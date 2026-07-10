MindRank Announces $52 Million Series B Financing

HANGZHOU, China, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MindRank AI Ltd. (“MindRank”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to building an AI-native engine for drug research and development, today announced the completion of a $52 million Series B financing. The round was led by a group of institutional and healthcare funds.

MindRank was founded with the ambition of reimagining how innovative medicines are discovered and developed. Its proprietary Molecule Arts Platform (MAP) integrates biology, chemistry, computation, experimental evidence and clinical learning into a unified R&D system designed to support the discovery and development of new medicines.

The financing will support the continued advancement of MAP, as well as the progression of MindRank’s clinical and preclinical pipeline. The company’s lead program, MDR-001, is an oral small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist currently in Phase III clinical development in China. The program entered Phase III in 2025 and advanced from project initiation to Phase III in approximately 4.5 years. Cumulative R&D investment from project initiation through the start of Phase III in China has been approximately US$23 million.

Beyond MDR-001, MindRank has obtained 3 IND clearances in China and the United States and has nominated 5 additional preclinical development candidates. Together, these programs demonstrate the capability of MAP across multiple stages of drug discovery and development.

“Our goal is to translate advances in computation and artificial intelligence into better medicines for patients,” said Zhangming Niu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MindRank. “By integrating biological, chemical, computational and clinical data into a continuously learning R&D engine, MAP is designed to make drug discovery and development more predictable, scalable and capital-efficient.”

About MindRank

MindRank is a clinical-stage AI-native biotechnology company developing an end-to-end platform for pharmaceutical research and development. Its proprietary Molecule Arts Platform (MAP) combines multi-agent AI systems, generative molecular design, computational biology, experimental validation and clinical learning within a unified drug discovery platform. By integrating AI across the entire R&D workflow, MindRank aims to make the discovery and development of innovative medicines faster, more scalable and more predictable.

For more information, visit www.mindrank.ai.

For BD inquiries, contact bd@mindrank.ai.

For PR inquiries, contact pr@mindrank.ai.