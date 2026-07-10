Pentaerythritol Market to Hit USD 2.97 Billion by 2035 on Rising Alkyd Resin and UV Coating Demand | SNS Insider

Austin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Pentaerythritol Market was valued at USD 1.68 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.97 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.86% from 2026–2035.

The pentaerythritol market worldwide is fuelled by the essential nature of pentaerythritol as an intermediary for a range of polyols used in paints and coating in alkyd resins, radiation-curable acrylates, rosin esters, synthetic lubricants, intumescent flame retardants, and explosives like PETN. Growth of construction activities worldwide and hence alkyd resins, decreased VOC emissions through radiation curing, and rise in the use of synthetic lubricants in automotive and aerospace industry are major drivers for growth. In 2024, Perstorp Group expanded its production of pentaerythritol in Stenungsund to about 30,000 metric tons annually.





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type, Monopentaerythritol Dominated the Market; Dipentaerythritol Serves Specialty Applications Globally

Monopentaerythritol captured the highest market share of 72.3%, which was fueled by the widespread use of universal intermediate polyols as a result of four hydroxyl functionalities, essential for the synthesis of alkyd resins, acrylates, rosin esters, and lubricant esters via esterification process. The dipentaerythritol on the other hand is utilized in specialty markets, such as the performance-based military and aviation lubricant esters, UV curable optical coatings, and flame-retarding applications.

By Application, Alkyd Resins & Paints Dominated the Market; Radiation Curing Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Alkyd resins and paints occupied the biggest market share with 38.6% revenue in 2025, attributed to the continuing dominance of alkyd resins as the most commercially viable synthetic resin for maintenance and architectural coatings applications in developing countries due to cost-performance ratio superiority over other resin technologies. Radiation curing technology will experience the highest CAGR between 2026 and 2035 because of the substitution of solvent systems with UV and EB systems owing to VOC regulations in EU, China, and the USA, where each tightening creates exceptional value for radiation curing.

By End-Use Industry, Paints & Coatings Dominated the Market Globally

Paints & Coatings occupied the largest market share with 41.2% revenue in 2025 owing to constant alkyd resin composition in architectural & industrial maintenance coatings applications with industrial maintenance coatings application generating above-average volume procurement for each customer. Sustenance of commercial strength of end-use segment is ensured by construction recovery in developing economies and renovation in developed nations.

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Regional Insights:

North America is another important pentaerythritol market owing to the United States being responsible for about 79.4% of the regional revenue. The presence of huge paints and coating industry, synthetic lubricants for aviation and automotive industry, commercial explosives in mining and construction, and flame retardants in building material markets drives North American growth.

The U.S. Pentaerythritol Market had a value of approximately USD 0.29 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to grow up to around USD 0.51 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 5.79%. This growth can be attributed to the huge paints and coating industry, domestic synthetic lubricants for aviation and industrial applications, commercial explosives used in the mining and construction sectors, and the expansion of Momentive Performance Materials in the ester base stocks for commercial aviation synthetic lubricants in 2024.

Europe Pentaerythritol Market is valued at USD 0.42 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach about USD 0.74 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.86% during 2026-2035. Europe is a vital strategic market for the pentaerythritol due to Perstorp’s Swedish operations and LCY Chemical Europe operations leading to supply independence owing to radiation curing in EU industrial emissions regulations.

Asia Pacific was the leading region for the global pentaerythritol industry and is the fastest-growing, with support from China, the biggest producer and consumer of the product with integrated refineries-petrochemical units, along with rapidly growing India and Southeast Asian paint, coating, and construction industries.

Bio-Based Pentaerythritol Development and Synthetic Lubricant Demand Growth to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Bio-pentaerythritol represents an important strategic long-term opportunity capable of commanding premium prices from coating and adhesive formulators with bio-content sustainability mandates in European and North American markets. Demand growth in synthetic lubricants for high-performance automotive, aviation, and industrial applications provides commercially viable growth through pentaerythritol ester premium prices above commodity alkyd applications, with each new turbofan engine program and hybrid vehicle transmission adopting ester lubricants generating repeat purchase with long application life cycles globally.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Pentaerythritol Market Report:

Perstorp Group

Celanese Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

LCY Chemical Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Univar Solutions Inc.

Merck KGaA

BASF SE

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd.

Jiangsu Kaimei Chemical Co., Ltd.

Baoding Guoxiu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Henan Pengda Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Shandong Dongda Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. (GNFC)

Leuna-Harze GmbH

Vangaveti Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

Koei Chemical Co., Ltd.

TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

Recent Developments:

2024: Perstorp Group announced expansion of its Stenungsund, Sweden facility by approximately 30,000 metric tons per year, increasing total site capacity to over 100,000 metric tons for European alkyd resin and radiation-curing demand.

Perstorp Group announced expansion of its Stenungsund, Sweden facility by approximately 30,000 metric tons per year, increasing total site capacity to over 100,000 metric tons for European alkyd resin and radiation-curing demand. 2024: Momentive Performance Materials expanded U.S. pentaerythritol ester lubricant base stock production capacity for growing commercial aviation demand for synthetic lubricants meeting latest OEM specifications.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PENTAERYTHRITOL TYPE & PURITY GRADE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across monopentaerythritol and purity compliance across alkyd, acrylate, and lubricant deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across monopentaerythritol and purity compliance across alkyd, acrylate, and lubricant deployments globally. ALKYD RESIN & PAINTS APPLICATION METRICS – helps you evaluate construction activity-driven alkyd resin procurement trends and specialist pentaerythritol supplier competitive positioning globally.

– helps you evaluate construction activity-driven alkyd resin procurement trends and specialist pentaerythritol supplier competitive positioning globally. RADIATION CURING & UV ACRYLATE METRICS – helps you analyze VOC regulation-driven radiation curing adoption and environmental compliance-driven solvent substitution trends globally.

– helps you analyze VOC regulation-driven radiation curing adoption and environmental compliance-driven solvent substitution trends globally. SYNTHETIC LUBRICANT ESTER METRICS – helps you uncover growth in aviation and automotive pentaerythritol ester lubricant adoption and high-performance industrial lubricant procurement across global transportation and industrial verticals.

– helps you uncover growth in aviation and automotive pentaerythritol ester lubricant adoption and high-performance industrial lubricant procurement across global transportation and industrial verticals. BIO-BASED PENTAERYTHRITOL & SUSTAINABILITY METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in bio-polyol production investment and sustainability-driven premium procurement across European and North American regulated coating markets globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in bio-polyol production investment and sustainability-driven premium procurement across European and North American regulated coating markets globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & PENTAERYTHRITOL EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on production capacity scale and geographic chemical manufacturing footprint globally.

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Pentaerythritol Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.68 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 2.97 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.86% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type (Monopentaerythritol, Dipentaerythritol, Technical Grade Pentaerythritol, Others)

• By Application (Alkyd Resins & Paints, Radiation Curing, Rosin Esters, Lubricants, Explosives, Flame Retardants, Plasticizers, Others)

• By End-Use Industry (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Construction, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Electrical & Electronics, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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