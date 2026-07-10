On-Grid Solar Inverter Report Now Available, Tracks Patent Activity Led by China (436 Patents), Followed by the United States (159)

Dublin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "On-Grid Solar Inverter" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The On-Grid Solar Inverter report provides an in-depth patent landscape analysis covering 722 patents filed across primary jurisdictions from 2010 to 2025. Derived from international patent filings, the dataset focuses on technological developments in grid-connected photovoltaic systems for various applications such as residential, commercial, utility-scale, microgrid, floating photovoltaic, and electric-vehicle charging. With quantitative patent data combined with artificial intelligence, natural language processing, topic modeling, clustering methods, and IPC-based technology classification, the report offers a foundation for assessing patent activity, technological advancements, and development trends within on-grid solar inverter technologies. This approach provides insights into competitive positioning, market coverage, and future innovation opportunities in power conversion, grid integration, photovoltaic systems, energy management, and inverter control.

The report is organized into key sections offering insights into various aspects of the on-grid solar inverter industry. The primary sections include the Landscape Overview, Market and Competitor Analysis, Technology Analysis, and Key Players' Patent Profiles, designed to support strategic decisions related to technology development, product development, investment, licensing, collaboration, mergers and acquisitions, and market entry.

Landscape Overview The landscape overview presents a clear picture of patent activity in on-grid solar inverter technologies, tracing trends from 2010 to 2025. The report identifies 722 patents, including 327 active, 207 pending, and 57 inactive or expired patents. Patent activity peaked in 2024 with 96 new patents, while 81% of all identified patents have been registered since 2015. China leads global patent registrations with 436 patents, followed by the United States with 159 patents, the European Patent Office with 55, WO/PCT with 40, South Korea with 12, and Australia with 10, indicating China's strong dominance.

Market Analysis Section The market analysis section explores the commercial dimensions of on-grid solar inverters by examining global shipment volume, market value, regional demand, application areas, leading producers, patent applicants, owners, and collaboration networks. Global photovoltaic inverter shipments reached 589 GW in 2024, increasing from 536 GW in 2023. The on-grid photovoltaic inverter market was valued at approximately USD 29.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at around 8% annually through the early 2030s. Utility-scale systems represented approximately 62% of global additions in 2024. Asia-Pacific accounted for approximately 69% of 2024 shipments, with China alone representing around 330 GW. This section aligns patent activity with various systems highlighting growth potential.

Technology Analysis Section The technology analysis section reviews core technological areas such as electric power generation, conversion and distribution, power supply and energy management, inverter topologies, and clean-energy generation. Innovations in grid interfacing, power optimizers, inverters, maximum power point tracking, voltage and frequency synchronization, and grid-forming functions are identified as key drivers of advancement in on-grid solar inverter technologies.

Top Player Section The top player section offers insights into leading organizations active in on-grid solar inverter technologies, including Huawei, Sungrow, China Electric Power Research Institute, Delta Electronics, SolarCity, and SMA Solar Technology AG. Each player is evaluated based on patent-family activity, technological focus, collaboration, and key patents. Strategic focuses include grid management, power conversion, photovoltaic integration, and smart-grid integration.

The report provides a comprehensive view of on-grid solar inverter technologies by combining patent trends, market insights, technological analysis, and competitive intelligence. It serves as a resource for stakeholders involved in R&D, product development, technology strategy, market entry, solar power generation, photovoltaic systems, power electronics, and energy management.

What You Will Get:

175 Pages PDF Full Report

Detailed Patent Charts and Technology Figures

Patent Profiles of Nine Leading Players

People Who Might Be Interested in the Report:

Chief Marketing Officer

Business Development Professionals

Corporate Strategy Executives

R&D and Innovation Officers

Investment Analysts

Product Managers

Marketing Directors

Sales Directors

Vice President - Sales

Vice President - Marketing

Heads of Marketing

Analysts

Corporate Planning Professionals

Product Marketing Managers

Market Intelligence Experts

Heads of Innovation

Strategy Heads

Chief Operating Officers

Business Analysts

Sales Consultants

Academics

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Patent Landscape Overview

2.1. Patent Family Analysis

2.2. Patent-Market Coverage

2.3. Geographical jurisdiction

2.4. Global On-Grid Solar Inverter Patent Distribution Based on Applications

2.5. Global On-Grid Solar Inverter Patent Activity by Power Topology



3. Market and Competitor Analysis

3.1. Market at a Glance

3.2. Market Share of Main Producers

3.3. Some of The Main Processes in On-Grid Solar Inverter Production

3.4. Top Applicants

3.5. Analysis of On-Grid Solar Inverter Patent Leaders Based on Applications

3.6. Top On-Grid Solar Inverter Patent Applicants by Power Topology

3.7. Market Coverage of Top Applicants

3.8. Top Owners

3.9. Highly-Cited Applicants

3.8. Collaboration

3.8.1. Top Ten Applicants' collaborations

3.8.2. The strongest cooperation networks

3.9. Top applicant activity

3.10. Pioneer companies in the last 5 years

3.11. Top applicant clustering

3.12. Pending patents



4. Technology Analysis

4.1. Top Technologies

4.1.1. On-Grid Solar Inverter Patent Trends Based on Applications

4.1.2. On-Grid Solar Inverter Functions Treatment by Power Topology

4.1.3. Top Technologies by Class

4.1.2. Top Technologies by Sub-Class

4.1.3. Top Technologies by Main-Group

4.1.4. Top Technologies by Sub-Group

4.1.5. Top Technologies and Main Trends

4.2. Five Recent dominant technologies

4.3. Key Patents

4.4. The main themes of patents

4.5. Technology clustering

4.6. Top inventors



5. Key Players' Patent Profile

5.1. HUAWEI DIGITAL POWER TECH CO LTD

5.1.1. HUAWEI DIGITAL POWER TECH CO LTD company Overview

5.1.2. Patent family analysis

5.1.3. Top Processes

5.1.4. Top Technologies

5.1.5. Collaboration

5.1.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.1.7. Key patents

5.1.8. Topic modeling

5.1.9. Patents clustering

5.2. SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO LTD

5.2.1. SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO LTD company Overview

5.2.2. Patent family analysis

5.2.3. Top Processes

5.2.4. Top Technologies

5.2.5. Collaboration

5.2.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.2.7. Key patents

5.2.8. Topic modeling

5.2.9. Patents clustering

5.3. CHINA ELECTRIC POWER RES INST

5.3.1. CHINA ELECTRIC POWER RES INST company Overview

5.3.2. Patent family analysis

5.3.3. Top Processes

5.3.4. Top Technologies

5.3.5. Collaboration

5.3.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.3.7. Key patents

5.3.8. Topic modeling

5.4. DELTA ELECTRONICS SHANGHAI CO

5.4.1. DELTA ELECTRONICS SHANGHAI CO company Overview

5.4.2. Patent family analysis

5.4.3. Top Processes

5.4.4. Top Technologies

5.4.5. Collaboration

5.4.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.4.7. Key patents

5.4.8. Topic modeling

5.1.1. Patents clustering

5.5. SOLARCITY CORP

5.5.1. SOLARCITY CORP company Overview

5.5.2. Patent family analysis

5.5.3. Top Processes

5.5.4. Top Technologies

5.5.5. Collaboration

5.5.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.5.7. Key patents

5.5.8. Topic modeling

5.5.9. Patents clustering

5.6. STATE GRID TIANJIN ELECTRIC POWER CO

5.6.1. STATE GRID TIANJIN ELECTRIC POWER CO company Overview

5.6.2. Patent family analysis

5.6.3. Top Processes

5.6.4. Top Technologies

5.6.5. Collaboration

5.6.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.6.7. Key patents

5.6.8. Topic modeling

5.7. ELECTRIC POWER RES INST CO LTD CSG

5.7.1. ELECTRIC POWER RES INST CO LTD CSG company Overview

5.7.2. Patent family analysis

5.7.3. Top Processes

5.7.4. Top Technologies

5.7.5. Collaboration

5.7.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.7.7. Key patents

5.7.8. Topic modeling

5.7.9. Patents clustering

5.8. SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG

5.8.1. SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG company Overview

5.8.2. Patent family analysis

5.8.3. Top Processes

5.8.4. Top Technologies

5.8.5. Collaboration

5.8.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.8.7. Key patents

5.8.8. Topic modeling

5.8.9. Patents clustering

5.9. NANJING NARI RELAYS ENG TECH

5.9.1. NANJING NARI RELAYS ENG TECH company Overview

5.9.2. Patent family analysis

5.9.3. Top Processes

5.9.4. Top Technologies

5.9.5. Merge and Acquisitions

5.9.6. Merge and Acquisitions

5.9.7. Key patents

5.9.8. Topic modeling





Companies Featured

Huawei Digital Power Technologies Co. Ltd.

State Grid Corporation of China

Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd.

China Electric Power Research Institute

State Grid Tianjin Electric Power Co.

Delta Electronics Shanghai Co.

SolarCity Corp.

Electric Power Research Institute Co. Ltd. CSG

Nanjing NARI Relays Engineering Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bnkvb9

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