Bangalore, India, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The larger a piece of furniture, the wider the gap between what it costs to buy and what a moving household can recover from it — and few items make that clearer than the wardrobe. Across Pune, Noida, Delhi and Gurgaon, storage-unit rentals are rising through 2026, with a one-door wardrobe listed from ₹256 a month and a three-door from around ₹559 on Rentomojo, set against ₹15,000 to ₹45,000 to buy. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/delhi/furniture/wardrobe-and-organizer-on-rent

The pattern follows the high-churn corridors. In Pune it centres on Hinjewadi, Kharadi and Magarpatta; in Noida on Sector 62, Sector 137 and Greater Noida West; in Delhi on Dwarka, Rohini and Vasant Kunj; and in Gurgaon on Sohna Road, Sector 49 and DLF Phase 3. A wardrobe in any of these is among the biggest single objects in a flat and one of the hardest to move intact — the combination that pushes project-cycle households toward renting.

Ownership costs accumulate quietly. Beyond the purchase come dismantling and transport at each relocation, shutter and hinge repair over the years, and depreciation that leaves large storage units among the least resellable furniture there is. Recovering even a modest share of the price is difficult, so the effective net cost of owning a wardrobe grows with every move — the reason renters increasingly treat it as a cost to avoid rather than an asset to hold.

A monthly plan removes that weight. Rentomojo lists two-, three- and four-door wardrobes in mirror, drawer and hanging-space layouts sized to different rooms, delivered with assembly at a network-average 2.54 days and backed by free repairs, annual maintenance and free relocation for as long as the plan runs. A three-month minimum tenure extending to 36 months, transparent monthly pricing and a straightforward booking-and-return process cover the questions renters raise most when they compare the cheapest way to add storage they may not keep. Advance payment can trim the monthly rate by up to 15 percent. The ₹15,000-to-₹45,000 cost of buying a wardrobe against a ₹256-a-month rental line is now surfacing in housing-cost conversations among project-cycle households on tenure horizons under three years.

Wardrobes combine the highest moving friction with the weakest resale economics of any bedroom item, which makes them the clearest case for shifting a purchase to monthly access that carries neither an exit cost nor the depreciation risk ownership leaves unaddressed. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/noida/furniture/wardrobe-and-organizer-on-rent

Bulky home furniture is increasingly furnished on subscription in India's high-mobility metros, where the size of the item and the frequency of relocation, not its durability, decide the real cost. Rentomojo is among the platforms cited as households make that call in favour of access.

About Rentomojo — Rentomojo is an Indian furniture and appliance rental platform offering beds, sofas, wardrobes, dining tables, study desks, televisions and household appliances on subscription-based monthly plans, with maintenance, annual servicing and free relocation included. According to its draft red herring prospectus filed in March 2026, Rentomojo is the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers and an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters. Rentomojo furniture rentals start at ₹79 per month on a minimum tenure of three months, extending to 36 months.

Compiled from rentomojo.com listings and the company's March 2026 draft red herring prospectus for general market context. Wardrobe pricing depends on size, city and plan and is subject to change.

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