Ganfeng LiEnergy Debuts at Intersolar Europe 2026, Building a Full-Chain Energy Storage Operations and Service System

XINYU, China, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2026, Intersolar Europe, the world's premier photovoltaic and energy storage industry event, officially kicked off in Munich, Germany. Ganfeng LiEnergy's full-scenario energy storage products, with their core strengths of high integration, high energy efficiency and low cost, drew strong attention from global buyers and industry customers. Leveraging its comprehensive "full-chain intelligent energy storage" capabilities, Ganfeng LiEnergy is precisely addressing the rigid demand of the global energy transition, reshaping green electricity value and building a brand-new smart energy ecosystem for markets around the world.





Currently, Ganfeng LiEnergy continues to deepen its global footprint. Its sales and installation service network has fully covered multiple core overseas markets, including Germany, Finland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Poland, Australia and Argentina, enabling the company to rapidly deliver localized, high-efficiency, full-process product delivery and after-sales support services to global customers.

Three Core Product Highlights: Delivering Efficient, Long-Duration and Economical Energy Storage Solutions

A full series of energy storage solutions featuring 6.26 MWh+ large-capacity battery containers, with compatible full-time balancing and active balancing technology, full standard adaptability and full-scenario regulatory compliance.

LDES with 2–8 hours of storage duration, meeting longer-duration application scenarios such as AIDC, and achieving system energy efficiency of up to 96.5%.

Ultra-long cycle cells of 15,000 cycles fully put into production, significantly reducing the "hardware cost" per kWh.





Four Core Competitive Advantages: Strengthening the Foundation for Long-Term Global Operations

Full-Chain Levelized Cost of Electricity Advantage: Large-scale power plants and industrial customers place a high priority on the long-term, stable operation of energy storage equipment. Ganfeng LiEnergy can continuously provide professional cell supply and specialized technical support for energy storage equipment in service for 10 to 15 years. With ultra-long cycle life batteries (314 Ah/588 Ah) delivering 15,000 to 12,000 cycles — 2 to 3 times that of comparable products — the initial cost is spread over a longer operating life and greater energy throughput, truly achieving the same lifespan for both solar and storage.

A Decade of Manufacturing Expertise: Good Materials Make Good Batteries: Drawing on over a decade of intelligent manufacturing experience in energy storage batteries, together with Ganfeng Lithium's high-quality, reliable battery material supply and precision manufacturing processes, the cells deliver outstanding performance, including long life, high safety, wide temperature tolerance and low degradation. From cells to systems, the entire chain guarantees the quality and safety of energy storage equipment.

Pan-European After-Sales Service and Long-Term Cooperation Capability: A full-chain supporting system integrating equipment installation, after-sales operation and maintenance, project investment and operational services has been built for overseas customers. With a localized after-sales service network covering all of Europe, rapid demand response is achieved. The company's energy storage battery shipments have long ranked among the global top ten, and since its inception, it has delivered over 1,000 energy storage projects worldwide. Moreover, the company can enter into long-term strategic cooperation agreements with customers, providing continuous, standardized project support services.

R&D-Driven Enterprise, Technology-Driven Innovation: Products meet the market access requirements of both domestic and global markets, with designs conforming to relevant European and American standards such as GB/T, GB, UL, UN, IEC and LSFT. Products can be iteratively upgraded in line with the energy policies and technical standards of countries around the world.

Global Benchmark Projects Delivered: Mature Global Delivery Experience

Ganfeng LiEnergy's energy storage business possesses extensive experience in project construction and operation across multiple scenarios and complex environments. Global benchmark projects cover diverse settings, including a 50 MW/160 MWh energy storage power station in the UK, a 1 GW/4 GWh grid-forming energy storage project in Arun Banner, Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia, China, a PV plus storage project in Argentina, an independent energy storage project in Germany, a mine-electricity integration project in Mali, and a commercial & industrial energy storage project in Romania.

Moving forward, Ganfeng LiEnergy will keep delivering high-quality energy storage products and integrated smart energy solutions, helping countries worldwide accelerate the upgrading of their energy structures and contributing to the realization of global carbon neutrality goals.

For more information, visit: www.ganfenglithium.com

Contact: Agnes Jiang (Brand ＆ PR )

E-mail: marketing@ganfenglithium.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ganfenglithium/

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