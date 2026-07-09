Juneteenth Exchange Brings National Leaders Together for a Day of Innovation, Investment, and Impact

Rancho Cordova, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rancho Cordova, California – June 19, 2026 – Visit Rancho Cordova proudly joined the City of Rancho Cordova and Executive Member Group in celebrating the successful inaugural Juneteenth Exchange, a first-of-its-kind executive leadership summit that welcomed more than 150 business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, technologists, and community changemakers to Rancho Cordova for a day of meaningful dialogue, collaboration, and economic opportunity.

Visit Rancho Cordova supported a gathering that aligned with the organization's mission to elevate Rancho Cordova as a welcoming destination for meetings, conferences, and events that generate lasting economic and community impact. The Juneteenth Exchange demonstrated how the city continues to attract forward-thinking organizations seeking a collaborative environment where leadership, innovation, and culture intersect.

Held at Marriott Rancho Cordova, the summit brought together influential voices from business, government, technology, and investment to examine the future of economic growth and inclusive leadership. The program featured opening remarks from Executive Member Group Chairman Andre Farr and Rancho Cordova Mayor Garrett Gatewood, followed by discussions highlighting the city's business climate, investment opportunities, and regional economic development strategy.

An intimate session was held to honor statistics and mathematics prodigy, Dr. David Harold Blackwell, PhD. As the first African American inducted into the National Academy of Sciences and the first Black tenured full professor at UC Berkeley, Blackwell is renowned for his theorems and pioneering statistical contributions that modern AI heavily relies on. Today, NVIDIA's Blackwell GPU architecture is named in his honor.

Attendees also participated in an Innovation & Growth Spotlight featuring Solidigm, explored transformational development initiatives shaping Rancho Cordova's future, and heard from leaders representing Google X, OpenAI, WEIR AI, Black Girls Code, Beyond Code Collective, KozPure, Greenwood Trust, Good Trouble Ventures, and more. Throughout the day, conversations centered on building partnerships, expanding opportunity, and creating pathways for long-term economic growth.

"Sharing Juneteenth with this room full of leaders was inspirational," said Marc Sapoznik, CEO of Visit Rancho Cordova. "This group's gathering in Rancho Cordova reflects the opportunity ahead, and highlights why our city is a premier meeting destination for executive groups."

The day's programming concluded with a networking reception and Juneteenth celebration that encouraged continued relationship building among attendees while honoring the significance of the holiday. The combination of executive programming, community engagement, and cultural celebration reflected the collaborative spirit that defines Rancho Cordova and the partnerships that continue to shape its future.

Visit Rancho Cordova remains committed to supporting meetings, conferences, sporting events, and group travel that showcase the destination's exceptional hospitality, convenient location, and vibrant business community. By partnering with event organizers, local businesses, and community stakeholders, the organization helps create memorable visitor experiences while contributing to the economic vitality of the Rancho Cordova community.

Meeting planners and event organizers interested in bringing conferences, executive meetings, sporting events, and group gatherings to Rancho Cordova can learn more at VisitRanchoCordova.com/Meetings

About Visit Rancho Cordova

Visit Rancho Cordova is the official tourism organization of Rancho Cordova, California—a vibrant community where over 90 languages are spoken and small-town warmth meets global flavor. Rancho Cordova proudly opens its arms to every family, road tripper, and adventure seeker looking for an unforgettable experience. Come see what makes this destination one of Gold Country's hidden gems!

Representing 17 lodging properties, quirky outdoor attractions, and thriving major events, Visit Rancho Cordova helps welcome more than 880,000 visitors each year and delivers over $325 million in annual tourism impact. For more information on Rancho Cordova, visit our website here or explore affordable hotels here.

Contact Info



Kristen Achziger

kristen@visitranchocordova.com

+1 916-460-8204

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