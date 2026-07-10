HONG KONG, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 7, 2026, CICC successfully held the 4th China–Southeast Asia Economic and Finance Forum in Singapore. Under the theme of “Redefining Capital Flows and Supply Chain Synergy,” the forum brought together over 200 government officials, institutional investors, business leaders, and CICC representatives from across the region to discuss China and Southeast Asia’s macroeconomic outlook, investment opportunities, cross-border capital flows, and supply chain collaboration.

In the opening speech, Liang Dongqing, Member of CICC’s Management Committee, Secretary to the Board of Directors, and President of CICC International, highlighted China’s economic resilience and noted that artificial intelligence, innovative pharmaceuticals and advanced manufacturing are becoming new engines of growth. She emphasized that CICC remains committed to its guiding philosophy of “Chinese Roots, International Reach,” serving as a bridge for Chinese companies pursuing globalization and for international partners participating in Asia’s capital markets.

H.E. Cao Zhongming, Ambassador of China to Singapore, delivered a keynote speech. He emphasized that the world is entering a new period of turbulence and transformation, and that solidarity, openness and cooperation are essential for countries to jointly address development risks. He noted that China’s economy has continued to make steady progress, while China and Southeast Asia have built a solid foundation for trade and financial cooperation, with broad room for future collaboration.

Michael Syn, President of SGX Group, delivered a keynote speech. He mentioned that global capital markets are undergoing a structural shift, with capital being realigned toward markets that offer stability, trust and sustainable returns. He noted that the China–Southeast Asia corridor reflects this dynamic, while RMB financing is seeing broader adoption across regional trade, infrastructure and liquidity management.

Stephen Ng, Head of CICC Southeast Asia and South Asia and CEO of CICC Singapore, addressed the audience that ASEAN’s significance on the global stage continues to grow and that the region is actively shaping global trends. He highlighted that as China moves up the value chain into electric vehicles, semiconductors and renewable energy, ASEAN is emerging as a natural partner with its critical minerals, manufacturing capacity and growing consumer market.

Other speakers shared their perspectives during the forum. Reza Yamora Siregar, Managing Director and Chief Economist of Danantara Indonesia, shared insights on the global macro outlook. Kevin Liu, Chief Offshore China and Overseas Strategist of CICC Research, discussed China’s growth divide and the next stage of market opportunities.

The one-day forum covered keynote speeches and panel discussions. Speakers and panelists exchanged views on commodity cycles amid geopolitical uncertainty, RMB financing strategies, China’s quant landscape, agentic AI, ASEAN’s “neutrality alpha” and cross-border supply chains 3.0, as well as equity market strategy.

The Forum served as a platform to further strengthen CICC’s presence in Southeast Asia and support the firm’s efforts to capture new opportunities arising from the deepening economic ties, growing capital flows and evolving supply chain collaboration between China and the region. Looking ahead, CICC will continue to expand its network and business activities across Southeast Asia, enhance its cooperation with local partners, and facilitate cross-border investment and capital market integration, while contributing to regional financial development.