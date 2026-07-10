Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Report Published, Segments the Market by Engine Type, Application, Component, and Thrust Range

Dublin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market: Analysis by Application; Engine Type; Thrust Range; Component; Region - Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast for 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market is experiencing robust growth, valued at USD 112.58 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 186.19 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 5.16% from 2026 to 2035. This expansion is driven by the growth of commercial aviation and the quest for efficient, eco-friendly propulsion technologies.
Rising aircraft deliveries are key to market expansion as airlines replace older fleets with modern aircraft to enhance efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Advanced turbofan engines contribute significantly by offering improved fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and enhanced performance over older systems.
North America leads the global market, benefiting from a dense network of aircraft engine manufacturers and airline operators. The region is a hub for R&D and production with major players like CFM International, Pratt & Whitney, GE Aviation, and Rolls-Royce maintaining market dominance through innovation and strong customer relationships.
Noteworthy Market Developments
The Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market's landscape is an oligopoly dominated by key players like GE Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce, and Safran Aircraft Engines. These firms hold around 90% of the market, supported by high R&D costs, extensive intellectual property portfolios, and operational data from thousands of engines that aid in optimizing performance and maintenance.
Core Growth Drivers
With fleet modernization, airlines are replacing older aircraft models to manage fuel costs and comply with stricter carbon emission norms, investing heavily in modern turbofan engines known for efficiency and low emissions. This has become crucial for airlines to ensure regulatory compliance and operational savings.
The recovery of global passenger air traffic further boosts demand. Airlines are augmenting flight frequencies and expanding routes, necessitating efficient commercial aviation engines, fostering continuous growth across major and low-cost carriers.
Emerging Opportunity Trends
The rise of digital twins offers significant growth potential in aviation maintenance. A digital twin mirrors actual engine performance, enabling predictive maintenance and operation optimization. This technology can enhance engine reliability, reduce costs, and improve lifecycle management as airlines transition to data-driven operations.
Barriers to Optimization
The market faces a severe supply chain crisis in 2025, with bottlenecks in critical materials like aerospace-grade titanium and superalloys. These materials, essential for turbofan components, face extraction and refinement delays, impacting production timelines and increasing costs.
Shortages in heavy forging and casting capacities further exacerbate delays, affecting aircraft deliveries and manufacturers' ability to meet rising demand. This situation challenges fleet planning and operational strategies for both airlines and manufacturers.
Detailed Market Segmentation
By component, the fan and compressor segment held a notable share (31.27%) of the market revenue in 2025, emphasizing their crucial role in engine performance. In application, commercial aviation led the market (65.94%), driven by the strong post-pandemic recovery in passenger air traffic.
The above 50,000 lbf thrust range dominated with a 50.23% market share, producing engines for widebody aircraft. High bypass turbofan engines led with a 78% share, reflecting their efficiency and performance for modern aviation.
Segment Breakdown
- By Engine Type: High Bypass Turbofan, Low Bypass Turbofan, Geared Turbofan (GTF)
- By Application: Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business & General Aviation
- By Component: Fan & Compressor, Turbine, Combustor, Gearbox, Exhaust System
- By Thrust Range: Below 20,000 lbf, 20,000-50,000 lbf, Above 50,000 lbf
- By Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
Geographical Breakdown
In 2025, North America captured 36.54% of the market, led by its impressive aerospace ecosystem and innovation capabilities. Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest from 2026 to 2035, driven by rapid commercial aviation expansion and infrastructure investments.
Leading Market Participants
- Aviadvigatel
- CFM International
- GE Aerospace
- Honeywell Aerospace
- IHI Corporation
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- MTU Aero Engines
- Pratt & Whitney
- Rolls-Royce
- Safran
- Other Prominent Players
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|260
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$112.58 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$186.19 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary: Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market
Chapter 2. Research Methodology & Research Framework
2.1. Research Objective
2.2. Product Overview
2.3. Market Segmentation
2.4. Qualitative Research
2.4.1. Primary & Secondary Sources
2.5. Quantitative Research
2.5.1. Primary & Secondary Sources
2.6. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region
2.7. Assumption for Study
2.8. Market Size Estimation
2.9. Data Triangulation
Chapter 3. Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Overview
3.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.1.1. Raw Material Suppliers (Titanium, Nickel Alloys, Composites)
3.1.2. Component Manufacturers (Fan Blades, Compressors, Turbines)
3.1.3. Engine OEMs (Design & Assembly)
3.1.4. MRO Service Providers (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul)
3.1.5. Aircraft Manufacturers (OEM Integration)
3.1.6. Airlines & Leasing Companies
3.1.7. Regulatory Authorities (FAA, EASA, DGCA)
3.2. Industry Outlook
3.2.1. Rising Global Air Passenger Traffic
3.2.2. Increasing Aircraft Fleet Expansion
3.2.3. Growing Demand for Fuel-Efficient Engines
3.2.4. Emergence of Next-Generation Engines (Geared Turbofan, UltraFan)
3.2.5. Stringent Emission & Noise Regulations
3.2.6. Increasing Demand for Narrow-Body Aircraft
3.2.7. Growth in Low-Cost Carriers (LCCs)
3.2.8. Rising MRO Activities Globally
3.3. PESTLE Analysis
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.4.3. Threat of Substitutes
3.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
3.4.5. Degree of Competition
3.5. Market Dynamics and Trends
3.5.1. Growth Drivers
3.5.1.1. Increasing Demand for Fuel Efficiency is drive the market growth
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunity
3.5.4. Key Trend
3.6. Market Growth and Outlook
3.6.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2020 - 2035
3.6.2. Price Trend Analysis
Chapter 4. Competition Dashboard
4.1. Market Concentration Rate
4.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2025
4.3. Competitor Mapping & Benchmarking
4.4. Startup Ecosystem Analysis
4.5. M&A and Funding Landscape
Chapter 5. Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Analysis
5.1. Key Insights
5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
5.2.1. By Engine Type
5.2.1.1. High Bypass Turbofan
5.2.1.2. Low Bypass Turbofan
5.2.1.3. Geared Turbofan (GTF)
5.2.2. By Application
5.2.2.1. Commercial Aviation
5.2.2.2. Military Aviation
5.2.2.3. Business & General Aviation
5.2.3. By Component
5.2.3.1. Fan & Compressor
5.2.3.2. Turbine
5.2.3.3. Combustor
5.2.3.4. Gearbox
5.2.3.5. Exhaust System
5.2.4. By Thrust Range
5.2.4.1. Below 20,000 lbf
5.2.4.2. 20,000-50,000 lbf
5.2.4.3. Above 50,000 lbf
5.2.5. By Region
5.2.5.1. North America
5.2.5.1.1. The U.S.
5.2.5.1.2. Canada
5.2.5.1.3. Mexico
5.2.5.2. Europe
5.2.5.2.1. Western Europe
5.2.5.2.1.1. The UK
5.2.5.2.1.2. Germany
5.2.5.2.1.3. France
5.2.5.2.1.4. Italy
5.2.5.2.1.5. Spain
5.2.5.2.1.6. Rest of Western Europe
5.2.5.2.2. Eastern Europe
5.2.5.2.2.1. Poland
5.2.5.2.2.2. Russia
5.2.5.2.2.3. Rest of Eastern Europe
5.2.5.3. Asia-Pacific
5.2.5.3.1. China
5.2.5.3.2. India
5.2.5.3.3. Japan
5.2.5.3.4. South Korea
5.2.5.3.5. Australia & New Zealand
5.2.5.3.6. ASEAN
5.2.5.3.6.1. Indonesia
5.2.5.3.6.2. Malaysia
5.2.5.3.6.3. Thailand
5.2.5.3.6.4. Singapore
5.2.5.3.6.5. Rest of ASEAN
5.2.5.3.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.5.4. Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.4.1. UAE
5.2.5.4.2. Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.4.3. South Africa
5.2.5.4.4. Rest of MEA
5.2.5.5. South America
5.2.5.5.1. Argentina
5.2.5.5.2. Brazil
5.2.5.5.3. Rest of South America
Chapter 6. North America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Analysis
6.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
6.1.1. Growth Drivers
6.1.2. Restraints
6.1.3. Opportunity
6.1.4. Key Trends
6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
6.2.1. By Engine Type
6.2.2. By Application
6.2.3. By Component
6.2.4. By Thrust Range
6.2.5. By Country
Chapter 7. Europe Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Analysis
7.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
7.1.1. Growth Drivers
7.1.2. Restraints
7.1.3. Opportunity
7.1.4. Key Trends
7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
7.2.1. By Engine Type
7.2.2. By Application
7.2.3. By Component
7.2.4. By Thrust Range
7.2.5. By Country
Chapter 8. Asia-Pacific Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Analysis
8.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
8.1.1. Growth Drivers
8.1.2. Restraints
8.1.3. Opportunity
8.1.4. Key Trends
8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
8.2.1. By Engine Type
8.2.2. By Application
8.2.3. By Component
8.2.4. By Thrust Range
8.2.5. By Country
Chapter 9. Middle East & Africa Ground Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Analysis
9.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
9.1.1. Growth Drivers
9.1.2. Restraints
9.1.3. Opportunity
9.1.4. Key Trends
9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
9.2.1. By Engine Type
9.2.2. By Application
9.2.3. By Component
9.2.4. By Thrust Range
9.2.5. By Country
Chapter 10. South America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Analysis
10.1. Market Dynamics and Trends
10.1.1. Growth Drivers
10.1.2. Restraints
10.1.3. Opportunity
10.1.4. Key Trends
10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)
10.2.1. By Engine Type
10.2.2. By Application
10.2.3. By Component
10.2.4. By Thrust Range
10.2.5. By Country
Chapter 11. Company Profiles (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)
11.1. Aviadvigatel
11.2. CFM International
11.3. GE Aerospace
11.4. Honeywell Aerospace
11.5. IHI Corporation
11.6. Kawasaki Heavy Industries
11.7. MTU Aero Engines
11.8. Pratt & Whitney
11.9. Rolls-Royce
11.10. Safran
11.11. Other Prominent Players
Chapter 12. Annexure
12.1. List of Secondary Sources
12.2. Macro-Economic Outlook/Indicators
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Aviadvigatel
- CFM International
- GE Aerospace
- Honeywell Aerospace
- IHI Corporation
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- MTU Aero Engines
- Pratt & Whitney
- Rolls-Royce
- Safran
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d8x97g
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