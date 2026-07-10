Dublin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Robotics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generative artificial intelligence (AI) in robotics market is witnessing exponential growth, projected to increase from $2.3 billion in 2025 to $3.2 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 39.2%. This surge reflects the integration of AI in robotics control, robotic simulation tools, and the rising adoption of industrial automation. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $11.9 billion, driven by advancements in generative AI algorithms, the rise of collaborative robots, and AI-enabled logistics and warehouse automation.

The increased demand for automation across industries supports this expansion, as businesses seek technologies that enhance operational efficiency and reduce costs, navigating labor shortages while maintaining consistent production quality. Generative AI is pivotal in empowering robots to learn, adapt, and undertake various tasks, solidifying its role in modern automated systems.

Notably, Google's introduction of Robotics Transformer 2 (RT-2), a vision-language-action model, illustrates significant advancements. This multimodal framework, showcased in July 2023, exhibits higher success rates in task execution and enables a greater understanding of the robots' environments through the integration of visual and textual inputs.

Strategic acquisitions underscore the market's dynamism. In October 2023, Rockwell Automation acquired Clearpath Robotics to enhance its capabilities in industrial automation and robotics, aiming for comprehensive autonomous production logistics and efficient manufacturing solutions.

Main industry players include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Siemens AG, Intel Corporation, and ABB Ltd., among others. With North America leading in 2025, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing area during the forecast period, indicative of a burgeoning interest across the global landscape.

Trade tariffs have impacted the cost dynamics, especially in hardware-intensive segments like robotic arms. However, these tariffs have spurred local innovation, fostering diversified supply chains and the development of cost-efficient AI-driven solutions.

The market comprises revenues from services such as autonomous navigation and predictive maintenance, alongside sales of robotic units like autonomous mobile robots and collaborative robots. Significant adoption is observed across sectors such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and retail.

Overall, the generative AI in robotics market represents a critical frontier in industrial evolution, leveraging AI to drive innovation and adaptive capabilities in robotics, promising an exciting trajectory in technological advancement and market growth.

The "Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Robotics Market Global Report 2026" is an essential resource aimed at strategists, marketers, and senior management who need to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry. This report comprehensively covers the explosive growth in the generative AI in robotics sector, offering insights into future trends shaping the industry for the next decade.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a global perspective with coverage across 16 key geographies.

Understand the impact of macro factors such as geopolitical tensions, economic policies, and regulatory landscapes.

Develop tailored region-specific strategies using local data and analysis.

Identify prime growth segments for investments and outperform competitors.

Leverage forecast data to understand key market drivers and trends.

Analyze end-user data for better customer insights.

Benchmark your performance against major competitors based on share and innovation.

Evaluate market potential with detailed total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring.

Support presentations with high-quality data and continuous updates.

Description

Explore where the largest and fastest-growing markets for generative AI in robotics are, and how they intertwine with global economic trends and demographic changes. Key factors shaping the market include technological disruptions, regulatory evolutions, and shifting consumer preferences. This global report provides comprehensive answers to these pressing issues.

The report includes detailed market characteristics, segmentation, and geographic breakdowns, illustrating both historic and forecast growth. It takes a deep dive into the dynamics of the competitive landscape, analyzing market shares and strategic innovations among leading companies.

Defines market characteristics and evaluates product differentiation and innovation.

Supply chain analysis covers key materials and supplier dynamics.

Examine emerging technology trends like digital transformation and AI innovation.

Regulatory analysis details frameworks affecting market dynamics.

Size estimates include historic and forecast data, influenced by technological and geopolitical factors.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Component: Software, Hardware

By Technology: Machine Learning, Context Awareness, Computer Vision, NLP

By Industry Vertical: Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Logistics, Retail, Other Verticals

Subsegments Include: AI Algorithms, Simulation Software, Robotic Arms, Sensors, NLP Software, among others.

Geographic coverage encompasses regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and emerging markets in Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Companies Mentioned: Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, among others.

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data Availability: Ratios of market size, growth comparisons, country and regional data available in various formats.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 38.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.5 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Adaptive Robot Behavior Generation

4.2.2 Generative Design for Robotic Components

4.2.3 AI-Driven Robotic Task Optimization

4.2.4 Simulation-Based Robot Training

4.2.5 Context-Aware Robotic Decision Making



5. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Manufacturing Companies

5.2 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.3 Logistics & Warehousing Firms

5.4 Retail Automation Providers

5.5 Research & Academic Institutions



6. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Software, Hardware

9.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Machine Learning, Context Awareness, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing

9.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Logistics and Warehousing, Retail, Other Industry Verticals

9.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

AI Algorithms for Robotics, Simulation and Modeling Software, Machine Learning Frameworks, Natural Language Processing (NLP) Software, Computer Vision Software, Robotics Operating Systems (ROS), Generative Design Software

9.5. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Sub-Segmentation of Hardware, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Robotic Arms, Sensors, Processors, Actuators, Embedded Systems, Robotic Platforms, Connectivity Devices



10. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market

13.1. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market

14.1. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market

15.1. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market

16.1. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market

17.1. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market

18.1. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market

19.1. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market

20.1. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market

21.1. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market

22.1. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market

23.1. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market

24.1. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market

25.1. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market

26.1. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market

28.1. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market

29.1. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market

30.1. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market

31.1. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market

32.1. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market

33.1. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market

34.1. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market

35.1. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Google LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Siemens AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Intel Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. International Business Machines Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

ABB Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, Intuitive Surgical Inc., KUKA AG, UiPath Inc., Zoox Inc., Nuro Inc., Boston Dynamics Inc., Locus Robotics Inc., UBTECH Robotics Corp., Velodyne Lidar Inc., Clearpath Robotics Inc., ANYbotics AG, Syntiant Corp., Misty Robotics Inc.



39. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market



41. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Robotics Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Robotics market report include:

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Siemens AG

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

ABB Ltd.

NVIDIA Corporation

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

KUKA AG

UiPath Inc.

Zoox Inc.

Nuro Inc.

Boston Dynamics Inc.

Locus Robotics Inc.

UBTECH Robotics Corp.

Velodyne Lidar Inc.

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

ANYbotics AG

Syntiant Corp.

Misty Robotics Inc.

Hanson Robotics Ltd.

Thymio

PAL Robotics S.L

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5udr0y

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