Factorial to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on July 15

BOSTON, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Factorial Energy Inc. (“Factorial”) (Nasdaq: FAC), a global leader in solid-state battery technology, today announced that Dr. Siyu Huang, CEO, will participate in a Water Tower Research Fireside Chat on July 15, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

The fireside will be hosted by Eric Goldstein, Managing Director – Mobility at Water Tower Research, and will cover the following topics:

Company milestones and an overview of Factorial's solid-state battery technology;

Recent platform validation and strategic partnerships across aerospace and mobility; and

Capital light manufacturing strategy and strategic priorities





This event is open access for all investors. Interested parties can register through Water Tower Research at: EVENT REGISTRATION

The event will also be available on the Investors section of Factorial’s website at https://ir.factorialenergy.com/.

About Factorial Energy

Factorial Energy (Nasdaq: FAC) is a leading American solid-state battery innovator backed by IQT - the not-for-profit strategic investor for the U.S. national security community and America’s allies – and Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Hyundai, and Kia. Through its proprietary FEST® and Solstice™ platforms, engineered for scalable manufacturing, Factorial delivers industry-leading performance across aerospace, energy storage and mobility applications. Mercedes-Benz’ real-world road testing in a lightly modified test vehicle achieved over 1,200 km of range on a single charge, while Stellantis-lab testing verified 77 Ah cells demonstrating high energy density, fast-charging, and robust use for energy and power performance across temperature extremes. For more information visit www.factorialenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication may be considered “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements herein generally relate to future events or the future financial or operating performance of Factorial. For example, Factorial’s expectations regarding its future financial performance, manufacturing capabilities and operations, Factorial’s business plans, and other projections concerning key performance metrics or milestones are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “plan,” or “potentially” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Factorial may elect to update such forward-looking statements in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so.

Factorial IR Contact: IR@factorialenergy.com

Factorial Media Contact: Factorial@antennagroup.com