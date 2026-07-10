The Office Furniture Market in Asia and the Pacific Report; Profiles Steelcase, Haworth, Okamura, Kokuyo, MillerKnoll & 160 Others, Spanning 7 Segments from Seating to Acoustic Pods

Dublin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Office Furniture Market in Asia and the Pacific" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report 'The Office Furniture Market in Asia and the Pacific' provides an in-depth analysis of the office furniture industry in ten key countries: Australia, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan-China, Thailand, and Vietnam. It covers critical trends, production, and consumption metrics, along with international trade data. The report also offers forecasts for office furniture demand in 2025 and 2026, and profiles leading manufacturers along with a sector sub-segment analysis.

ASIA PACIFIC: OFFICE FURNITURE MARKET OVERVIEW

The report begins with basic data on production, consumption, and international trade. It examines market openness and price dynamics on a regional and national level.

OFFICE FURNITURE MARKET TRENDS AND FORECASTS FOR 2025-2026

The report projects market developments, highlighting macroeconomic influences and workplace transformations anticipated by 2025 and 2026.

LEADING GROUPS IN ASIA AND THE PACIFIC AND THEIR MARKET SHARES

Competitive insights are provided on leading manufacturers, focusing on performance, market concentration, and recent mergers and acquisitions in the Asia-Pacific region.

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE: OFFICE FURNITURE MARKET IN THE ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRIES

The document details production, consumption, international trade, and forecasts from 2019-2024, coupled with macroeconomic indicators for countries such as:

Australia

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan, China

Thailand

Vietnam

OFFICE FURNITURE TRADE DYNAMICS: EXPORTS AND IMPORTS

The report analyzes export and import dynamics, spotlighting primary trade flows and partners within the region.

OFFICE FURNITURE SUPPLY SYSTEM AND PRODUCT SEGMENTS

Offers data on production and consumption across key sub-segments in selected countries:

Office seating

Office desking

Executive furniture

Storage/filing systems

Walls, partitions, and acoustic products

Phone booths and acoustic pods

Furniture for communal areas

DISTRIBUTION OF OFFICE FURNITURE IN THE ASIA PACIFIC

The structural evolution of distribution channels such as direct and indirect sales (specialist dealers, non-specialist dealers, e-commerce) is examined, with data provided for specific countries.

COMPETITION IN THE ASIA PACIFIC OFFICE FURNITURE MARKET: LEADING MANUFACTURERS AND MARKET SHARES BY PRODUCT AND BY COUNTRY

This section profiles key market players, detailing market share data for segments including seating, desking, and more, across major countries. An appendix features profiles of 165 significant players operating within the region.

THIS REPORT OFFERS AN IN-DEPTH ANALYSIS WHICH HELPS TO RESPOND TO THE FOLLOWING QUESTIONS:

What is the current size and structure of the office furniture market in Asia and the Pacific?

Which are the top and fastest-growing markets in the region?

What key trends are driving the market?

What are the demand forecasts for 2025 and 2026 in Asia-Pacific countries?

Who are the leading manufacturers in the region?

What are the main import and export flow dynamics?

What product segments dominate the market?

How is the distribution channel structured?

Selected companies include:

Bestuhl, Burgeree, Dious, Featherlite, Fursys Group, Godrej Interio, Haworth, Henglin Home, Itoki, Jongtay, Kano, Kokuyo, Koplus, Loctek, Merryfair, MillerKnoll, Novah, Okamura, Quama, Schiavello, Sitzone, Soundbox, Steelcase, Sunon, Teknion Malaysia, UE Furniture, and Victory.

Highlights

The Asia-Pacific office furniture trade balance continues to show a growing surplus, bolstered largely by China and Vietnam. The region's largest markets, China, India, and Japan, are exhibiting dynamic growth trends, with India on track to surpass regional growth averages.



Key Topics Covered:



METHODOLOGY

Research tools, geographical area, samples and notes

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The office furniture market in Asia Pacific

1. SCENARIO

1.1. The Asia Pacific Office Furniture Market: Evolution and figures by country Office furniture basic data and market openness Producer prices for office furniture in the main countries Production, consumption, imports, and exports of office furniture by country

1.2. Office Furniture Market in Asia Pacific: Development and perspectives Macroeconomic indicators Office furniture consumption by country. Forecasts, 2025-2026

1.3. Leading groups in Asia-Pacific and their market shares Overview of the largest Office Furniture companies in the Asia Pacific



2. BUSINESS PERFORMANCE:

Australia

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan (China)

Thailand

Vietnam

For each considered country:

Production, consumption, international trade of office furniture, 2019-2024

Macroeconomic indicators. Forecasts, 2025-2026 (except Taiwan)

3. INTERNATIONAL TRADE OF OFFICE FURNITURE

3.1. Trade balance by segment and by country

3.2. Asia Pacific. Exports of office furniture 2019-2024 Top five exporters of office furniture in Asia Pacific Exports of office furniture by segment and by country Office furniture Exports by destination (Office seating and Office furniture excluding seating)

3.3. Imports of office furniture, 2019-2024 Top five importers of office furniture in Asia Pacific Imports of office furniture by segment and by country Office furniture. Imports by origin (Office seating and Office furniture excluding seating)



4. THE SUPPLY STRUCTURE: OFFICE FURNITURE PRODUCT SEGMENTS AND TRENDS

4.1. Product segments (Office seating, Office desking, Executive furniture, Filing systems, Walls, partitions and acoustic, Phone booths and acoustic pods, Furniture for communal areas) Office furniture production in Asia Pacific by segment, 2019-2024 Office seating and office furniture, excluding seating. Production and consumption by country Office furniture segments breakdown for selected countries (Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea)



Office seating

Breakdown of office seating production by type and by covering

Seating supply by type in a sample of companies

Office desking & Height-Adjustable Desks (HAT)

Incidence of HAT on total desk production in the Asia Pacific and HAT production and incidence in selected countries (Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea)

Height Adjustable Tables by kind of mechanism

Breakdown of desking supply between fixed and HAT in a sample of companies

Partitions, Acoustic Products, and Phone Booths/Pods

Production of partitions, acoustic products, phone booths/pods in the Asia Pacific

Production of partitions, acoustic products by segment

Phone booths and acoustic pods production in selected countries (Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea)

Breakdown of phone booths and acoustic pods by kind

5. DISTRIBUTION OF OFFICE FURNITURE IN ASIA PACIFIC

5.1. Office Furniture Distribution Channels Evolution of distribution channels 2020-2024 Incidence of the distribution channels in the major markets (Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea)



6. COMPANY MARKET SHARES BY PRODUCT

Total sales of office furniture by the largest office furniture companies in the Asia Pacific

Company sales and market shares by segment:

Office seating

Office desking

Executive furniture

Filing systems

Walls, partitions and acoustic

Phone booths and acoustic pods

Furniture for communal areas

7. COMPANY MARKET SHARES BY COUNTRY

Competition by country:

Australia

China

India

Japan

Malaysia

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan (China)

Thailand

Vietnam

APPENDIX 1: INTERNATIONAL TRADE TABLES

APPENDIX 2: LIST OF MENTIONED COMPANIES



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a28hf2

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