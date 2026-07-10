Advanced Therapeutics (Aging and Wellness) Market Report Now Available; 146-Page Study Profiling Abbott, Nestlé, Herbalife, Amway & 11 Others, Covering Sports, Functional & Therapeutic Nutrition

Dublin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Therapeutics (Aging and Wellness) Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product Type, Application Type, Distribution Channel, and Country, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global advanced therapeutics (aging and wellness) market, initially valued at $154.89 billion in 2024, is projected to witness substantial growth, surging to $275.35 billion by 2035, marking a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.51% over the period from 2025 to 2035.







Market Introduction



The global advanced therapeutics (aging and wellness) market represents a structured and rapidly evolving segment within preventive healthcare, focused on enabling healthy aging, functional longevity, and sustained physiological performance. It encompasses clinically positioned nutritional formulations, functional bioactives, and pathway-aligned supplementation strategies targeting age-associated changes across metabolic, cognitive, musculoskeletal, immune, and cardiovascular systems. Driven by expanding aging populations, increasing life expectancy, and the rising burden of chronic metabolic and degenerative conditions, the market is witnessing a shift from reactive treatment toward proactive health management. At the same time, advancements in aging biology and nutrition science are strengthening the evidence base for targeted, outcome-oriented formulations, supporting greater alignment with clinical-adjacent health frameworks. Growing consumer awareness around efficacy, transparency, and quality, along with increasing demand for solutions addressing muscle preservation, metabolic health, and cognitive resilience, is further accelerating market expansion.



Industrial Impact



The evolution of the advanced therapeutics (aging and wellness) market is significantly reshaping the broader healthcare and nutraceutical industries by driving a transition toward preventive, nutrition-led interventions. Industry players are increasingly focusing on science-backed product development, precision formulations, and advanced delivery technologies to enhance bioavailability and functional outcomes. This shift is fostering greater integration between clinical research, ingredient innovation, and consumer health solutions, while also increasing the importance of regulatory compliance and quality standardization. Commercially, the market is witnessing strong growth in protein-based supplements, micronutrient combinations, and bioactive compounds, supported by expanding demand across aging and health-conscious populations. Additionally, rising opportunities in emerging markets and the growing emphasis on sustainability and clean-label products are prompting companies to adopt diversified portfolios and region-specific strategies. Overall, the market is moving toward a more structured, evidence-driven, and scalable model, with long-term implications for healthcare delivery, product innovation, and global wellness ecosystems.



Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: By Product Type

Active/Sports Nutrition

Functional Nutrition

Therapeutic Nutrition

Functional Nutrition Segment to Dominate the Advanced Therapeutics (Aging and Wellness) Market (by Product Type)



In 2024, the functional nutrition segment accounts for the largest share of the global advanced therapeutics (aging and wellness) market. This is primarily due to functional nutrition, which caters to the broadest consumer base, spanning both healthy individuals and aging populations seeking preventive health benefits rather than condition-specific treatment. Unlike sports/active nutrition, which is relatively niche and performance-driven, or therapeutic nutrition, which is more clinically targeted and often restricted to specific disease conditions, functional nutrition sits at the intersection of wellness and everyday health. It includes widely adopted products such as vitamins, minerals, and cognitive or immunity-boosting supplements, among others, all of which have high consumption frequency and accessibility across retail and e-commerce channels.



Segmentation 2: By Application Type

Muscle Strength, Mass, and Mobility Preservation

Energy, Endurance, and Active Aging

Weight Management and Metabolic Health

Hormonal Balance Support

Others

Energy, Endurance, and Active Aging to Dominate the Advanced Therapeutics (Aging and Wellness) Market (by Application Type)



The global advanced therapeutics (aging and wellness) market (by application type) was dominated by energy, endurance, and active aging segment in 2024. This dominance is driven by its direct alignment with the most universal and continuous need of the aging population, which is maintaining daily functionality, vitality, and independence. Unlike applications such as weight management, hormonal balance, or muscle preservation that are often pursued for specific goals or conditions, energy, endurance, and active aging solutions are relevant across a much broader population base, including both healthy individuals and those experiencing early or gradual declines in stamina and physical resilience. This segment also captures a wide range of high-frequency, everyday-use products, particularly within functional nutrition, such as vitamins, minerals, micronutrients, and cellular health supplements that support energy metabolism and overall well-being. In addition, the growing shift toward preventive and longevity-focused healthcare has led consumers to prioritize sustained energy levels, cognitive alertness, and active lifestyles rather than waiting for clinical issues to arise. As a result, products targeting energy and active aging benefit from higher adoption rates, consistent daily consumption, and broader applicability, which collectively drive their leading share in the global advanced therapeutics (aging and wellness) market.



Segmentation 3: By Distribution Channel

Retail

Online Marketplaces

Direct-to-Consumer

Others

Retail to Dominate the Advanced Therapeutics (Aging and Wellness) Market (by Distribution Channel)



In 2024, the retail segment accounted for the largest share of the global advanced therapeutics (aging and wellness) market. This is primarily due to strong consumer trust, especially among the aging population, and the importance of in-person guidance for product selection in health-related purchases. Additionally, the widespread presence of pharmacy and retail networks, coupled with immediate product availability and established purchasing habits, continues to drive higher volumes through this channel compared to digital and institutional alternatives.



Segmentation 4: By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest-of-Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest-of-Latin America

Middle East and Africa K.S.A. U.A.E. South Africa Rest-of-Middle East and Africa



North America to Dominate the Advanced Therapeutics (Aging and Wellness) Market (by Region)



The global advanced therapeutics (aging and wellness) market (by region) has been dominated by North America, which held the largest share of the market in 2024 and is anticipated to retain its position in the market during the forecast period. This dominance is primarily driven by its highly developed healthcare and life sciences ecosystem, strong consumer awareness around preventive and longevity-focused health, and higher per capita healthcare expenditure compared to other regions. The U.S., in particular, acts as a global hub for innovation in aging science, with a high concentration of biotechnology companies, longevity startups, and nutraceutical players. Additionally, the region benefits from its strong adoption of premium, science-backed wellness solutions among aging populations, supported by favorable demographics, higher disposable incomes, and a cultural shift toward proactive health management.



Recent Developments in the Advanced Therapeutics (Aging and Wellness) Market

In December 2025, Amway Corp announced a five-year investment plan worth 2.1 billion yuan in China, including upgrades to its Guangzhou production base, digital infrastructure, R&D capabilities, and nationwide experience centers to strengthen its strategic operations in the market.

In November 2025, Orgain, LLC expanded its commercial reach by making select products available under Nestle Health Science contracts, GPOs, and distributor agreements to strengthen institutional distribution channels.

In October 2025, Amway Corp announced a $12 million investment in India over the next three to five years to expand experience-led physical stores, strengthen distributor capabilities, and enhance customer engagement in the market.

In September 2025, Orgain, LLC launched Organic Protein Powder + Metabolism Blend, a plant-based protein formulation enriched with prebiotic fiber, chromium, and botanical extracts to support energy, metabolism, digestion, and healthy weight management.

Demand - Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities

Market Drivers



Aging-Driven Hormonal Decline and Metabolic Dysfunction Expand Demand for Healthy Aging Interventions: Rising life expectancy and age-related hormonal decline are driving metabolic dysfunction, including reduced muscle mass, increased adiposity, and higher risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular conditions. As hormone replacement therapies face safety and efficacy limitations, demand is shifting toward nutrition-led and lifestyle-based interventions. This trend is expected to drive sustained growth in the aging and wellness market, particularly across muscle preservation and metabolic health solutions.



Market Restraints



Regulatory Fragmentation and Inconsistent Oversight across Geographies: Regulatory fragmentation across geographies creates significant inconsistencies in classification, compliance requirements, and health claim substantiation for nutrition-led aging and wellness products. This increases operational complexity, costs, and limits scalability while also constraining clinical credibility and healthcare integration. As a result, despite strong demand, the market remains largely consumer-driven, with harmonized regulatory frameworks needed for long-term growth and adoption.



Market Opportunities



Rising Demand for Sustainable and Plant-Derived Protein Solutions Creating Growth Opportunities across Aging and Active Populations: The growing shift toward plant-forward and sustainability-driven diets is expanding demand for plant-based protein and clean-label nutritional solutions, particularly among flexitarian consumers. Aging populations and active individuals are increasingly seeking digestible, ethically sourced, and functional protein alternatives to support muscle and metabolic health. This trend creates strong growth opportunities for manufacturers offering high-quality, bioavailable, and transparently sourced plant-derived formulations.



How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The global advanced therapeutics (aging and wellness) market has been divided into several key segments, including product type, application type, distribution channel, and regional markets. By understanding which segments hold the largest share and which ones show potential for growth, this report offers invaluable insights for organizations looking to innovate and expand their product offerings.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: Partnerships, alliances, fundings, new offerings, and business expansions together accounted for the maximum number of key developments of the total developments in the global advanced therapeutics (aging and wellness) market.



Competitive Strategy: The global advanced therapeutics (aging and wellness) market consists of various public and a few private companies. Key players in advanced therapeutics (aging and wellness) market, analyzed and profiled in the study, involve established players that offer various kinds of products.



Methodology

Key Considerations and Assumptions in Market Engineering and Validation

Years from 2024 to 2035 have been considered for the global market size estimation, 2024 has been considered as the base year, and 2025 to 2035 as the forecast period.

The market contribution of advanced therapeutics (aging and wellness) is anticipated to grow substantially in the future, with projections based on historical analysis of available solutions.

Revenues from companies have been sourced from their annual reports for FY2023 and FY2024. For private companies, revenue estimates are derived from primary research inputs, funding history, market collaborations, and operational performance.

The scope of the report exclusively covers commercially available supplementation products positioned for muscle preservation, metabolic and weight management, energy and endurance enhancement, hormonal balance support, targeted micronutrient optimization, and therapeutic nutrition for age-associated health management.

The report excludes prescription pharmaceuticals indicated for disease treatment, investigational or non-commercialized regenerative and gene-based therapies, cosmetic- or aesthetic-positioned supplements, and pediatric-focused nutritional products. The market scope is limited to commercially available formulations intended for adult aging and wellness applications.

Primary Research



The primary sources involve industry experts from the global advanced therapeutics (aging and wellness) market and various stakeholders in the ecosystem. Respondents such as CEOs, vice presidents, marketing directors, and technology and innovation directors have been interviewed to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study.



The key data points taken from primary sources include:

validation and triangulation of all the numbers and graphs

validation of reports, segmentation, and key qualitative findings

understanding the competitive landscape

validation of the numbers of various markets for the market type

percentage split of individual markets for geographical analysis

Secondary Research

Open Sources

Certified publications, articles from recognized authors, white papers, directories, and major databases, among others

Annual reports, SEC filings, and investors' presentations of the leading market players

Company websites and a detailed study of their product portfolio

Gold standard magazines, journals, white papers, press releases, and news articles

Paid databases

The key data points taken from the secondary sources include:

segmentations and percentage shares

data for market value

key industry trends of the top players in the market

qualitative insights into various aspects of the market, key trends, and emerging areas of innovation

quantitative data for mathematical and statistical calculations

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from an analysis of company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



Some prominent names established in this market are:

Abbott Laboratories

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Amway Corp

Gainful Inc.

Glanbia plc

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited

Herbalife Ltd.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Nar Labs, Inc.

Nestle S.A.

NOW Foods

Orgain, LLC

RBK Nutraceuticals Pty Ltd

Thorne HealthTech

Vitabiotics Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $161.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $275.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

Herbalife Ltd.

Glanbia plc

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Abbott Laboratories

Nestle S.A. (Nestle Health Science)

Amway Corp

Gainful Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Nar Labs, Inc.

Vitabiotics Ltd.

Thorne HealthTech

NOW Foods

RBK Nutraceuticals Pty Ltd

Elysium Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gfm0zu

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