Mike Hills appointed Chief Executive Officer of Atamis

CARDIFF, United Kingdom, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We're delighted to share that Mike Hills has joined Atamis as our new Chief Executive Officer.

Mike brings nearly twenty years of experience growing SaaS businesses, scaling teams, and delivering for customers. He shares our deep commitment to innovation, client success, and delivering exceptional value. Mike joins us focused on building on Atamis's strengths as we grow into our next chapter.

A few words from Mike: "I'm hugely excited to be joining Atamis. This is a business that customers genuinely value, with a team that really cares and serious ambition to build on an already strong foundation. It's an attractive combination and I'm looking forward to meeting our customers and partners, understanding what matters most to them, and working together to deliver even more value in the years ahead."

Mike's appointment reflects continued investment in Atamis' growth by its owner, Banyan Software. Julie Koegenboeg, Head of Northern Europe at Banyan Software, said: "Atamis has been able to establish a leading position in the UK public sector with its procurement solution that covers the full source-to-contract lifecycle. Next to the public sector, Atamis is also trusted by major private sector clients. This is a testament to Atamis' commitment to best-in-class service and continuous product development. We look forward to Atamis' continued growth path and are confident Mike will play a key role in delivering it."

We'd also like to thank Helen Evans, who has led the business as Interim CEO and now returns to her role as Director of Finance & HR. We're grateful for her leadership through this period.

Please join us in welcoming Mike.

About Atamis

Atamis is a leading provider of source-to-contract procurement software, helping organisations gain greater visibility, control and value across the procurement lifecycle. Its configurable platform supports procurement planning, supplier management, e-sourcing, contract management and spend analysis, enabling organisations to simplify complex procurement processes, improve compliance and make better commercial decisions. Atamis works with organisations across the public and private sectors, empowering procurement teams to deliver strategic value through modern, connected procurement technology.

About Banyan Software

Banyan Software is the best permanent home for software businesses that serve specialized industries, their employees, and their customers. With a buy-grow-and-hold-for-life approach and a permanent capital base, Banyan acquires and grows companies worldwide, honouring founder legacies and helping portfolio companies modernise through shared AI expertise and operational discipline. Founded in 2016, Banyan operates more than 120 portfolio companies across North and South America, the UK, Europe and APAC.

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