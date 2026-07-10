Dublin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Robotics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The generative artificial intelligence (AI) in robotics market is witnessing exponential growth, projected to increase from $2.3 billion in 2025 to $3.2 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 39.2%. This surge reflects the integration of AI in robotics control, robotic simulation tools, and the rising adoption of industrial automation. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $11.9 billion, driven by advancements in generative AI algorithms, the rise of collaborative robots, and AI-enabled logistics and warehouse automation.
The increased demand for automation across industries supports this expansion, as businesses seek technologies that enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs, navigating labor shortages while maintaining consistent production quality. Generative AI is pivotal in empowering robots to learn, adapt, and undertake various tasks, solidifying its role in modern automated systems.
Notably, Google's introduction of Robotics Transformer 2 (RT-2), a vision-language-action model, illustrates significant advancements. This multimodal framework, showcased in July 2023, exhibits higher success rates in task execution and enables a greater understanding of the robots' environments through the integration of visual and textual inputs.
Strategic acquisitions underscore the market's dynamism. In October 2023, Rockwell Automation acquired Clearpath Robotics to enhance its capabilities in industrial automation and robotics, aiming for comprehensive autonomous production logistics and efficient manufacturing solutions.
Main industry players include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Siemens AG, Intel Corporation, and ABB Ltd., among others. With North America leading in 2025, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing area during the forecast period, indicative of a burgeoning interest across the global landscape.
Trade tariffs have impacted the cost dynamics, especially in hardware-intensive segments like robotic arms. However, these tariffs have spurred local innovation, fostering diversified supply chains and the development of cost-efficient AI-driven solutions.
The market comprises revenues from services such as autonomous navigation and predictive maintenance, alongside sales of robotic units like autonomous mobile robots and collaborative robots. Significant adoption is observed across sectors such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and retail.
Overall, the generative AI in robotics market represents a critical frontier in industrial evolution, leveraging AI to drive innovation and adaptive capabilities in robotics, promising an exciting trajectory in technological advancement and market growth.
The "Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Robotics Market Global Report 2026" is an essential resource aimed at strategists, marketers, and senior management who need to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry. This report comprehensively covers the explosive growth in the generative AI in robotics sector, offering insights into future trends shaping the industry for the next decade.
Reasons to Purchase:
- Gain a global perspective with coverage across 16 key geographies.
- Understand the impact of macro factors such as geopolitical tensions, economic policies, and regulatory landscapes.
- Develop tailored region-specific strategies using local data and analysis.
- Identify prime growth segments for investments and outperform competitors.
- Leverage forecast data to understand key market drivers and trends.
- Analyze end-user data for better customer insights.
- Benchmark your performance against major competitors based on share and innovation.
- Evaluate market potential with detailed total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring.
- Support presentations with high-quality data and continuous updates.
Description
Explore where the largest and fastest-growing markets for generative AI in robotics are, and how they intertwine with global economic trends and demographic changes. Key factors shaping the market include technological disruptions, regulatory evolutions, and shifting consumer preferences. This global report provides comprehensive answers to these pressing issues.
The report includes detailed market characteristics, segmentation, and geographic breakdowns, illustrating both historic and forecast growth. It takes a deep dive into the dynamics of the competitive landscape, analyzing market shares and strategic innovations among leading companies.
- Defines market characteristics and evaluates product differentiation and innovation.
- Supply chain analysis covers key materials and supplier dynamics.
- Examine emerging technology trends like digital transformation and AI innovation.
- Regulatory analysis details frameworks affecting market dynamics.
- Size estimates include historic and forecast data, influenced by technological and geopolitical factors.
Report Scope:
Markets Covered:
- By Component: Software, Hardware
- By Technology: Machine Learning, Context Awareness, Computer Vision, NLP
- By Industry Vertical: Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Logistics, Retail, Other Verticals
Subsegments Include: AI Algorithms, Simulation Software, Robotic Arms, Sensors, NLP Software, among others.
Geographic coverage encompasses regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and emerging markets in Taiwan and Southeast Asia.
Companies Mentioned: Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, among others.
Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.
Data Availability: Ratios of market size, growth comparisons, country and regional data available in various formats.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$3.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$11.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|38.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)
1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots
1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market
1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market
2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Characteristics
2.1. Market Definition & Scope
2.2. Market Segmentations
2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services
2.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework
2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology
2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation
Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation
2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation
2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations
3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Supply Chain Analysis
3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem
3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers
3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners
3.4. List of Major End Users
4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Trends and Strategies
4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends
4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
4.1.2 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility
4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
4.1.4 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
4.1.5 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
4.2. Major Trends
4.2.1 Adaptive Robot Behavior Generation
4.2.2 Generative Design for Robotic Components
4.2.3 AI-Driven Robotic Task Optimization
4.2.4 Simulation-Based Robot Training
4.2.5 Context-Aware Robotic Decision Making
5. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Analysis of End Use Industries
5.1 Manufacturing Companies
5.2 Pharmaceutical Companies
5.3 Logistics & Warehousing Firms
5.4 Retail Automation Providers
5.5 Research & Academic Institutions
6. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
7. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
7.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)
7.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)
8. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market
8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.2. Methodology and Assumptions
8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation
8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis
8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis
9. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Segmentation
9.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Software, Hardware
9.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Machine Learning, Context Awareness, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing
9.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Logistics and Warehousing, Retail, Other Industry Verticals
9.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
AI Algorithms for Robotics, Simulation and Modeling Software, Machine Learning Frameworks, Natural Language Processing (NLP) Software, Computer Vision Software, Robotics Operating Systems (ROS), Generative Design Software
9.5. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Sub-Segmentation of Hardware, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Robotic Arms, Sensors, Processors, Actuators, Embedded Systems, Robotic Platforms, Connectivity Devices
10. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Industry Metrics by Country
10.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
10.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
11. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Regional and Country Analysis
11.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
11.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
12. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market
12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
13. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market
13.1. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
13.2. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
14. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market
14.1. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
15. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market
15.1. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
15.2. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
16. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market
16.1. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
17. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market
17.1. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
18. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market
18.1. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
18.2. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
19. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market
19.1. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
19.2. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
20. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market
20.1. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
20.2. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
21. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market
21.1. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
21.2. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
22. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market
22.1. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
23. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market
23.1. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
24. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market
24.1. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
25. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market
25.1. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
26. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market
26.1. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
27. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market
27.1. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
27.2. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
28. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market
28.1. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
29. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market
29.1. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
29.2. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
30. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market
30.1. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
30.2. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
31. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market
31.1. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
31.2. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
32. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market
32.1. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
32.2. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
33. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market
33.1. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
34. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market
34.1. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
34.2. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
35. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market
35.1. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
35.2. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
36. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape
37. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
37.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024
37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)
37.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market - Company Scoring Matrix
37.2.1. Market Revenues
37.2.2. Product Innovation Score
37.2.3. Brand Recognition
37.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Company Profiles
37.3.1. Google LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.2. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.3. Siemens AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.4. Intel Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.5. International Business Machines Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
38. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
ABB Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, Intuitive Surgical Inc., KUKA AG, UiPath Inc., Zoox Inc., Nuro Inc., Boston Dynamics Inc., Locus Robotics Inc., UBTECH Robotics Corp., Velodyne Lidar Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., ANYbotics AG, Syntiant Corp., Misty Robotics Inc.
39. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market
41. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
41.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
41.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
41.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies
41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies
41.3.2. Competitor Strategies
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this Generative AI in Robotics market report include:
- Google LLC
- Microsoft Corporation
- Siemens AG
- Intel Corporation
- International Business Machines Corporation
- ABB Ltd.
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Intuitive Surgical Inc.
- KUKA AG
- UiPath Inc.
- Zoox Inc.
- Nuro Inc.
- Boston Dynamics Inc.
- Locus Robotics Inc.
- UBTECH Robotics Corp.
- Velodyne Lidar Inc.
- Clearpath Robotics Inc.
- ANYbotics AG
- Syntiant Corp.
- Misty Robotics Inc.
- Hanson Robotics Ltd.
- Thymio
- PAL Robotics S.L
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5udr0y
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