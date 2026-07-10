Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Report Published, Segments the Market by Engine Type, Application, Component, and Thrust Range

Dublin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market: Analysis by Application; Engine Type; Thrust Range; Component; Region - Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast for 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market is experiencing robust growth, valued at USD 112.58 billion in 2025 and projected to reach USD 186.19 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 5.16% from 2026 to 2035. This expansion is driven by the growth of commercial aviation and the quest for efficient, eco-friendly propulsion technologies.

Rising aircraft deliveries are key to market expansion as airlines replace older fleets with modern aircraft to enhance efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Advanced turbofan engines contribute significantly by offering improved fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and enhanced performance over older systems.

North America leads the global market, benefiting from a dense network of aircraft engine manufacturers and airline operators. The region is a hub for R&D and production with major players like CFM International, Pratt & Whitney, GE Aviation, and Rolls-Royce maintaining market dominance through innovation and strong customer relationships.

Noteworthy Market Developments

The Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market's landscape is an oligopoly dominated by key players like GE Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce, and Safran Aircraft Engines. These firms hold around 90% of the market, supported by high R&D costs, extensive intellectual property portfolios, and operational data from thousands of engines that aid in optimizing performance and maintenance.

Core Growth Drivers

With fleet modernization, airlines are replacing older aircraft models to manage fuel costs and comply with stricter carbon emission norms, investing heavily in modern turbofan engines known for efficiency and low emissions. This has become crucial for airlines to ensure regulatory compliance and operational savings.

The recovery of global passenger air traffic further boosts demand. Airlines are augmenting flight frequencies and expanding routes, necessitating efficient commercial aviation engines, fostering continuous growth across major and low-cost carriers.

Emerging Opportunity Trends

The rise of digital twins offers significant growth potential in aviation maintenance. A digital twin mirrors actual engine performance, enabling predictive maintenance and operation optimization. This technology can enhance engine reliability, reduce costs, and improve lifecycle management as airlines transition to data-driven operations.

Barriers to Optimization

The market faces a severe supply chain crisis in 2025, with bottlenecks in critical materials like aerospace-grade titanium and superalloys. These materials, essential for turbofan components, face extraction and refinement delays, impacting production timelines and increasing costs.

Shortages in heavy forging and casting capacities further exacerbate delays, affecting aircraft deliveries and manufacturers' ability to meet rising demand. This situation challenges fleet planning and operational strategies for both airlines and manufacturers.

Detailed Market Segmentation

By component, the fan and compressor segment held a notable share (31.27%) of the market revenue in 2025, emphasizing their crucial role in engine performance. In application, commercial aviation led the market (65.94%), driven by the strong post-pandemic recovery in passenger air traffic.

The above 50,000 lbf thrust range dominated with a 50.23% market share, producing engines for widebody aircraft. High bypass turbofan engines led with a 78% share, reflecting their efficiency and performance for modern aviation.

Segment Breakdown

By Engine Type: High Bypass Turbofan, Low Bypass Turbofan, Geared Turbofan (GTF)

By Application: Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business & General Aviation

By Component: Fan & Compressor, Turbine, Combustor, Gearbox, Exhaust System

By Thrust Range: Below 20,000 lbf, 20,000-50,000 lbf, Above 50,000 lbf

By Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America

Geographical Breakdown

In 2025, North America captured 36.54% of the market, led by its impressive aerospace ecosystem and innovation capabilities. Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest from 2026 to 2035, driven by rapid commercial aviation expansion and infrastructure investments.

Leading Market Participants

Aviadvigatel

CFM International

GE Aerospace

Honeywell Aerospace

IHI Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

MTU Aero Engines

Pratt & Whitney

Rolls-Royce

Safran

Other Prominent Players

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $112.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $186.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Executive Summary: Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market



Chapter 2. Research Methodology & Research Framework

2.1. Research Objective

2.2. Product Overview

2.3. Market Segmentation

2.4. Qualitative Research

2.4.1. Primary & Secondary Sources

2.5. Quantitative Research

2.5.1. Primary & Secondary Sources

2.6. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region

2.7. Assumption for Study

2.8. Market Size Estimation

2.9. Data Triangulation



Chapter 3. Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Overview

3.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.1.1. Raw Material Suppliers (Titanium, Nickel Alloys, Composites)

3.1.2. Component Manufacturers (Fan Blades, Compressors, Turbines)

3.1.3. Engine OEMs (Design & Assembly)

3.1.4. MRO Service Providers (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul)

3.1.5. Aircraft Manufacturers (OEM Integration)

3.1.6. Airlines & Leasing Companies

3.1.7. Regulatory Authorities (FAA, EASA, DGCA)

3.2. Industry Outlook

3.2.1. Rising Global Air Passenger Traffic

3.2.2. Increasing Aircraft Fleet Expansion

3.2.3. Growing Demand for Fuel-Efficient Engines

3.2.4. Emergence of Next-Generation Engines (Geared Turbofan, UltraFan)

3.2.5. Stringent Emission & Noise Regulations

3.2.6. Increasing Demand for Narrow-Body Aircraft

3.2.7. Growth in Low-Cost Carriers (LCCs)

3.2.8. Rising MRO Activities Globally

3.3. PESTLE Analysis

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.4.5. Degree of Competition

3.5. Market Dynamics and Trends

3.5.1. Growth Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increasing Demand for Fuel Efficiency is drive the market growth

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.4. Key Trend

3.6. Market Growth and Outlook

3.6.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2020 - 2035

3.6.2. Price Trend Analysis



Chapter 4. Competition Dashboard

4.1. Market Concentration Rate

4.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2025

4.3. Competitor Mapping & Benchmarking

4.4. Startup Ecosystem Analysis

4.5. M&A and Funding Landscape



Chapter 5. Global Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Analysis

5.1. Key Insights

5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)

5.2.1. By Engine Type

5.2.1.1. High Bypass Turbofan

5.2.1.2. Low Bypass Turbofan

5.2.1.3. Geared Turbofan (GTF)

5.2.2. By Application

5.2.2.1. Commercial Aviation

5.2.2.2. Military Aviation

5.2.2.3. Business & General Aviation

5.2.3. By Component

5.2.3.1. Fan & Compressor

5.2.3.2. Turbine

5.2.3.3. Combustor

5.2.3.4. Gearbox

5.2.3.5. Exhaust System

5.2.4. By Thrust Range

5.2.4.1. Below 20,000 lbf

5.2.4.2. 20,000-50,000 lbf

5.2.4.3. Above 50,000 lbf

5.2.5. By Region

5.2.5.1. North America

5.2.5.1.1. The U.S.

5.2.5.1.2. Canada

5.2.5.1.3. Mexico

5.2.5.2. Europe

5.2.5.2.1. Western Europe

5.2.5.2.1.1. The UK

5.2.5.2.1.2. Germany

5.2.5.2.1.3. France

5.2.5.2.1.4. Italy

5.2.5.2.1.5. Spain

5.2.5.2.1.6. Rest of Western Europe

5.2.5.2.2. Eastern Europe

5.2.5.2.2.1. Poland

5.2.5.2.2.2. Russia

5.2.5.2.2.3. Rest of Eastern Europe

5.2.5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.2.5.3.1. China

5.2.5.3.2. India

5.2.5.3.3. Japan

5.2.5.3.4. South Korea

5.2.5.3.5. Australia & New Zealand

5.2.5.3.6. ASEAN

5.2.5.3.6.1. Indonesia

5.2.5.3.6.2. Malaysia

5.2.5.3.6.3. Thailand

5.2.5.3.6.4. Singapore

5.2.5.3.6.5. Rest of ASEAN

5.2.5.3.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.5.4. Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.4.1. UAE

5.2.5.4.2. Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.4.3. South Africa

5.2.5.4.4. Rest of MEA

5.2.5.5. South America

5.2.5.5.1. Argentina

5.2.5.5.2. Brazil

5.2.5.5.3. Rest of South America



Chapter 6. North America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Analysis

6.1. Market Dynamics and Trends

6.1.1. Growth Drivers

6.1.2. Restraints

6.1.3. Opportunity

6.1.4. Key Trends

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)

6.2.1. By Engine Type

6.2.2. By Application

6.2.3. By Component

6.2.4. By Thrust Range

6.2.5. By Country



Chapter 7. Europe Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Analysis

7.1. Market Dynamics and Trends

7.1.1. Growth Drivers

7.1.2. Restraints

7.1.3. Opportunity

7.1.4. Key Trends

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)

7.2.1. By Engine Type

7.2.2. By Application

7.2.3. By Component

7.2.4. By Thrust Range

7.2.5. By Country



Chapter 8. Asia-Pacific Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Analysis

8.1. Market Dynamics and Trends

8.1.1. Growth Drivers

8.1.2. Restraints

8.1.3. Opportunity

8.1.4. Key Trends

8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)

8.2.1. By Engine Type

8.2.2. By Application

8.2.3. By Component

8.2.4. By Thrust Range

8.2.5. By Country



Chapter 9. Middle East & Africa Ground Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Analysis

9.1. Market Dynamics and Trends

9.1.1. Growth Drivers

9.1.2. Restraints

9.1.3. Opportunity

9.1.4. Key Trends

9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)

9.2.1. By Engine Type

9.2.2. By Application

9.2.3. By Component

9.2.4. By Thrust Range

9.2.5. By Country



Chapter 10. South America Aircraft Turbofan Engine Market Analysis

10.1. Market Dynamics and Trends

10.1.1. Growth Drivers

10.1.2. Restraints

10.1.3. Opportunity

10.1.4. Key Trends

10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2035 (US$ Mn)

10.2.1. By Engine Type

10.2.2. By Application

10.2.3. By Component

10.2.4. By Thrust Range

10.2.5. By Country



Chapter 11. Company Profiles (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)

11.1. Aviadvigatel

11.2. CFM International

11.3. GE Aerospace

11.4. Honeywell Aerospace

11.5. IHI Corporation

11.6. Kawasaki Heavy Industries

11.7. MTU Aero Engines

11.8. Pratt & Whitney

11.9. Rolls-Royce

11.10. Safran

11.11. Other Prominent Players



Chapter 12. Annexure

12.1. List of Secondary Sources

12.2. Macro-Economic Outlook/Indicators



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Aviadvigatel

CFM International

GE Aerospace

Honeywell Aerospace

IHI Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

MTU Aero Engines

Pratt & Whitney

Rolls-Royce

Safran

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d8x97g

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