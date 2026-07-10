Tryg A/S – Financial Calendar for 2027

 | Source: Tryg A/S Tryg A/S

Tryg A/S hereby publishes the financial calendar for the calendar year 2027.

22 Jan. 2027Annual Report 2026
31 Mar. 2027Annual General Meeting
13 Apr. 2027Interim report Q1 2027
09 Jul. 2027Interim report Q2 and H1 2027
14 Oct. 2027Interim report Q1-Q3 2027


Contact information:

Visit tryg.com for more information.

 

Attachment


Attachments

29_Tryg Financial Calendar for 2027
GlobeNewswire

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