|)
|(1,594
|)
|Adjustments for:
|Asbestos-related costs
|-
|(754
|)
|Transaction-related costs
|513
|6,128
|Non-recurring provision adjustments
|2,900
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|(2,098
|)
|3,780
The term “Adjusted net income (loss)” is defined as net income or loss attributable to Subordinate and Multiple Voting Shares plus adjustment, net of income taxes, for costs related to restructuring and to the proposed transaction. The terms “Adjusted net income (loss) per share” is obtained by dividing Adjusted net income (loss) by the total amount of subordinate and multiple voting shares. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
The term “EBITDA” is defined as adjusted net income plus depreciation of property, plant & equipment, plus amortization of intangible assets, plus net finance costs, plus income tax provision. The term “Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as EBITDA plus adjustment for costs related to restructuring and to the proposed transaction. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Definitions of supplementary financial measures
The term “Net new orders” or “bookings” is defined as firm orders, net of cancellations, recorded by the Company during a period. Bookings are impacted by the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates for a given period. The measure provides an indication of the Company’s sales operation performance for a given period as well as well as an expectation of future sales and cash flows to be achieved on these orders.
The term “backlog” is defined as the buildup of all outstanding bookings to be delivered by the Company. The Company’s backlog is impacted by the fluctuation of foreign exchange rates for a given period. The measure provides an indication of the future operational challenges of the Company as well as an expectation of future sales and cash flows to be achieved on these orders.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
|Contact:
|Imran Gibbons, Chief Financial Officer
|Martin Goulet, M.Sc., CFA
|Velan Inc.
|MBC Capital Markets Advisors
|Tel: (514) 748-7743
|Tel.: (514) 731-0000, ext. 229
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|As at
|May 31,
|February 28,
|2026
|2026
|$
|$
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|34,565
|53,354
|Short-term investments
|1,367
|371
|Accounts receivable
|74,063
|75,369
|Income taxes recoverable
|6,080
|5,511
|Inventories
|139,239
|147,140
|Deposits and prepaid expenses
|3,497
|3,337
|Derivative assets
|9
|59
|258,820
|285,141
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|49,709
|50,935
|Intangible assets and goodwill
|3,904
|4,477
|Deferred income taxes
|4,229
|5,283
|Other assets
|768
|771
|58,610
|61,466
|Total assets
|317,430
|346,607
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Bank indebtedness
|17,587
|10,663
|Short-term bank loans
|-
|1,199
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|64,945
|85,094
|Income taxes payable
|1,409
|1,330
|Customer deposits
|13,965
|20,211
|Provisions
|9,133
|10,227
|Derivative liabilities
|179
|130
|Current portion of long-term lease liabilities
|1,582
|1,592
|Current portion of long-term debt
|2,792
|3,737
|111,592
|134,183
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term lease liabilities
|3,640
|3,968
|Long-term debt
|13,998
|14,488
|Income taxes payable
|464
|-
|Deferred income taxes
|1,283
|1,346
|Customer deposits
|14,586
|5,584
|Other liabilities
|4,823
|4,935
|38,794
|30,321
|Total liabilities
|150,386
|164,504
|Total equity
|167,044
|182,103
|Total liabilities and equity
|317,430
|346,607
|Consolidated Statements of Loss
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares and per share amounts)
|Three-month periods ended
|May 31,
|May 31,
|2026
|2025
|$
|$
|Sales
|57,830
|72,229
|Cost of sales
|46,474
|51,603
|Gross profit
|11,356
|20,626
|Administration costs
|15,719
|18,313
|Restructuring expenses
|513
|5,374
|Other expenses
|2,855
|732
|Operating loss
|(7,731
|)
|(3,793
|)
|Financing expenses
|(84
|)
|(390
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(7,815
|)
|(4,183
|)
|Income tax expense (recovery)
|1,687
|(21,958
|)
|Net Income (loss) for the period from continuing operations
|(9,502
|)
|17,775
|Results from discontinued operations
|-
|59,379
|(9,502
|)
|77,154
|Net loss attributable to:
|Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares
|(9,436
|)
|77,205
|Non-controlling interest
|(66
|)
|(51
|)
|Net Income (loss) for the period
|(9,502
|)
|77,154
|Net Income (loss) per Subordinate and Multiple Voting Share
|Basic and diluted from continuing operations
|(0.44
|)
|0.83
|Basic and diluted from discontinued operations
|-
|2.75
|Basic and diluted all operations
|(0.44
|)
|3.58
|Dividends declared per Subordinate and Multiple
|-
|0.24
|Voting Share
|(CA$ -
|)
|(CA$ 0.33
|)
|Total weighted average number of Subordinate and
|Multiple Voting Shares
|Basic and diluted
|21,585,635
|21,585,635
|Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (loss)
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Three-month periods ended
|May 31,
|May 31,
|2026
|2025
|$
|$
|Comprehensive Income (loss)
|Net Income (loss) for the period
|(9,502
|)
|77,154
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Foreign currency translation of foreign subsidiaries
|(5,561
|)
|(2,872
|)
|Reclassification of foreign currency translation from discontinued operations
|-
|12,456
|Comprehensive Income (loss)
|(15,063
|)
|86,738
|Comprehensive Income (loss) attributable to:
|Subordinate Voting Shares and Multiple Voting Shares
|(14,997
|)
|86,789
|Non-controlling interest
|(66
|)
|(51
|)
|Comprehensive Income (loss)
|(15,063
|)
|86,738
|Other comprehensive income (loss) is composed solely of items that may be reclassified subsequently to the consolidated statement of income (loss).
|Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars, excluding number of shares)
|Equity attributable to the Subordinate and Multiple Voting shareholders
|Share capital
|Contributed
surplus
|Accumulated
other
comprehensive
loss
|Retained
earnings
|Total
|Non-controlling
interest
|Total equity
|Balance - February 28, 2025
|72,695
|6,355
|(47,141
|)
|65,952
|97,861
|877
|98,738
|Net income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|-
|77,205
|77,205
|(51
|)
|77,154
|Other comprehensive loss
|-
|-
|(2,872
|)
|-
|(2,872
|)
|-
|(2,872
|)
|Comprehensive Income (loss)
|-
|-
|(2,872
|)
|77,205
|74,333
|(51
|)
|74,282
|Reclassification of foreign currency translation to discontinued operations
|-
|-
|12,456
|-
|12,456
|-
|12,456
|Dividends
|Multiple Voting Shares
|-
|-
|-
|(3,770
|)
|(3,770
|)
|-
|(3,770
|)
|Subordinate Voting Shares
|-
|-
|-
|(1,444
|)
|(1,444
|)
|-
|(1,444
|)
|Balance - May 31, 2025
|72,695
|6,355
|(37,557
|)
|137,943
|179,436
|826
|180,262
|Balance - February 28, 2026
|72,695
|6,355
|(27,526
|)
|129,957
|181,481
|626
|182,107
|Net loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|(9,436
|)
|(9,436
|)
|(66
|)
|(9,502
|)
|Other comprehensive loss
|-
|-
|(5,561
|)
|-
|(5,561
|)
|-
|(5,561
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|-
|-
|(5,561
|)
|(9,436
|)
|(14,997
|)
|(66
|)
|(15,063
|)
|Balance - May 31, 2026
|72,695
|6,355
|(33,087
|)
|120,521
|166,484
|560
|167,044
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
|(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Three-month periods ended
|May 31,
|May 31,
|2026
|2025
|$
|$
|Cash flows from
|Operating activities
|Net income (loss) for the period
|(9,502
|)
|77,154
|Less: results from discontinued operations
|-
|(59,379
|)
|Net Income (loss) for the period for continued operations
|(9,502
|)
|17,775
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities
|10,121
|(17,173
|)
|Changes in non-cash working capital items
|(19,024
|)
|(160,620
|)
|Cash provided (used) by operating activities from continued operations
|(18,405
|)
|(160,018
|)
|Investing activities
|Short-term investments
|(1,012
|)
|(32
|)
|Additions to property, plant and equipment
|(665
|)
|(1,953
|)
|Additions to intangible assets
|(127
|)
|-
|Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|25
|953
|Net change in other assets
|3
|35
|Cash provided (used) by investing activities from continued operations (excluding proceeds on disposal of France assets)
|(1,776
|)
|(997
|)
|Proceeds on disposal of France assets
|-
|183,143
|Cash provided (used) by investing activities from continued operations
|(1,776
|)
|182,146
|Financing activities
|Increase in long-term debt
|-
|1,064
|Repayment of long-term debt
|(3,495
|)
|(871
|)
|Repayment of long-term lease liabilities
|(420
|)
|(399
|)
|Cash provided (used) by financing activities from continued operations
|(3,915
|)
|(206
|)
|Effect of exchange rate differences on cash
|(418
|)
|1,498
|Net change in cash during the period from continued operations
|(24,514
|)
|23,420
|Net change in cash during the period from discontinued operations
|-
|9,525
|Net change in cash during the period
|(24,514
|)
|32,945
|Net cash – Beginning of the period
|41,492
|32,364
|Net cash – End of the period
|16,978
|55,784
|Net cash is composed of:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|34,565
|59,102
|Bank indebtedness
|(17,587
|)
|(3,318
|)
|Net cash – End of the period
|16,978
|55,784
|Supplementary information
|Interest paid
|(379
|)
|(239
|)
|Income taxes paid
|(1,199
|)
|(1,427
|)