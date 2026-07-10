Sigenergy Cuts Battery Costs With $1,000-a-9kWh Module Discount, Stacking With Federal Rebate for Savings of Up to $10,000





SYDNEY, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sigenergy, Australia’s top-selling home battery brand for the past 18 months, has launched a $1,000 discount on its new 9kWh SigenStor battery module, giving Australian households a new way to bring down the cost of home energy storage.

The discount applies per module, so households installing larger Sigenergy's SigenStor systems can combine multiple discounts. Stacked with the Federal Government’s Cheaper Home Batteries Program rebate, which currently discounts eligible systems by around 30 per cent of installed cost, total savings on larger multi-module systems can climb toward $10,000, depending on system size, location and installer pricing.

The federal rebate, delivered upfront at the point of sale through accredited installers, applies to systems between 5kWh and 100kWh and carries no income test. SigenStor’s modular design, expandable in 9kWh increments, means households can size a system to their needs and capture the per-module discount on every unit installed.

For example, a household installing a 54kWh system built from six 9kWh modules receives $6,000 in manufacturer discounts alone. Combined with the federal rebate for that system size, which the program’s current tiered structure puts at more than $6,000 depending on location, the total savings exceed $10,000.

For households weighing up system size rather than chasing maximum capacity, the rebate’s tiered structure rewards precision. A 27kWh system, three SigenStor modules, sits right at the edge of the scheme’s 60 per cent rebate tier, the largest installation that still earns the strongest available rebate rate on every kWh installed. For households, after the best return on every dollar of capacity, 27kWh is where the numbers work hardest.

The offer comes as Sigenergy continues to expand its Australian footprint, following a period of growth that has seen the company be the number one residential battery in Australia.

“This is excellent news for Australian consumers,” said Will Hall, Managing Director ANZ at Sigenergy. “Putting real money back in households’ pockets, on top of what the government is already offering, is how we keep changing the game. A battery should pay for itself faster and work harder for the family that owns it, and that’s exactly what this offer delivers.”

The $1,000 per-module discount is available now through Sigenergy’s national network of Platinum installers and partners. Eligibility for the federal rebate depends on system size, installation date and accreditation requirements; full terms are available through the Clean Energy Regulator and participating installers.

Beyond the hardware, Sigenergy's AI capability is central to how SigenStor delivers value over the life of the system. The battery is powered by SigenAgent, Sigenergy's AI energy agent, which learns a household's usage patterns and automatically manages when to store, use or export energy based on real-time conditions, solar generation and time-of-use tariffs. Rather than requiring homeowners to manually configure settings, the system continuously optimises itself to minimise reliance on the grid and maximise bill savings, backed by Sigenergy's broader "AI in All" strategy, which embeds intelligence across its entire energy ecosystem, from the home to the grid.

About Sigenergy

Sigenergy designs and manufactures battery storage and solar energy systems. The Sigenergy ANZ team works with a national network of installers to deliver home energy storage across Australia and New Zealand.

Media contact

Scott Rhodie

Marketing and Communications Manager ANZ, Sigenergy Australia

scott.rhodie@Sigenergy.com / 0431 990 313

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e72258e9-1bf0-4345-a1d5-95aa0fa2a9aa