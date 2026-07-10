Northland's Baltic Power Reaches First Power Delivering First Offshore Wind Electricity to Poland's Grid

TORONTO, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (“Northland” or the “Company”) (TSX: NPI) today announced that Baltic Power – its 1.1-gigawatt offshore wind project, owned 49% by Northland and 51% by ORLEN – has achieved first power, delivering the first electricity ever generated from offshore wind to Poland’s national grid.

“Today, the first electricity from offshore wind flows to Polish homes and businesses — a historic moment for the country,” said Christine Healy, President and CEO of Northland Power. “Northland is proud to stand with our partner ORLEN to launch the offshore wind industry in Poland. Together we are providing a more secure, resilient energy system for generations to come, and marking the start of a new chapter in Poland’s energy future.”

Once operational, Baltic Power is expected to generate approximately 4 terawatt-hours of electricity annually – enough to power more than 1.5 million Polish households.

Northland is playing an important role in building Poland’s offshore wind sector, drawing on its world-class development and operating experience. Baltic Power demonstrates Northland’s ability to deliver offshore wind projects at scale in partnership with industry and government.

Once operational, Baltic Power will add to Northland’s gross installed offshore wind capacity, increasing it from approximately 1.2 GW to 2.3 GW and reinforcing the Company’s position as one of the world’s leading offshore wind operators.

Northland continues its commitment in Poland through two grid-scale battery energy storage projects, totaling 300 MW / 1.2 GWh.

Construction and Commissioning Status

Offshore installation and commissioning activities continue, with 54 of the project’s 76 turbines installed. Work is focused on completing the remaining turbine installations and commissioning, and the project remains on track for commercial operations in the second half of 2026, with costs aligned with original expectations.

Project Overview

Baltic Power is Poland’s first offshore wind project, located approximately 23 kilometres off the Polish coast near Choczewo and Łeba and spanning 130 square kilometres of the Baltic Sea. Once complete, the project will consist of 76 Vestas turbines, each with a capacity of 15 MW. This is the largest turbine model available from European manufacturers, and Baltic Power is among the first wind farms in the world to install it.

The project is underpinned by a 25-year Contract for Difference secured from Poland’s Energy Regulatory Office in 2021.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a Canadian-headquartered global power producer delivering the electricity the world needs through offshore wind, onshore renewables, battery storage and natural gas-fired generation. With offices in seven countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.5 GW of gross operating generating capacity, 2.5 GW under construction and an approximately 8.0 GW development pipeline, reflecting nearly four decades of experience delivering large-scale energy infrastructure.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's Common Shares, and Series 1 and Series 2 Preferred Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Alison Holditch, Investor Relations

+1 416-989-8734

investorrelations@northlandpower.com

northlandpower.com