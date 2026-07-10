Global Power Solutions Announces Registration to Attend Data Centre West 2026 in Calgary and Applauds Meta’s Historic CAD $13 Billion Alberta Data Centre Investment

Vancouver, BC, Canada, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Power Solutions Corp. (TSX Venture Exchange: PWER; Frankfurt Stock Exchanges: NJA) (“Global Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has registered and will be in attendance at the Data Centre West 2026 (“Data Centre West”) conference, taking place September 9, 2026 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Calgary, Alberta.

Figure 1. Data Centre West – Learn more here

Data Centre West is one of Western Canada’s leading digital infrastructure and data centre industry conferences, bringing together industry participants, developers, power providers, technology leaders, policymakers, investors and ecosystem partners focused on the continued growth of data centre infrastructure across Alberta, Western Canada and North America.

The conference agenda is expected to include sessions focused on hyperscaler demand, colocation and inference, power, supply chain, construction, engineering, policy, workforce, cooling and sustainability. Global Power’s attendance is intended to support the Company’s ongoing engagement with the digital infrastructure sector and to further evaluate opportunities where decentralized, scalable and resilient power solutions may play a role in supporting large, continuous energy loads.

The Company also wishes to congratulate and applaud Meta Platforms and the Province of Alberta, Inc. on Meta’s historic announcement that it is breaking ground on a new 1GW AI-optimized data centre in Sturgeon County, Alberta. Meta has stated that the project represents an investment of more than CAD $13 billion and will be the company’s first data centre in Canada and its 33rd data centre globally. 1

Figure 2. Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta making historic announcement regarding Meta

Please click here to view image

“Meta’s announcement is a landmark moment for Alberta and for Canada’s digital infrastructure sector,” stated Pete Medved, President and Chief Executive Officer of Global Power Solutions. “A commitment of this scale from one of the world’s leading technology companies sends a clear signal that Alberta is emerging as a globally competitive jurisdiction for AI infrastructure, data centres and the power systems required to support them. The growth of AI and high-performance computing is placing unprecedented demand on energy infrastructure. Data centre development is no longer only a real estate or technology story. It is increasingly a power story. Global Power’s registration to attend Data Centre West reflects our belief that power availability, grid resilience, modular energy systems and disciplined infrastructure planning will be central to the next phase of data centre growth across Alberta and North America.”

Meta has also stated that it plans to fully fund new generation and grid infrastructure to support its Alberta data centre and that the facility will use a water-efficient closed-loop liquid-cooled system with dry cooling. Global Power believes these commitments highlight the increasing importance of integrated power planning, energy reliability, water stewardship and infrastructure coordination in the development of next-generation data centre campuses.

Global Power looks forward to attending Data Centre West 2026 and engaging with industry stakeholders on the opportunities and constraints shaping the future of digital infrastructure, AI compute and scalable power development in Western Canada.

Market Awareness

The company further announces that it has retained Investor Insights Systems Inc. (“IIS”) on a non-exclusive basis to render marketing services to the company concerning the development of the company's capital markets performance. In exchange for the services, the company has agreed to pay IIS a cash fee of $250,000 (USD) plus applicable taxes for the initial three-month term of the services. IIS will provide comprehensive digital marketing and advertising services for a term commencing on approval of such services by the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). As of the date hereof, to the company's knowledge, IIS (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the company and has an arm's-length relationship with the company.

The company will not issue any securities to IIS as compensation for its services. Services provided by Investor Insights will be overseen by Mac Foster and he can be reached at 179 Shaw St. Toronto, Ont., Canada, telephone: 647-302-3382, e-mail: mac@investorinsightssystems.com.

About Global Power Solutions Corp.

Global Power Solutions Corp. is a company well known for its pioneering efforts in the manufacture of light gauge steel components for the construction industry and modular metal buildings. The business strategy of the Company is being expanded to the pursuit of other industrial opportunities, including the development and execution of renewable energy and other clean energy infrastructure projects.

On behalf of the Board:

Global Power Solutions Corp.

"Peter Medved "

CEO

Tel: 604.684.2181 | Email: info@globalpowercorp.com | https://globalpowercorp.com/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business and operations of Global Power Solutions Corp. (“Global Power” or the “Company”). Forward-looking statements in this release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development and deployment of the Company’s modular hydrogen power systems, the identification and establishment of potential manufacturing or staging facilities, the integration of licensed and commercially available hydrogen technologies, potential system efficiencies, future commercial applications, and the ability of the Company to obtain any required regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “expects,” “is expected,” “scheduled,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “contemplates,” “proposes,” “estimates,” or similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events, or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs of management as of the date of this release. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the development and commercialization of hydrogen energy technologies, the integration of third-party equipment and technologies, the availability of suitable manufacturing locations and partners, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals, changes in economic or market conditions, supply chain factors, technological development risks, and the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business strategy. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date of this release.