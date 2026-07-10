AHGDA Reshapes the Global Financial Order and Ushers in a New Era of Digital Assets

NEW YORK, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AHGDA (Aurum Harbor Global Digital Assets Inc.) officially announced today that the company has completed its entity registration and Good Standing certification in the state of Colorado, USA, and has successfully filed for Money Services Business (MSB) compliance with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Concurrently, the company has secured long-term institutional capital participation from the Middle East for strategic positioning, including international capital forces with sovereign wealth fund backgrounds.





This dual milestone marks a new phase for AHGDA in both compliance system development and global capital structure optimization, injecting robust and stable long-term momentum into its AHGDA Digital Asset Full-Liquidity Hub and Web3 investment banking services.

I. Official Establishment of U.S. Compliance Entity Solidifies Global Foundation

AHGDA has completed company registration in Colorado, USA, Good Standing certification, and FinCEN MSB financial services business filing. This compliance framework will serve as the foundational operating structure for the company's future global business development, demonstrating strict adherence to U.S. and international regulatory standards, and providing solid legal and operational safeguards for cross-border capital flows and institutional-grade services.

II. Strategic Entry of Middle Eastern Long-Term Institutional Capital Demonstrates Confidence and Long-Termism

This round of capital cooperation introduces long-term institutional capital support from the Middle East, a class of capital renowned for its long-term allocation capabilities and global asset vision. The participating capital will focus on supporting cross-border capital flow and settlement capabilities, institutional-grade trading and liquidity systems, digital asset infrastructure development, and the digitization of Real-World Assets (RWA), fully reflecting the platform's recognition of and steadfast support for long-term value.

III. Core Strengths of the AHGDA Platform: Security and Compliance Forge the Foundation of Trust

Built upon a broad foundation spanning over 100 countries and regions worldwide, AHGDA is committed to breaking down the barriers between Traditional Finance (TradFi) and Decentralized Finance (DeFi). With Wall Street-grade rigorous risk control as its bedrock and Silicon Valley innovative technology as its engine, the company provides full-lifecycle financial solutions to ultra-high-net-worth individuals, quantitative institutions, family offices, and cutting-edge Web3 enterprises.

Security is the platform's highest creed and the cornerstone of its survival. AHGDA has constructed an institutional-grade multi-layered security protection system: the platform employs a zero-trust architecture and fully deploys a distributed key generation system based on MPC (Multi-Party Computation) and HSM (Hardware Security Module). The vast majority of user assets are deeply stored in cold wallets physically isolated from the internet, with highest-level access control enforced through multi-signature and time-lock technologies, thoroughly eliminating single points of failure and the risk of hacker infiltration.

Simultaneously, the platform has independently developed the "SkyEye" risk control engine based on AI deep learning, enabling millisecond-level real-time monitoring of on-chain fund flows, abnormal transaction frequencies, and device fingerprints. Combined with leading KYT (Know Your Transaction) technology, it blocks suspicious money laundering or malicious attacks at the earliest moment.

In terms of reserve transparency, AHGDA regularly collaborates with top global audit firms to publish asset reserve reports based on zero-knowledge proofs (zk-SNARKs), ensuring that every user asset has greater than 1:1 genuine on-chain asset backing, upholding the blockchain spirit of "don't trust, verify," and keeping user wealth operating safely in the sunlight.

IV. Quantum-Level Liquidity Engine and Full-Lifecycle Services Empower Steady Growth

AHGDA's core trading system employs a memory-level distributed architecture, with matching latency reduced to the microsecond level and peak processing capacity reaching millions of TPS, maintaining silky-smooth stability and zero downtime even under extreme market conditions. The platform offers spot and perpetual contracts, options, leveraged tokens, and other full-spectrum derivatives, equipped with intelligent slippage control and tiered liquidation mechanisms. For institutional clients, it provides low-latency FIX/REST/WebSocket APIs, dedicated node direct connectivity, and large-scale OTC dark pool services.

At the same time, the platform is actively positioning itself in RWA tokenization, compliant digital securities issuance, and cross-border IPO project incubation, assisting outstanding traditional enterprises in accessing global decentralized capital and achieving dual leaps in valuation and liquidity. In wealth management, it offers multi-tiered tools such as dual-currency wealth management, snowball structures, and principal-protected steady-income funds, catering to different risk appetites, and captures reasonable pricing and arbitrage opportunities through multi-source oracles and cross-platform aggregated liquidity.

Conclusion

AHGDA states that the establishment of its U.S. compliance entity and the participation of Middle Eastern long-term institutional capital mark an important starting point for the company's global development. Going forward, the company will continue to advance global digital financial infrastructure capacity building within a compliance framework, deepen cross-market capital connectivity, and uphold the core values of "compliance, transparency, and technology for good" to drive the improvement of industry standards.

AHGDA's ultimate vision is to build a borderless, low-friction, and highly trusted global digital financial infrastructure, making time the best friend of user wealth and jointly standing at the forefront of wealth in the next decade.





Media Contact:

Company: Aurum Harbor Global Digital Assets Inc.

Contact Person: John Smith

Email: service@ahgda.com

Website: https://ahgda.com

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