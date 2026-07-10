Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Software Market Report Published; Profiles Schneider Electric, Vertiv, IBM, Cisco, HPE & 10 Others; Segments by Deployment, Solution, Data Center & Industry

Dublin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Software Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Analysis, 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) software market is projected to experience substantial growth, expanding from $1.89 billion in 2025 to $9.76 billion by 2036, driven by a CAGR of 16.07%. Catalysts for this expansion include the rapid growth of data center infrastructure, increased adoption of cloud computing and AI workloads, and heightened demand for real-time monitoring and optimization of power, cooling, and asset performance within complex environments.

Enhancements in DCIM platforms, powered by AI, machine learning, and IoT-enabled sensors, are facilitating predictive maintenance and data-driven decision-making. The influx of investments in hyperscale and colocation data centers, together with enterprise digital transformation efforts, significantly support the uptake of DCIM solutions in regions with robust digital infrastructure development.

Despite challenges like high initial implementation costs and integration complexities with legacy systems, the market remains dynamic. Established providers and vendors continue to enhance their offerings through innovation and strategic cloud-based deployment models. As data center operations grow more intricate and energy-intensive, the DCIM software market is expected to sustain growth, underpinned by the necessity for efficient, resilient, and sustainable infrastructure management solutions.

Introduction of the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Software Market

The findings of the BIS Research underline the importance of DCIM platforms in contemporary digital infrastructure operations. These platforms are evolving into integrated control systems, delivering real-time visibility and predictive insights for data center assets encompassing power, cooling, and IT infrastructure. This development is crucial as organizations scale digital services and AI workloads across distributed facilities.

With advancements in AI, machine learning, and IoT-enabled monitoring, DCIM platforms optimize infrastructure performance in real time. The integration of digital twin technologies and energy management capabilities allows for enhanced capacity planning and improved energy efficiency. The growing complexity of hybrid IT architectures demands scalable and interoperable DCIM solutions adaptable to diverse operational needs.

Market Introduction

The DCIM software market becomes essential in modern data center operations, driven by the need for real-time operational visibility and efficient resource management. In response to the proliferation of cloud computing, edge deployments, and high-density computing workloads, DCIM platforms offer critical capabilities for infrastructure performance optimization. Rapid technological advancements enhance DCIM functionality, enabling precise capacity forecasting and predictive maintenance.

Amid escalating energy costs and sustainability goals, organizations accelerate investments in DCIM solutions to improve energy efficiency and ensure compliance with environmental standards. The market benefits from its applicability across various industries, emphasizing DCIM software as a vital component in future data center operations and digital infrastructure management.

Industrial Impact

The DCIM software market is significantly influencing the data center, IT infrastructure, and digital services sectors through advancements in real-time monitoring, automation, and data-driven intelligence. These platforms provide comprehensive visibility into power, cooling, and IT assets, optimizing performance and boosting operational efficiency across enterprise, colocation, and hyperscale environments.

The convergence of advanced analytics, AI, and IoT-enabled sensors increases demand for intelligent and scalable DCIM solutions. As organizations prioritize digital transformation and operational resilience, the DCIM software market is poised to play a pivotal role in efficient and data-driven infrastructure management.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Prominent companies in the DCIM software market include Schneider Electric, Vertiv Group Corp, IBM, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, ABB Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Eaton Corporation plc, Siemens AG, and Johnson Controls International plc. These companies are noted for delivering scalable platforms and integrating advanced analytics to enable real-time operational visibility within modern data centers.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 169 Forecast Period 2026 - 2036 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2036 $9.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



1 Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 AI-Driven Analytics and Predictive Maintenance

1.1.2 IoT and Edge Integration

1.1.3 Digital Twin and Simulation

1.1.4 Sustainability and Energy Efficiency Innovations

1.2 Stakeholder Analysis

1.2.1 Use Cases

1.2.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.3 Patent Analysis

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country and Company)

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Start-Up Landscape

1.6 Pricing Analysis

1.6.1 Licensing vs. Subscription Models

1.6.1.1 Licensing Model

1.6.1.2 Subscription Model

1.7 Supply Chain Analysis

1.7.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.8 Market Dynamics Overview

1.8.1 Market Drivers

1.8.1.1 Expansion of Data Centers and Digital Transformation

1.8.1.2 Emphasis on Operational Efficiency and Cost Reduction

1.8.1.3 Growing Focus on Sustainability and Compliance with Regulatory Standards

1.8.2 Market Restraints

1.8.2.1 High Initial Implementation Costs

1.8.2.2 Concerns over Security and Data Privacy

1.8.2.3 Challenges in Integrating with Legacy Systems

1.8.3 Market Opportunities

1.8.3.1 Growth of Cloud-Based DCIM Solutions

1.8.3.2 Advancements in AI-Driven Optimization and Predictive Maintenance

1.8.3.3 Integration with Renewable Energy Sources



2 Application

2.1 Application Summary

2.2 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Software Market (by Data Center Type)

2.2.1 Hyperscale Data Center

2.2.2 Enterprise Data Center

2.2.3 Colocation Data Center

2.2.4 Others

2.3 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Software Market (by End-Use Industry)

2.3.1 IT and Telecom

2.3.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

2.3.3 Government and Public Sector

2.3.4 Healthcare

2.3.5 Manufacturing

2.3.6 Retail

2.3.7 Others



3 Products

3.1 Product Summary

3.2 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Software Market (by Deployment Model)

3.2.1 On-Premises Deployment

3.2.2 Cloud-Based Deployment (SaaS)

3.2.3 Hybrid Deployment

3.3 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Software Market (by Solution Type)

3.3.1 Asset and Inventory Management

3.3.2 Capacity Planning and Modelling

3.3.3 Power Management

3.3.4 Cooling and Thermal Management

3.3.5 Environmental Monitoring

3.3.6 Others



4 Region

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 North America

4.2.1 Regional Overview

4.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.2.4 Application

4.2.5 Product

4.2.6 North America (by Country)

4.2.6.1 U.S.

4.2.6.1.1 Market by Application

4.2.6.1.2 Market by Product

4.2.6.2 Canada

4.2.6.2.1 Market by Application

4.2.6.2.2 Market by Product

4.2.6.3 Mexico

4.2.6.3.1 Market by Application

4.2.6.3.2 Market by Product

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Regional Overview

4.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.3.4 Application

4.3.5 Product

4.3.6 Europe (by Country)

4.3.6.1 Germany

4.3.6.1.1 Market by Application

4.3.6.1.2 Market by Product

4.3.6.2 France

4.3.6.2.1 Market by Application

4.3.6.2.2 Market by Product

4.3.6.3 Italy

4.3.6.3.1 Market by Application

4.3.6.3.2 Market by Product

4.3.6.4 Spain

4.3.6.4.1 Market by Application

4.3.6.4.2 Market by Product

4.3.6.5 U.K.

4.3.6.5.1 Market by Application

4.3.6.5.2 Market by Product

4.3.6.6 Netherlands

4.3.6.6.1 Market by Application

4.3.6.6.2 Market by Product

4.3.6.7 Rest-of-Europe

4.3.6.7.1 Market by Application

4.3.6.7.2 Market by Product

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.4.1 Regional Overview

4.4.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.4.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.4.4 Application

4.4.5 Product

4.4.6 Asia-Pacific (by Country)

4.4.6.1 China

4.4.6.1.1 Market by Application

4.4.6.1.2 Market by Product

4.4.6.2 Japan

4.4.6.2.1 Market by Application

4.4.6.2.2 Market by Product

4.4.6.3 India

4.4.6.3.1 Market by Application

4.4.6.3.2 Market by Product

4.4.6.4 South Korea

4.4.6.4.1 Market by Application

4.4.6.4.2 Market by Product

4.4.6.5 Australia

4.4.6.5.1 Market by Application

4.4.6.5.2 Market by Product

4.4.6.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

4.4.6.6.1 Market by Application

4.4.6.6.2 Market by Product

4.5 Rest-of-the-World

4.5.1 Regional Overview

4.5.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.5.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.5.4 Application

4.5.5 Product

4.5.6 Rest-of-the-World (by Region)

4.5.6.1 South America

4.5.6.1.1 Market by Application

4.5.6.1.2 Market by Product

4.5.6.2 Middle East and Africa

4.5.6.2.1 Market by Application

4.5.6.2.2 Market by Product



5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.2.1 Company Market Share

5.3 Company Profiles

5.3.1 Schneider Electric

5.3.1.1 Overview

5.3.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.1.3 Top Competitors

5.3.1.4 Target Customers

5.3.1.5 Key Personnel

5.3.1.6 Analyst View

5.3.1.7 Market Share, 2025

5.3.2 Vertiv Group Corp

5.3.2.1 Overview

5.3.2.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.2.3 Top Competitors

5.3.2.4 Target Customers

5.3.2.5 Key Personnel

5.3.2.6 Analyst View

5.3.2.7 Market Share, 2025

5.3.3 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

5.3.3.1 Overview

5.3.3.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.3.3 Top Competitors

5.3.3.4 Target Customers

5.3.3.5 Key Personnel

5.3.3.6 Analyst View

5.3.3.7 Market Share, 2025

5.3.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.

5.3.4.1 Overview

5.3.4.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.4.3 Top Competitors

5.3.4.4 Target Customers

5.3.4.5 Key Personnel

5.3.4.6 Analyst View

5.3.4.7 Market Share, 2025

5.3.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

5.3.5.1 Overview

5.3.5.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.5.3 Top Competitors

5.3.5.4 Target Customers

5.3.5.5 Key Personnel

5.3.5.6 Analyst View

5.3.5.7 Market Share, 2025

5.3.6 ABB Ltd.

5.3.6.1 Overview

5.3.6.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.6.3 Top Competitors

5.3.6.4 Target Customers

5.3.6.5 Key Personnel

5.3.6.6 Analyst View

5.3.6.7 Market Share, 2025

5.3.7 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

5.3.7.1 Overview

5.3.7.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.7.3 Top Competitors

5.3.7.4 Target Customers

5.3.7.5 Key Personnel

5.3.7.6 Analyst View

5.3.7.7 Market Share, 2025

5.3.8 Eaton Corporation plc

5.3.8.1 Overview

5.3.8.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.8.3 Top Competitors

5.3.8.4 Target Customers

5.3.8.5 Key Personnel

5.3.8.6 Analyst View

5.3.8.7 Market Share, 2025

5.3.9 Siemens AG

5.3.9.1 Overview

5.3.9.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.9.3 Top Competitors

5.3.9.4 Target Customers

5.3.9.5 Key Personnel

5.3.9.6 Analyst View

5.3.9.7 Market Share, 2025

5.3.10 Amphenol Corporation

5.3.10.1 Overview

5.3.10.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.10.3 Top Competitors

5.3.10.4 Target Customers

5.3.10.5 Key Personnel

5.3.10.6 Analyst View

5.3.10.7 Market Share, 2025

5.3.11 Carrier Global Corporation

5.3.11.1 Overview

5.3.11.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.11.3 Top Competitors

5.3.11.4 Target Customers

5.3.11.5 Key Personnel

5.3.11.6 Analyst View

5.3.11.7 Market Share, 2025

5.3.12 Honeywell International Inc.

5.3.12.1 Overview

5.3.12.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.12.3 Top Competitors

5.3.12.4 Target Customers

5.3.12.5 Key Personnel

5.3.12.6 Analyst View

5.3.12.7 Market Share, 2025

5.3.13 Johnson Controls International plc

5.3.13.1 Overview

5.3.13.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.13.3 Top Competitors

5.3.13.4 Target Customers

5.3.13.5 Key Personnel

5.3.13.6 Analyst View

5.3.13.7 Market Share, 2025

5.3.14 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

5.3.14.1 Overview

5.3.14.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.14.3 Top Competitors

5.3.14.4 Target Customers

5.3.14.5 Key Personnel

5.3.14.6 Analyst View

5.3.14.7 Market Share, 2025

5.3.15 Fujitsu Limited

5.3.15.1 Overview

5.3.15.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

5.3.15.3 Top Competitors

5.3.15.4 Target Customers

5.3.15.5 Key Personnel

5.3.15.6 Analyst View

5.3.15.7 Market Share, 2025

5.4 List of Other Key Companies



Companies Featured

Schneider Electric

Vertiv Group Corp

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

ABB Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Eaton Corporation plc

Siemens AG

Amphenol Corporation

Carrier Global Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Fujitsu Limited

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