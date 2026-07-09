SDA TAP LAB EVOLVES INTO BMC3I TAP LAB AND IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CATALYST CAMPUS LAUNCHES A NEW MULTI-PHASED PROGRAM TO ACCELERATE MISSION-FOCUSED TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT

Colorado Spring, CO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation (CCTI) and the BMC3I TAP Lab Colorado are excited to announce a new multi-phased program designed to strengthen collaboration between commercial innovators and government stakeholders in support of Battle Management, Command, Control, Communications, and Space Intelligence (BMC3I) mission needs.

The updated lab structure creates a streamlined pathway for companies seeking to engage with the BMC3I TAP Lab. The program begins with the “Mission Catalyst Summit”, a three-day conference-style event taking place July 21-23, 2026, at Catalyst Campus in Colorado Springs.

The Mission Catalyst Summit is free and designed to introduce participants to the BMC3I TAP Lab, mission priorities, available resources, and opportunities for collaboration. Attendees will hear directly from Lab leadership, learn about current mission challenges, connect with technology stakeholders, and gain a deeper understanding of how innovative capabilities contribute to operational success.

Unlike traditional accelerator programs, the Mission Catalyst Summit is open to a broader audience and serves as an entry point for organizations interested in learning more about the BMC3I mission and engagement opportunities through upcoming program phases.

Applications for Phase 1 of the BMC3I TAP Lab program will open in conjunction with the Mission Catalyst Summit. Phase 1 is a six-week cohort experience designed to help selected Focus Area Cohort Teams (FACTs) align their technologies with mission needs, strengthen customer discovery efforts, and build meaningful relationships. Participants will engage in a combination of virtual and in-person programming, including workshops, subject matter expert consultation, business development activities, and direct collaboration with mission stakeholders.

To help companies, partners, and stakeholders better understand the new structure, Catalyst Campus hosted a virtual Ask Me Anything webinar on July 9 at 1:00 p.m. MT. During the session, attendees learned about the updated program model, upcoming opportunities, application processes, and what participants can expect from each phase. The webinar also included an open Q&A session. A recording of this webinar will be available on the BMC3I TAP Lab LinkedIn page.

The BMC3I TAP Lab Colorado program builds on years of successful collaboration between Catalyst Campus, government stakeholders, industry leaders, and technology innovators. By creating multiple entry points into the BMC3I ecosystem, the program aims to increase awareness of BMC3I mission needs, accelerate solution development, and enable the rapid transition of commercial technologies into operations.

Anyone interested in the Mission Catalyst Summit can register through the following link:

BMC3I TAP Lab: Mission Catalyst Summit Registration

Participants are also encouraged to visit BMC3I TAP Lab and Catalyst Campus channels for additional information and upcoming announcements.

ABOUT BMC3I TAP LAB COLORADO AND CATALYST CAMPUS

As a partner to the BMC3I TAP Lab, Catalyst Campus provides tech scouting, programming, industry engagement, and resources to navigate the mission environment and build meaningful connections with stakeholders. Catalyst Campus serves as a bridge between technology innovators and mission owners to solve emerging challenges.