Edge AI Semiconductor Market Size to Hit USD 151.30 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge AI Semiconductor Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The global Edge AI Semiconductor Market Size was valued at USD 25.36 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 151.30 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 19.57% during 2026–2035.”

Growing Adoption of Edge AI Computing and Intelligent Connected Devices Accelerates Market Growth

The rising need for real-time artificial intelligence computing, robust security, low latency computing, and power-efficient AI acceleration is greatly fueling the adoption of edge AI semiconductor technology globally. Consumer electronics firms, industrial automation companies, health care organizations, automotive firms, smart cities, robotics, aerospace sector, and telecommunication enterprises are now making use of AI processors in order to perform machine learning functions directly on the edge computing platform. The continued development of AI ASICs, NPUs, heterogeneous computing architectures, advanced packaging technologies, and AI acceleration for generative AI will bring many growth opportunities for semiconductor makers till 2035.

Edge AI Semiconductor Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 25.36 Billion

: 25.36 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 151.30 Billion

: 151.30 Billion CAGR : 19.57% during 2026–2035

: 19.57% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Apple Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

MediaTek Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Arm Holdings plc

Hailo Technologies Ltd.

Ambarella, Inc.

Kinara Inc.

EdgeCortix Inc.

Edge AI Semiconductor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Processor Type (AI ASICs, GPU, NPU, FPGA, CPU with AI Engine)

• By Device Type (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial IoT, Healthcare Devices, Others)

• By Function (AI Inference, AI Training, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Others)

• By End User Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Processor Type

In 2025, the AI ASICs segment emerged as the largest segment in terms of revenues with a share of around 29% in the overall Edge AI Semiconductor Market due to efficient processing capabilities, high latency, and energy-efficient power consumption. The Neural Processing Unit (NPU) segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period due to the adoption of NPU in AI smartphones, AI PCs, robots, IoT devices, and advanced consumer electronics.

By Device Type

In 2025, the Consumer Electronics segment commanded the highest market share, estimated to be around 34%, due to the integration of Edge AI semiconductors in smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearable devices, smart TV's, intelligent cameras, and automated homes. It is anticipated that the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period will be the Automotive segment, owing to the growing usage of ADAS, autonomous driving solutions, connectivity, intelligent cockpits, and V2X communication solutions.

By Function

AI Inference segment held around 49% market share in 2025 due to increasing requirements for real-time AI inference at edge computing devices without relying on cloud-based services. AI Training is expected to become the fastest-growing category in the coming years due to the rising adoption of federated learning, personalized AI models, adaptive intelligence, and localized AI training.

By End User Industry

In 2025, the Consumer Electronics segment was the largest in terms of revenue share, with around 30%, due to growing demand for smart and connected gadgets that have on-device AI technology. The Automotive segment is forecasted to be the most dynamic in terms of growth owing to investment in autonomous driving technologies, connected transport systems, and predictive analytics.

Regional Insights

The North America region held a dominant position in the global Edge AI Semiconductor Market during 2025, accounting for roughly 39% share of the market's total revenue. The region will continue to reap benefits from an impressive ecosystem that includes players from the semiconductor industry, artificial intelligence, hyperscale cloud computing, and research facilities. Investments into AI infrastructure, autonomous cars, automation in industries, military technologies, robotics, and smart health care solutions will continue to consolidate the region's market dominance.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the quick development of semiconductor manufacturing capacity, growing adoption of AI applications, government efforts towards self-reliance in semiconductors, and increasing production of consumer electronics, automotive electronics, industrial automation equipment, and IoT devices.

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Recent Developments:

2026: NVIDIA expanded its Edge AI computing portfolio by introducing advanced embedded AI platforms delivering higher AI inference performance, improved energy efficiency, and enhanced support for autonomous machines, robotics, and industrial edge applications.

NVIDIA expanded its Edge AI computing portfolio by introducing advanced embedded AI platforms delivering higher AI inference performance, improved energy efficiency, and enhanced support for autonomous machines, robotics, and industrial edge applications. 2026: Qualcomm Technologies introduced next-generation AI-enabled Snapdragon platforms featuring enhanced NPUs, on-device generative AI capabilities, and improved AI processing efficiency for smartphones, AI PCs, and intelligent edge devices.

Exclusive Sections of the Edge AI Semiconductor Market Report (The USPs):

EDGE AI COMPUTING & REAL-TIME INFERENCE ADOPTION ANALYSIS – Helps evaluate Edge AI semiconductor deployment across consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive, healthcare, robotics, surveillance, and intelligent edge computing applications.

– Helps evaluate Edge AI semiconductor deployment across consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive, healthcare, robotics, surveillance, and intelligent edge computing applications. AI PROCESSOR ARCHITECTURE & SEMICONDUCTOR PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKING – Provides comprehensive insights into AI ASICs, NPUs, heterogeneous computing, FPGA accelerators, advanced packaging technologies, TOPS performance, power efficiency, and next-generation semiconductor innovations.

– Provides comprehensive insights into AI ASICs, NPUs, heterogeneous computing, FPGA accelerators, advanced packaging technologies, TOPS performance, power efficiency, and next-generation semiconductor innovations. AUTONOMOUS MOBILITY, AI PCS & INTELLIGENT DEVICE MARKET INSIGHTS – Assesses growth opportunities across autonomous vehicles, AI-enabled smartphones, AI PCs, wearables, robotics, smart cameras, connected devices, and intelligent mobility ecosystems.

– Assesses growth opportunities across autonomous vehicles, AI-enabled smartphones, AI PCs, wearables, robotics, smart cameras, connected devices, and intelligent mobility ecosystems. INDUSTRIAL AI, IoT & SMART MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY TRACKER – Identifies opportunities across Industry 4.0, predictive maintenance, industrial robotics, machine vision, intelligent factories, edge analytics, and AI-powered automation solutions.

– Identifies opportunities across Industry 4.0, predictive maintenance, industrial robotics, machine vision, intelligent factories, edge analytics, and AI-powered automation solutions. GENERATIVE AI, HEALTHCARE & SMART INFRASTRUCTURE ASSESSMENT – Delivers strategic analysis of multimodal AI, healthcare diagnostics, intelligent surveillance, smart city infrastructure, connected healthcare devices, and AI-enabled public infrastructure deployments.

– Delivers strategic analysis of multimodal AI, healthcare diagnostics, intelligent surveillance, smart city infrastructure, connected healthcare devices, and AI-enabled public infrastructure deployments. NEXT-GENERATION EDGE AI SEMICONDUCTOR INNOVATION OUTLOOK – Evaluates future advancements in AI accelerators, embedded AI platforms, on-device generative AI, low-power semiconductor architectures, advanced AI toolchains, and emerging Edge AI technologies shaping the market through 2035.

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