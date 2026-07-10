NEXT Properties Announces the Termination of Its Tender Offer for

4.869% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2030,

6.950% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2044,

6.390% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2050, AND

7.375% SENIOR GREEN NOTES DUE 2034



MEXICO, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXT Properties (Trust 2401), a trust formed under the laws of the United Mexican States (the “Trust” or “NEXT Properties”) hereby announces the termination of the tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to U.S.$587,500,000 aggregate principal amount (subject to increase by the Trust, the “Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount”) of the outstanding 4.869% Senior Notes due 2030 (the “2030 Notes”), the 6.950% Senior Notes due 2044 (the “2044 Notes”), the 6.390% Senior Notes due 2050 (the “2050 Notes”) and the 7.375% Senior Green Notes due 2034 (the “2034 Notes,” and together with the 2030 Notes, the 2044 Notes and the 2050 Notes, the “Notes”), each issued by the Trust, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated June 24, 2026 (the “Offer to Purchase”). Capitalized terms used but not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Offer to Purchase.

The Trust has decided to terminate the Tender Offer, in connection with all Notes. This press release confirms the termination of the Tender Offer.

Since the Tender Offer has been terminated, none of the Notes that have been tendered in the Tender Offer has been accepted for purchase. Furthermore, the Total Consideration, the Base Consideration and the Early Tender Premium will not be paid or become payable to Holders who validly tendered their Notes. The Notes tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer will be promptly returned to the tendering Holders.

The Trust has retained BBVA Securities Inc. (“BBVA Securities”), BofA Securities, Inc. (“BofA Securities”) and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. (“Citigroup”) to act as Dealer Managers for the Tender Offer. Holders with questions about the termination of the Tender Offer can contact BBVA Securities at +1 (800) 422-8692 (toll free) or +1 (212) 728-2446 (collect), BofA Securities at +1 (888) 292-0070 (toll free) or +1 (646) 855-8988 (collect), and Citigroup at +1 (800) 558-3745 (toll free) or +1 (212) 723-6106 (collect). Holders can obtain additional copies of the Offer to Purchase and related materials from the Information Agent and Tender Agent, D.F. King & Co., Inc., at +1 (800) 967-5084 (toll free) or +1 (212) 931-0870 (collect for banks and brokers) or email at next@dfking.com.

This release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell or buy any securities in any transaction. The Tender Offer was made pursuant to the Offer to Purchase, which set forth the complete terms and conditions of the Tender Offer.

Neither the Offer to Purchase nor any related documents have been filed with, or have been approved or reviewed by any federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority of any country. No authority has passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the Offer to Purchase or any related documents, and it is unlawful and may be a criminal offense to make any representation to the contrary.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws and information that are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including but not limited to statements related to the Trust’s plans, objectives and expectations (financial or otherwise), and typically can be identified by the use of words such as “will,” “may,” “assume,” “might,” “should,” “could,” “continue,” “would,” “can,” “consider,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “envision,” “plan,” “believe,” “foresee,” “predict,” “potential,” “target,” “strategy,” “intend,” “aimed” and similar terms.

Although the Trust believes that its expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct, and actual results may vary materially from results anticipated by forward-looking statements due to various factors. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated above include, among others: the Trust’s business and investment strategy and its ability to execute such strategy; economic trends in the industries or the markets in which its customers operate; the competitive environment in which the Trust operates; the Trust’s ability to maintain or increase lease rates and occupancy rates; the performance and economic condition of its tenants; the Trust’s ability to collect lease revenues from its tenants; the Trust’s ability to successfully engage in strategic acquisitions and development of properties; the Trust’s ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, or at all; general market, economic and political conditions, particularly in Mexico; the effect of changes in accounting principles, new legislation, intervention by regulatory authorities, legislative or government provisions and government directives or monetary or fiscal policy in Mexico and the United States; natural disasters or other environmental conditions that may affect the Trust’s properties; obstacles to commerce, including tariffs or import taxes and changes to existing commercial policies, including the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement; ongoing global conflicts and the destabilizing effects or expansion of such conflicts; and the other risks and uncertainties described under “Certain Significant Consequences to Holders” in the Offer to Purchase.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Trust does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events that occur after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For enquiries or further information please contact:

2401 Next Management, S.C. (as administrator of Banco Actinver, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Actinver, as trustee of trust number 2401 (Next Properties))

Av. Antonio Dovali Jaime 70 Torre B Piso 11

Col. Zedec Santa Fe

Ciudad de México, C.P. 01210

Tel: +52 (55) 9020 1936 / +52 (55) 9020 1938

Email: cpantoja@fibranext.mx, rgallegos@fibranext.com,

Attention: Carlos Pantoja and Raúl Alfredo Gallegos Navarro