Cloud Computing Surge Fuels Data Center DCIM Services Market Expansion to $8.38 Billion

Dublin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center DCIM Services Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The data center DCIM services market is experiencing significant growth, with projections suggesting it will expand from $3.78 billion in 2025 to $4.44 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 17.4%. This growth is driven by increasing data center virtualization, a need for enhanced operational efficiency, and a heightened focus on energy optimization.

Looking forward, the market is expected to reach $8.38 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 17.2%. Key factors include a rising demand for hybrid infrastructure management, real-time analytics, and expanding investments in hyperscale data centers. Notable trends include AI-enabled DCIM platforms, digital twins, advancements in automated infrastructure management, and predictive analytics systems.

The proliferation of cloud computing is a major growth driver for the DCIM services market. The adaptability and cost-efficiency offered by cloud services are appealing to enterprises across Europe, as evidenced by Eurostat's 2023 report that 45.2% of EU enterprises, including 77.6% of large enterprises, are adopting cloud services. DCIM services facilitate cloud infrastructure by enhancing resource optimization and operational efficiency.

Leading companies in the market are focusing on developing advanced platforms, such as executive operations dashboards, providing high-level data insights for strategic decision-making. For example, Nlyte Software's Version 16, launched in November 2025, offers real-time monitoring of metrics like power consumption and cooling utilization, supporting facility managers with data-driven insights. The platform integrates smoothly into various environments thanks to expanded protocol support.

Strategic partnerships are also shaping the market. In October 2024, Panduit Corp. teamed up with Hyperview Inc. to offer modern cloud-based DCIM tools, enhancing performance optimization and capacity planning capabilities for data center clients.

The major players in the market include Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, and many others. Geographically, North America led the market in 2025, but Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region in upcoming years.

Key components of DCIM services include predictive maintenance, performance optimization, and fault management. The market comprises software and services aimed at resource monitoring and infrastructure management, engaging sectors such as IT, telecommunications, healthcare, and retail.

While the market outlook remains strong, it's crucial to note that global trade relations and tariffs impact the industry. Increased costs for imported hardware have prompted some data centers to focus on software solutions and local component manufacturing.

Overall, the data center DCIM services market is transforming rapidly, driven by technological advancements and strategic shifts in infrastructure management, promising robust future growth.

The Data Center DCIM Services Market Global Report 2026 provides invaluable insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to understand the competitive landscape and growth trajectories in this thriving market. This comprehensive report highlights the critical trends shaping the market over the upcoming decade.

Reasons to Purchase:

Access a global perspective with a report covering 16 geographies.

Understand macroeconomic impacts, including geopolitical conflicts and regulatory changes.

Identify investment growth segments and create informed regional strategies.

Benchmark against key competitors using forecast data and market trend analysis.

Receive data in a user-friendly Excel dashboard format for enhanced analysis.

Description:

This report provides answers to critical questions concerning the Data Center DCIM Services Market, such as identifying the largest and fastest-growing segments. It explores technological disruptions, regulatory changes, and shifts in consumer preferences, offering a holistic view of market dynamics.

The report delves into market characteristics, size, growth, and segmentation. Regional and country breakdowns provide a granular view, revealing insights into the market's historical and forecast growth by geography. It offers detailed supply chain analysis, including key resources and competitors at every level.

The analysis of emerging technology trends such as digital transformation, AI-driven innovation, and sustainability initiatives is crucial for companies planning to enhance their market positioning. The regulatory and investment landscape section examines frameworks influencing market trajectory and identifies investment trends.

The report's market size section presents in-depth data on historic growth and forecasts future development, accounting for factors like AI advancements, geopolitical events, and economic variables such as inflation. The total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring sections offer strategic insights for decision-makers.

The report encompasses segmentation by component (software and services), deployment mode, application, and end-user sectors like IT and telecommunications, healthcare, government, and other industries.

Companies Mentioned: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.; Dell Technologies Inc.; Siemens AG; Schneider Electric SE; ABB Ltd.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Johnson Controls International plc; Eaton Corporation plc; Legrand SA; Vertiv Holdings Co.; among others.

Countries and Regions Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Taiwan, USA, along with regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and more.

The report includes a five-year historic and ten-year forecast time series of data, covering market size and growth ratios, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita, all presented in various delivery formats including interactive reports with bi-annual updates and customization options.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Data Center DCIM Services Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Data Center DCIM Services Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Data Center DCIM Services Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Data Center DCIM Services Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.2 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.3 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.4 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.5 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Real Time Infrastructure Monitoring

4.2.2 Growing Demand for Predictive Maintenance Services

4.2.3 Expansion of Cloud Based Dcim Service Models

4.2.4 Rising Focus on Energy Efficiency and Power Optimization

4.2.5 Integration of Dcim Analytics With Enterprise It Systems



5. Data Center DCIM Services Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Information Technology and Telecommunications

5.2 Healthcare

5.3 Government

5.4 Energy

5.5 Other End Users



6. Data Center DCIM Services Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Data Center DCIM Services Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Data Center DCIM Services PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Data Center DCIM Services Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Data Center DCIM Services Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Data Center DCIM Services Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Data Center DCIM Services Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Data Center DCIM Services Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Data Center DCIM Services Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Software, Services

9.2. Global Data Center DCIM Services Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

on-Premises DCIM Services, Cloud-Based DCIM Services, Hybrid DCIM Services

9.3. Global Data Center DCIM Services Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Asset Management, Power Monitoring, Cooling Management, Network Management, Security Management

9.4. Global Data Center DCIM Services Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Information Technology and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Government, Energy, Retail, Other End-User

9.5. Global Data Center DCIM Services Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Monitoring Tools, Asset Management Tools, Power Management Tools, Cooling Management Tools, Capacity Planning Tools, Reporting and Analytics Tools

9.6. Global Data Center DCIM Services Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Consulting Services, Integration Services, Deployment Services, Maintenance Services, Optimization Services, Training Services, Support Services



10. Data Center DCIM Services Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Data Center DCIM Services Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Data Center DCIM Services Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Data Center DCIM Services Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Data Center DCIM Services Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Data Center DCIM Services Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Data Center DCIM Services Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Data Center DCIM Services Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Data Center DCIM Services Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Data Center DCIM Services Market

13.1. China Data Center DCIM Services Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Data Center DCIM Services Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Data Center DCIM Services Market

14.1. India Data Center DCIM Services Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Data Center DCIM Services Market

15.1. Japan Data Center DCIM Services Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Data Center DCIM Services Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Data Center DCIM Services Market

16.1. Australia Data Center DCIM Services Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Data Center DCIM Services Market

17.1. Indonesia Data Center DCIM Services Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Data Center DCIM Services Market

18.1. South Korea Data Center DCIM Services Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Data Center DCIM Services Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Data Center DCIM Services Market

19.1. Taiwan Data Center DCIM Services Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Data Center DCIM Services Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Data Center DCIM Services Market

20.1. South East Asia Data Center DCIM Services Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Data Center DCIM Services Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Data Center DCIM Services Market

21.1. Western Europe Data Center DCIM Services Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Data Center DCIM Services Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Data Center DCIM Services Market

22.1. UK Data Center DCIM Services Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Data Center DCIM Services Market

23.1. Germany Data Center DCIM Services Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Data Center DCIM Services Market

24.1. France Data Center DCIM Services Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Data Center DCIM Services Market

25.1. Italy Data Center DCIM Services Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Data Center DCIM Services Market

26.1. Spain Data Center DCIM Services Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Data Center DCIM Services Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Data Center DCIM Services Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Data Center DCIM Services Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Data Center DCIM Services Market

28.1. Russia Data Center DCIM Services Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Data Center DCIM Services Market

29.1. North America Data Center DCIM Services Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Data Center DCIM Services Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Data Center DCIM Services Market

30.1. USA Data Center DCIM Services Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Data Center DCIM Services Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Data Center DCIM Services Market

31.1. Canada Data Center DCIM Services Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Data Center DCIM Services Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Data Center DCIM Services Market

32.1. South America Data Center DCIM Services Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Data Center DCIM Services Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Data Center DCIM Services Market

33.1. Brazil Data Center DCIM Services Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Data Center DCIM Services Market

34.1. Middle East Data Center DCIM Services Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Data Center DCIM Services Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Data Center DCIM Services Market

35.1. Africa Data Center DCIM Services Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Data Center DCIM Services Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Data Center DCIM Services Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Data Center DCIM Services Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Data Center DCIM Services Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Data Center DCIM Services Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Data Center DCIM Services Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Dell Technologies Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Siemens AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Schneider Electric SE Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. ABB Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Data Center DCIM Services Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Johnson Controls International plc, Eaton Corporation plc, Legrand SA, Vertiv Holdings Co., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Panduit Corp., CommScope Holding Company Inc., FNT GmbH, Sunbird Software Inc., Device42 Inc., RF Code Inc., NetZoom Inc., Rackwise Inc., Modius Inc.



39. Global Data Center DCIM Services Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Upcoming Startups in the Market



41. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Data Center DCIM Services Market



42. Data Center DCIM Services Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

42.1. Data Center DCIM Services Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

42.2. Data Center DCIM Services Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

42.3. Data Center DCIM Services Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

42.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

42.3.2. Competitor Strategies



43. Appendix

43.1. Abbreviations

43.2. Currencies

43.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

43.4. Research Inquiries

43.5. About the Analyst

43.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Data Center DCIM Services market report include:

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

ABB Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Johnson Controls International plc

Eaton Corporation plc

Legrand SA

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Panduit Corp.

CommScope Holding Company Inc.

FNT GmbH

Sunbird Software Inc.

Device42 Inc.

RF Code Inc.

NetZoom Inc.

Rackwise Inc.

Modius Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7fq4x5

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