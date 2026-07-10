[Latest] Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size/Share Worth USD 468.5 Billion by 2035 at a 21.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Lithium cobalt oxide (LCO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA), Lithium iron phosphate (LFP), Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium Titanate, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LMC)), By Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Energy Storage Systems, Medical Devices), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global lithium-ion battery market was valued at approximately USD 68.5 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 83 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 468.5 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 21.2% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Lithium-Ion Battery Market Revenue and Trends

The rechargeable energy storage device known as a lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery is a cell that utilizes the movement of lithium ions in a reverse direction to store and release electrical energy. In the discharged state, lithium ions will migrate from the negative terminal (anode), which is generally comprised of graphite, through a liquid or gel electrolyte to the positive terminal (cathode), which is usually comprised of a lithium metal oxide. This migration of particles will enable electrons to flow through an external line to power a device.

When charging, the ions are forced to travel back to the anode, where they are stored until further use. The cells are desirable due to their high energy density (energy per unit volume and weight) and their lack of the “memory effect” (which allows them to be charged at any point during the battery's lifetime). They are increasingly used for many electronics, notably cell phones and the battery component of laptops, as well as providing the energy source for the emerging electric vehicle industry and renewable energy grid storage.

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What are the factors that have a significant contribution to the growth of the lithium-ion battery market?

The increasing adoption of energy storage systems (ESS) is driving the growth of the lithium-ion battery market, as these systems are needed to store electric energy generated from sources such as wind and solar for later use. As renewable energy generation is intermittent, lithium-ion batteries are used across ESS to store generated electrical energy from sources such as wind and solar and supply it during low generation events to avoid grid disruptions. Rising investments in renewable generation infrastructure and supportive policies by governments for a smooth transition to clean energy are fueling the deployment of ESS across the globe.

The increasing demand for backup power in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors (especially in unstable grids) is further catapulting the lithium-ion batteries demand in energy storage applications. Their high efficiency, fast response time, inductability, scalability, and affordability (declining costs) make them the technology of choice in energy storage systems and consequently the dominant technology in these usage areas. The advent of smart grids and decentralized energy systems is further expected to boost the deployment of energy storage systems and, hence, the market of lithium-ion batteries.

For instance, in the United States, the Department of Energy (DOE) reports that cumulative battery storage capacity is projected to exceed 30 GW by the end of 2025, a massive increase driven by the Inflation Reduction Act’s 30% investment tax credit.

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Government policies and sustainability programs are quickly becoming important factors in the demand for lithium-ion batteries, backed by strong rules and financial support that encourage their use in various sectors. Governments are eager to enforce stringent emission standards and carbon-neutrality goals that are fast-tracking fossil-fuel-to-clean-energy transitions around EVs and renewables. Governments are easing the EV industry’s exuberance by subsidizing, offering tax breaks and grants, and financially incentivizing investors in EV adoption to subsequently fast-pace battery manufacturing and drive down costs to enable mass adoption.

For instance, production-linked incentives and incentive funding to denationalize high-end batteries are enabling China to sustain homegrown manufacturing and remain on par with or independent of the US and emerging chains. While regulations related to battery safety, recycling, and life cycle are facilitating a closely coupled and responsible battery ecosystem, policy action is rapidly propelling markets in terms of both demand and supply, as well as infrastructure building. For instance, while the US sustains crucial tax breaks for domestic manufacturing under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) Act of 2025, the tight FEOC norms in 2026 rendered most Chinese battery-coupled smartphones ineligible for consumer subsidies, leading to a penchant for local “Gigahouses.”

(A free sample of the Lithium-Ion Battery report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026.

Includes tables and figures that have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their business strategies, sales volume, and revenue analysis.

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the lithium-ion battery report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific held the highest market share in 2025. The expansion is owing to government initiatives and rising electric vehicle demand.

Besides, the North American market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market share growth of lithium-ion batteries in the North American area is attributed to the presence of significant players and the growing focus on the renewable energy sector.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the lithium-ion battery market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the lithium-ion battery market forward?

What are the lithium-ion battery industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the lithium-ion battery market serves?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the lithium-ion battery market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by types of services, by end-user services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 83 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 468.5 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 68.5 billion CAGR Growth Rate 21.2% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Product, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

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Browse the full “Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium Titanate, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LMC)), By Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Energy Storage Systems, Medical Devices), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026–2035" Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/lithium-ion-battery-market/

Recent Developments

In June 2025, Neuron Energy announced the launch of its Gen 2 lithium-ion battery packs designed for electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and light commercial vehicles. The new battery series will be available across India starting July 2025. The company projects revenue of over INR 250 crore from the new product line, targeting electric vehicle manufacturers, fleet operators, logistics companies, battery distributors, and government buyers. The Gen 2 series represents the company’s second-generation battery technology following its initial product offerings. (https://www.autocarpro.in/news/neuron-energy-launches-gen-2-lithium-ion-battery-packs-for-commercial-electric-vehicles-127109)

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List of the prominent players in the lithium-ion battery market:

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL)

Toshiba Corporation

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

SK On Co. Ltd.

AESC (Envision AESC Group)

CALB Co. Ltd.

Gotion High-Tech Co. Ltd.

EVE Energy Co. Ltd.

Farasis Energy Inc.

Sunwoda Electronic Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

VARTA AG

BYD Company Limited

Saft Groupe SAS

Northvolt AB

Microvast Holdings Inc.

A123 Systems LLC

LG Energy Solution Ltd.

Lithium Werks BV

Tesla Inc. (Battery Division)

Others

The Lithium-Ion Battery Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Lithium cobalt oxide (LCO)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Lithium iron phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium Titanate

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LMC)

By Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Energy Storage Systems

Medical Devices

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/lithium-ion-battery-market/

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Lithium-Ion Battery Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Lithium-Ion Battery Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Lithium-Ion Battery Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Lithium-Ion Battery Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Lithium-Ion Battery Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's the market analysis of the lithium-ion battery market by considering applications and types?

What Are Projections of the Global Lithium-Ion Battery Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a lithium-ion battery market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the lithium-ion battery industry? What are global macroeconomic environment analysis results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Lithium-Ion Battery Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for the Lithium-Ion Battery Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Lithium-Ion Battery Market Report

The Lithium-Ion Battery Market Report provides both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market, using segmentation that includes economic and non-economic factors.

Lithium-Ion Battery The market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Lithium-Ion Battery Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Lithium-Ion Battery Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global lithium-ion battery market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the analysis of the global lithium-ion battery market.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the lithium-ion battery market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the lithium-ion battery market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide in the lithium-ion battery market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the lithium-ion battery industry.

Managers in the lithium-ion battery sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide lithium-ion battery market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in lithium-ion battery products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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