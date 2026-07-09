Avance Clinical to Showcase Asia and China Growth Strategy at BIO Asia–Taiwan 2026

ADELAIDE, Australia, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avance Clinical, the Australian-headquartered global Contract Research Organization (CRO) for biotechs, today announced its participation in BIO Asia–Taiwan 2026, taking place 15–19 July at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center (TaiNEX), Taipei. The event underscores Avance Clinical’s continued investment in Asia and China, where sponsor demand for globally aligned, multi-regional clinical development continues to accelerate.

Ben Edwards, Chief Operating Officer at Avance Clinical, said the company’s presence at BIO Asia–Taiwan reflects its growing engagement across the region. The company maintains established clinical operations in South Korea and Taiwan and has appointed Business Development Directors based in Shanghai and Beijing to deepen engagement with China’s biotech innovation hubs. The move positions Avance Clinical for its next stage of growth in the market, ahead of establishing full operations, and reflects its commitment to supporting China-based sponsors with globally aligned, multi-regional delivery.

“Asia and China represent some of the most dynamic biotech ecosystems in the world, and our role is to help sponsors move through early development with speed and confidence, then scale seamlessly into multi-regional and global programs,” said Edwards. “We are looking forward to being in Taipei to meet directly with our Taiwan and broader Asia-based clients, and to reinforce Avance Clinical’s ongoing commitment to supporting biotech sponsors across the region. At BIO Asia–Taiwan we will be sharing how our integrated model supports sponsors end-to-end, from first-in-human studies through to pivotal, multi-country delivery.”

Ben Edwards will attend BIO Asia–Taiwan 2026 and present a session on end-to-end trial execution for biotech sponsors developing multi-regional programs.

Jessica Han, Director Asia Operations at Avance Clinical, added that the region’s momentum is reshaping how sponsors approach global development. “Biotech sponsors across Asia and China are looking for a single CRO partner who can move quickly in-region while maintaining the regulatory rigour needed for global submissions,” said Han. “Our established operations in Korea and Taiwan, together with our Business Development Directors now based in Shanghai and Beijing, mean we can engage China-based sponsors directly and connect them into Australia’s early-phase model and our North American later-phase capability, so programs can scale without losing continuity or quality.”

Supporting Fast, Globally Accepted Early-Phase Data

Many Asia-based and China-based biotechs are increasingly using Australia as the starting point for early-phase development before expanding regionally and globally. Avance Clinical’s Australian model offers rapid ethics approvals, no requirement for an open IND, and accessing an Australian Government R&D tax rebate up to a 43.5% on eligible clinical trial costs. Data generated through this pathway is designed for global acceptance, including by the FDA, EMA, TGA and MHRA, giving sponsors a capital-efficient route into multi-regional trials spanning Asia, Australia, and the US.

Meet Avance Clinical at BIO Asia–Taiwan 2026

Sponsors and partners attending BIO Asia–Taiwan 2026 are invited to meet with Avance Clinical’s senior leadership, including Ben Edwards and members of the Asia Operations team, to discuss multi-regional trial strategy, early-phase development in Australia, and regional execution across Asia and China. Book a meeting with us, noting ‘BIO Asia–Taiwan 2026’ in the notes field.

About Avance Clinical

Avance Clinical is a full-service, Australian-headquartered global Contract Research Organization, servicing international biotechs across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and China. Specializing in early-phase and First-in-Human studies across more than 250 indications, as well as Oncology, Renal, Metabolic, and Central Nervous System trials, Avance Clinical has partnered with more than 700 emerging biotech companies to accelerate their programs to critical development milestones. Avance Clinical is the 2026 Frost & Sullivan Global Company of the Year in the Biotech CRO industry. To learn more, visit www.avancecro.com.

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