Aureon Trading Institute (ATI) Unveils Comprehensive Fintech Ecosystem Driven by the ATI Token

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drawing on over a decade of expertise in financial technology education, Aureon Trading Institute (ATI) has officially announced the expansion of its next-generation fintech ecosystem. Powered by the ATI Token, this robust platform integrates global education, AI-driven quantitative research, and a cutting-edge technological marketplace to create a sustainable, value-driven closed loop for the digital asset industry.

Following in the footsteps of highly successful utility tokens that derive their value from rich, ecosystem-wide use cases, the ATI Token is designed to act as the core asset connecting payments, incentives, transactions, and intellectual property authorization across the Aureon platform.





Three Pillars Driving the ATI Ecosystem

With over 200,000 professionals trained across the globe—many of whom now lead in quantitative investment and Web3—ATI is leveraging its massive alumni network to fuel three interconnected ecosystems:

1. The Education Ecosystem: Rewarding Growth and Innovation ATI operates on the principle that education fosters industry-wide innovation. Within the ATI ecosystem, learners utilize the ATI Token to access premium courses, international certifications, mentor bootcamps, and professional seminars. To encourage active participation, the platform features a mature learn-and-earn incentive mechanism. Operating seamlessly across more than 40 countries, this system rewards users for completing certifications, contributing high-quality content, and engaging in research, creating a virtuous cycle of talent development.

2. The AI Trading Ecosystem: Enter the CIS Engine Education nurtures talent, but technology creates tangible value. On October 1, 2026, ATI will officially launch its proprietary AI-driven trading system, the CIS Engine, to the global market.

Integrating military-grade data encryption, dynamic risk control, and protection against Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) attacks, the CIS Engine utilizes AI deep learning to optimize trading. Internal testing demonstrates that the CIS Engine can effectively reduce trading drawdowns by approximately 55%. The ATI Token will serve as the backbone of this system, allowing users to:

Subscribe to advanced AI trading strategies.

Access real-time quantitative data services.

Unlock premium platform features.

Configure personalized risk parameters.

3. The Knowledge Ecosystem: Assetizing Research To ensure continuous innovation, ATI has launched the Quantum Academic Marketplace, allowing mentors, researchers, and outstanding students to commercialize their intellectual property. Using the ATI Token, creators can publish, license, and trade:

AI strategy models

Quantitative trading strategies

Investment research reports

Data analytics models

Academic paper copyrights

Outstanding projects developed within this marketplace are eligible for funding and business incubation directly from the ATI ecosystem, accelerating the transformation of academic research into real-world fintech applications.





A Sustainable Model for Long-Term Value

Originally issued six years ago with a total supply of 1 billion tokens at an initial price of $0.08, the ATI Token has since stabilized above the $1 mark. Market analysts and digital asset research institutions note that ATI is successfully executing a market-tested growth logic: driving long-term value through the continuous expansion of real-world use cases.

As the CIS Engine prepares for its global rollout in Q4 2026, industry observers suggest that the growing adoption of automated trading systems and professional data services will further deepen the token’s utility. Under conditions of sustained global user growth and an effectively functioning token economy, market sentiment points toward significant long-term upside potential for the ATI Token.

"A new era of fintech is beginning," said a spokesperson for ATI. "We are building a comprehensive ecosystem where education, AI, scientific research, and financial technology operate in synergy. Every ATI Token represents an opportunity to participate in the future of fintech development."

For more information about the Aureon Trading Institute, the CIS Engine, and the ATI Token, please visit Aureon Trading Institute.

Media Contact:

Company: Aureon Trading Institute

Contact Person: Michelle Collins

Email: aureontradinginstitute@gmail.com

Website: https://www.aureontradinginstitute.com/

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