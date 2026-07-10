Generative AI in HR Market Set to Hit $1.7 Billion by 2030 with 17.8% CAGR Growth

Dublin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Human Resources (HR) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generative artificial intelligence (AI) in human resources (HR) market is experiencing rapid growth, expanding from $0.75 billion in 2025 to $0.88 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. This growth is driven by the adoption of HR management software, the use of AI in recruiting, a focus on employee retention, the expansion of online recruitment platforms, and the automation demand for HR processes.

The market is projected to reach $1.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17.8%. This increase is attributed to the integration of AI in workforce planning, predictive analytics for performance evaluation, virtual reality training simulations, chatbot expansion for employee communication, and the deployment of robotic process automation for payroll and compliance automation. Upcoming trends include AI-driven talent acquisition, automated resume screening, predictive employee retention models, AI-powered performance management, and chatbot engagement.

The rising demand for automation is expected to propel growth in the generative AI HR market, as organizations seek efficiency, cost reduction, and improved accuracy. By automating repetitive tasks like candidate screening and job description creation, generative AI enhances operational efficiency, enabling HR professionals to focus on strategic activities. In January 2025, Eurostat reported that AI technology usage within EU enterprises increased from 8% in 2023 to 13.5% in 2024.

Leading companies are advancing proprietary AI solutions to enhance recruitment, streamline candidate sourcing, and deliver data-driven workforce insights. For example, Beamery launched TalentGPT in March 2023, combining proprietary AI with large language models like GPT-4 for personalized job descriptions and communication content, offering adaptive HR processes.

In April 2024, Apax Funds acquired Zellis Group, aiming to leverage its strong product portfolio to drive sustained growth, supported by Apax's experience, including prior investments like Paycor, which enhances Zellis's technology capabilities and market infrastructure. Zellis is known for its comprehensive services, including generative AI-powered chat interfaces.

Top companies in this market include International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and others. North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region. Tariffs have impacted the market by increasing costs for importing crucial AI software and infrastructure, although they encourage local development, fostering innovation and cost-efficient solutions.

The market research report provides comprehensive statistics, industry trends, and detailed market segments, offering insights for thriving in the generative AI HR industry. The technologies driving this market include machine learning, natural language processing, deep learning, computer vision, and robotic process automation, with deployment options ranging from cloud-based to on-premise solutions.

The generative AI HR market includes revenues from services such as predictive analytics and AI-driven recruitment solutions. The market value represents revenues gained from goods or services sold to end consumers within the specified market and geography, enhancing HR functions from recruiting and hiring to performance management.

The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market Global Report 2026 offers strategic insights essential for assessing the rapidly growing market landscape. This report focuses on the dynamic trends expected to shape the industry over the next decade and beyond, providing invaluable guidance for strategists, marketers, and senior management.

Reasons to Purchase:

Access a comprehensive, global perspective covering 16 geographic regions.

Analyze the impact of macro factors, including geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, and interest rate fluctuations, on market dynamics.

Develop targeted regional and country strategies using localized data analytics.

Recognize growth opportunities for strategic investments.

Utilize forecast data and market drivers to outperform competitors.

Enhance customer understanding through end-user analysis.

Benchmark against competitors using market share, innovation, and brand strength metrics.

Evaluate market potential with total addressable market (TAM) analysis and market attractiveness scoring.

Leverage high-quality data and analysis for robust internal and external presentations.

Receive the most recent data, alongside an Excel data sheet for streamlined extraction and analysis.

Description: The report explores the largest and fastest-growing segments of generative AI in HR, aligning with broader economic and demographic trends. It provides insights into the technological, regulatory, and consumer preference shifts that will influence future market directions, delivering answers to pressing industry questions.

This comprehensive documentation covers market attributes, size and growth trajectories, segmentation, regional breakdowns, TAM, market attractiveness score, competitive dynamics, market shares, trends, and strategic initiatives. It traces historical and forecasted market growth by region.

Market characteristics highlight product innovations, brand differentiation, and service offerings.

Supply chain analysis offers an exhaustive overview of the value chain, with a detailed competitor list at each level.

Trends and strategies explore emerging technologies like digital transformation and AI innovation, suggesting methods for competitive advantage.

Regulatory and investment landscapes outline key frameworks and funding trends shaping industry evolution.

The market size section provides historical and forecasted valuations, incorporating factors like technological advancements and geopolitical events.

TAM analysis outlines market potential against current size, offering strategic growth insights.

Market attractiveness scoring evaluates growth potential, competition, strategic alignment, and risk, delivering actionable insights.

Segmentations break down markets into subcategories, with regional analyses enhancing understanding of geographic dynamics.

Expanded coverage includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting significant supply chain realignments.

Competitive landscape descriptions include market shares and recent influential financial deals.

The company scoring matrix ranks top firms based on market share, product innovation, and brand strength.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Technology includes Machine Learning, NLP, Deep Learning, Computer Vision, and Robotic Process Automation. Deployment Modes cover Cloud-Based and On-Premise systems, with applications focusing on Recruiting, Onboarding, Performance Management, and more.

Subsegments:

Machine Learning leverages predictive analytics for retention, recruitment, and engagement analysis.

NLP involves resume screening, sentiment analysis, and job description optimization.

Deep Learning covers skill matching, video analysis, and training personalization.

Computer Vision applies to attendance tracking, VR training, and workplace safety.

RPA automates HR tasks, data management, compliance, and reporting.

Companies Mentioned: Notable companies include IBM, Oracle, SAP, Workday, and others.

Countries: Regions span globally from the US and UK to China and India.

Regions: Detailed coverage of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and South America.

Time Series: Includes five years of historical data and ten years of forecasts.

Data: Illustrates market size ratios, GDP proportions, and per capita expenditures.

Format: Reports available as Word, PDF, or Interactive formats, supplemented with an Excel Dashboard.

Added Benefits: Features bi-annual data updates, customization options, and expert consultant support.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 AI-Driven Talent Acquisition

4.2.2 Automated Resume Screening

4.2.3 Predictive Employee Retention Models

4.2.4 AI-Powered Performance Management

4.2.5 Chatbots for Employee Engagement



5. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Corporate Enterprises

5.2 Hr Service Providers

5.3 Recruitment Agencies

5.4 Government Organizations

5.5 Smes



6. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Robotic Process Automation

9.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cloud-Based, on-Premise

9.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Recruiting and Hiring, Onboarding, Performance Management, Improved Efficiency, Other Applications

9.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Machine Learning, by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Predictive Analytics for Employee Retention, Talent Acquisition and Recruitment Optimization, Performance Evaluation Models, Employee Engagement Analysis, Skills Gap Analysis

9.5. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Natural Language Processing (NLP), by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Automated Resume Screening and Parsing, Chatbots for Candidate Interaction, Sentiment Analysis of Employee Feedback, Personalized Communication and Engagement Tools, Job Description Optimization

9.6. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Deep Learning, by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Candidate Skill Matching and Assessment, Video Interview Analysis, Employee Training Personalization, Advanced Predictive Models for Workforce Planning, Learning Experience Platforms (LEPs)

9.7. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Computer Vision, by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Facial Recognition for Attendance Tracking, Analysis of Employee Behavior and Engagement, Virtual Reality (VR) for Training Simulations, Safety Monitoring in Workplace Environments, Automated Visual Inspections for Facilities Management

9.8. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Sub-Segmentation of Robotic Process Automation (RPA), by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Automating Repetitive HR Tasks (e.g., Onboarding), Data Entry and Record Management Automation, Payroll Processing and Compliance Automation, Employee Self-Service Portals, HR Reporting and Analytics Automation



10. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market

13.1. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market

14.1. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market

15.1. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market

16.1. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market

17.1. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market

18.1. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market

19.1. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market

20.1. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market

21.1. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market

22.1. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market

23.1. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market

24.1. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market

25.1. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market

26.1. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market

28.1. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market

29.1. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market

30.1. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market

31.1. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market

32.1. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market

33.1. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market

34.1. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market

35.1. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. International Business Machines Corp. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Oracle Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. SAP SE Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Automatic Data Processing Inc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Workday Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Cegid Group S.A., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, Phenom People Inc, Jobvite Inc., Harver B.V., Eightfold AI Inc., Beamery Inc., Paradox Inc., Workable Technology Limited, ClearCompany Inc., Aisera Inc., Gloat Inc, JobAdder Operations Pty Ltd, SeekOut, TEXTIO INC.



39. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market



41. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Human Resources (HR) Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Human Resources (HR) market report include:

International Business Machines Corp.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Automatic Data Processing Inc

Workday Inc.

Cegid Group S.A.

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc

Phenom People Inc

Jobvite Inc

Harver B.V.

Eightfold AI Inc.

Beamery Inc.

Paradox Inc.

Workable Technology Limited

ClearCompany Inc.

Aisera Inc.

Gloat Inc

JobAdder Operations Pty Ltd

SeekOut

TEXTIO INC.

TalentGuard Inc.

Cezanne HR Limited

Pymetrics Inc

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