REMINDER: Via Transportation, Inc. Investors With Significant Losses Must Act By August 10, 2026 - Contact Kirby McInerney LLP

NEW YORK, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds Via Transportation, Inc. (“Via Transportation” or the “Company”) (NYSE:VIA) investors of the August 10, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a pending federal securities class action. Courts do not consider applications filed after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions. Learn more about the lead plaintiff process and eligibility requirements here.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Via Transportation securities, have information, or would like to learn more, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the form below, to discuss your rights or interests.

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What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, securities issued in connection with the Company’s IPO. The lawsuit alleges that the offering documents used for Via Transportation’s September 2025 IPO were false and misleading and omitted to state that, at the time of the IPO, the Company’s growth had already begun to encounter obstacles because of the Company’s declining Platform Annual Run-Rate Revenue (“ARR”) and inability to grow in Germany.

On September 12, 2025, Via Transportation sold 10.7 million shares at $46 per share in an IPO.

On November 13, 2025, Via Transportation reported its earnings for Q3 2025 (ended September 30, 2025). On the earnings call, the Company announced that the ARR per customer declined for the first time in eight quarters. The Company stated that the “[i]n Q3, we tend to have universities, schools, corporate contracts, that have lower volumes during the summer … that slight seasonality drives lower ARR per customer in Q3. And then the growth in our schools business, where we saw a significant increase in the number of customers and the schools product is relatively new. These customers launched their services in Q3, coinciding with the start of the academic year and, therefore, contributed to more limited revenue in that quarter. So that drove the slight decline in ARR per customer.” On this news, the price of Via Transportation shares declined by $7.36 per share, or approximately 15%, from $50.50 per share on November 12, 2025 to close at $43.14 on November 13, 2025.

On February 27, 2026, Via Transportation reported its earnings for Q4 2025 and FY2025. On the earnings call, the Company announced that it was “facing some headwinds … in Germany” regarding the adoption of the entire platform after having successfully introduced microtransit into the market. The Company stated that “the European [regulatory] structure is just proving to take longer than we would have liked, certainly and longer than it took in the U.S. So in Germany, we’re just at this interim phase … for [broader adoption of the platform] to happen, it requires our customers to change their network to reduce certain fixed routes, replace them with microtransit, combine services that have previously been siloed … with the regulatory environment in Europe, it is just proving to be a longer process.” On this news, the price of Via Transportation shares declined by $1.40 per share, or approximately 8%, from $18.58 per share on February 26, 2026 to close at $17.18 on February 27, 2026.

On May 12, 2026, Via Transportation reported its earnings for Q1 2026. On the earnings call, the Company stated that, “we continue to face headwinds in Germany as our customers continue to navigate a sustained constrained budgetary environment … [d]espite the headwinds, I think we’ve had really nice results this quarter and [] continue to be very positive about the year overall. In Germany, we have not yet been able to crack it beyond the microtransit vertical … unfortunately, the agencies they are still treating microtransit as in a silo as a separate service. We’re pretty confident that this is a temporary situation.” On this news, the price of Via Transportation shares declined by $2.81 per share, or approximately 17%, from $16.93 per share on May 11, 2026 to close at $14.12 on May 12, 2026.

[CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CLASS ACTION]

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Via Transportation securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[WHAT IS A SECURITIES CLASS ACTION?]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

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Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com