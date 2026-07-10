The Lighting Fixtures Market in the United States Report Published — Profiles Signify, Acuity, Cree Lighting, Zumtobel, and 15 Other Key Players

Dublin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Lighting Fixtures Market in the United States" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive report, "The Lighting Fixtures Market in the United States," delivers an in-depth analysis of the US lighting fixtures market. It includes historical basic data from 2019 to 2024 for production, consumption, and international trade, with market forecasts from 2025 to 2027. The report highlights the structure of the market, divides it into residential and professional segments, and distinguishes between indoor and outdoor applications. Additionally, it explores new smart and connected lighting technologies, evaluates the performance of leading companies with sales figures and market shares, and provides data on distribution channels.

The document starts with an overview of the US lighting market, emphasizing the evolution and incidence of LED and connected lighting. It examines key market segments, including residential, commercial, industrial, and outdoor lighting, and highlights major North American groups with corresponding market shares. It also outlines significant mergers, acquisitions, and agreements in the industry over the past three years.

Business performance and forecasts for the US lighting fixtures market are presented through tables and graphs showing trends in production, consumption, and trade from 2019 to 2024. Moreover, the report highlights residential and professional lighting sectors and forecasts consumption patterns for 2025 to 2027.

An international trade section offers a detailed overview of the US's exports and imports of lighting fixtures over the last six years by country and geographical area. It identifies major US lighting companies that export abroad and showcases Chinese manufacturers exporting to the US.

Market structure is analyzed in terms of applications, products, and technologies, presenting segments such as residential indoor lighting with style and product breakdowns, professional indoor lighting focusing on product and destination for commercial and industrial applications, and outdoor lighting with product and destination analysis.

The report offers insights into lighting fixtures distribution in the US, with data on sales by distribution channel, estimations of sales by region and state, and an overview of key lighting media outlets and trade associations.

A competitive analysis features leading players in the US lighting market and market shares by application, highlighting sales data and strategies of dominant companies.

The report addresses demand drivers of US lighting fixtures, examining macroeconomic indicators, social trends, and building activities impacting sector performance.

Annexes include lists of top retail design firms and selected lighting stores in US cities, along with a directory of approximately 300 companies mentioned in the report.

The report addresses critical questions such as the market size, import incidence, market structure, leading companies, distribution channels, and market forecasts for the US lighting industry.

Considered products include Batten lights, Bollards, Ceiling luminaires, Chandeliers, Christmas lighting, Downlights, and various others, with distinct destinations like residential, commercial, industrial, and outdoor sectors.

The report features selected companies such as Acuity, Cree Lighting, Current, and many others, revealing that the US lighting fixtures market is valued at around USD 20 billion. The market is still open and relies heavily on imports. While China and Mexico hold leadership in supply, countries like Vietnam and Cambodia are emerging rapidly.

The outlook for 2025 presents challenges, yet advancements in connected and smart technologies are reshaping the US lighting industry significantly.



Key Topics Covered:



METHODOLOGY

Research Tools and Terminology, Contents

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: THE US LIGHTING SECTOR AT A GLANCE

1. SCENARIO: THE LIGHTING INDUSTRY IN THE US, MARKET TRENDS AND SEGMENTS

Lighting Market evolution and market segments

Leading groups in the United States and their market shares

Company facts: relevant mergers, acquisitions, and agreements

2. BUSINESS PERFORMANCE AND FORECASTS IN THE US LIGHTING FIXTURES MARKET

Current trends of lighting fixtures production, consumption, international trade and forecasts 2025-2027

Price trends

3. INTERNATIONAL TRADE OF LIGHTING FIXTURES

Exports and imports of lighting fixtures by country and by geographical area of destination/origin

International presence of US lighting companies

Chinese companies exporting lighting fixtures to the United States

4. MARKET STRUCTURE: APPLICATIONS, PRODUCTS, AND TECHNOLOGIES IN THE LIGHTING INDUSTRY

Products and applications

Residential (indoor) lighting: sales breakdown by style and products

Professional (indoor) lighting: sales breakdown by products Commercial lighting: sales breakdown by destinations Industrial lighting: sales breakdown by destinations

Outdoor lighting: sales breakdown by products and destinations

Forecasts by destination segment

LED lighting evolution

Smart connected lighting

Connected applications

5. DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS IN THE US

Overview: Total Lighting, Residential and Professional Lighting Market Contract, Projects and Builders Lighting specialists Furniture chains, furniture stores, department stores Distributors and Reps DIY and Home Improvement Centers E-commerce

Sales of lighting fixtures by geographical area

Magazines & Online Media Outlets

Lighting Fairs

Trade Lighting Associations

6. THE COMPETITIVE SYSTEM: COMPANY MARKET SHARES BY APPLICATION

Total lighting fixtures: leading players in USA and market shares (consumption and production)

The US competitive system by market destination (Residential/consumer indoor, Hospitality, Office, Retail, Art venues, Entertainment, Schools & Infrastructures, Industrial plants, Hazardous conditions, Marine, Healthcare, Emergency, Horticulture, Residential outdoor, Urban Landscape, Street, Tunnel, Christmas, and Area Lighting)

7. DEMAND DETERMINANTS

Selected macroeconomic indicators, social trends and building activity key data.

ANNEXES

Selected retail design firms, lighting fixtures stores and home improvement stores in a sample of US cities

List of selected lighting companies mentioned in the Report



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sm6oux

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