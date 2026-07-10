West Africa Gold Mining to 2035 Report Now Available, Profiles Barrick, Newmont, Gold Fields, AngloGold Ashanti, Endeavour Mining and B2Gold, with Full Reserves & Production Detail by Country

Dublin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "West Africa Gold Mining to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "West Africa Gold Mining to 2035" report offers in-depth analysis and insights into the West African gold industry, covering historical and forecast data on gold production by country and company, reserves by country, and world gold prices. Included is a section on demand drivers impacting the global gold industry, along with profiles of major gold producers and details on key active, planned, and exploration projects.

West Africa continues to be a leading gold-producing region in Africa, driven by large-scale operations in countries like Ghana, Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Ivory Coast, and Senegal. The production trends in the region have been influenced by factors such as mature mine performance, ongoing ramp-ups, brownfield expansions, and government initiatives aimed at formalizing and enhancing the mining sector.

Ghana remains the focal point of regional gold production, benefiting from a well-established mining infrastructure and policy measures designed to enhance governance in the sector. Ivory Coast, Guinea, and Burkina Faso are also significant contributors to regional growth through the introduction of new mining projects and increased ramp-ups. Despite these advancements, production in some areas faces challenges due to operational disruptions, security concerns, permitting delays, and declining ore grades in mature mining assets.

Report Scope

Comprehensive overview of the West Africa gold mining industry and key demand drivers impacting it.

Detailed data on reserves, production, production by country and company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, and exploration and development projects.

Reasons to Buy

Gain a thorough understanding of the West Africa gold mining industry and its driving factors.

Understand historical and forecast trends in West Africa gold production.

Identify the key players in the West Africa gold mining industry.

Recognize major active, exploration, and development projects across countries.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Reserves

Gold production

Competitive landscape

Gold prices

Major active mines

Major development projects

Major exploration projects

Demand

Taxes and royalties - Ghana

Taxes and royalties - Burkina Faso

Taxes and royalties - Mali

Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Endeavour Mining Plc

Anglogold ashanti

Newmont

Gold Fields

B2Gold

Barrick

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u7j2r4

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