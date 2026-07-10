Tryg Forsikring A/S half-year report 2026

Tryg Forsikring A/S has published its half-year report 2026. Download the report at www.tryg.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
| Source: Tryg Forsikring A/S Tryg Forsikring A/S
Tryg Forsikring A/S has published its half-year report 2026. Download the report at www.tryg.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR...Read More