Harju Elekter to conclude an agreement for the supply of E-house solution

AS Harju Elekter, the Estonian subsidiary of AS Harju Elekter Group, has entered into an agreement with Siemens Nederland N.V, the Dutch subsidiary of Siemens AG, for the engineering and manufacturing of E-House systems for the power distribution infrastructure of a data centre being built in Finland. The contract has a duration of 17 months and an estimated value of 15,5 million euros.

An E-House is a factory-built modular technical building designed for the placement and protection of power distribution and control systems. It enables various types of electrical distribution equipment to be integrated into a compact, rapidly deployable solution, significantly reducing on-site installation work and ensuring fast and efficient project delivery.

Siemens AG is a technology company headquartered in Munich, that is active in nearly all countries of the world, focusing on the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, smart mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services.

Harju Elekter is an international industrial group with extensive experience in providing future proof solutions for electrical power distribution. We engineer, manufacture, and install electrification solutions for utilities, industries, infrastructure, public and commercial buildings. The entities of Harju Elekter Group in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Lithuania employ around 840 people, and the Group’s revenue in 2025 was 174 million euros.

Tiit Atso

Chairman of the Management Board

Tel +372 674 7400

Additional info:

Alvar Sass, AS Harju Elekter, managing director, phone: +372 53933039