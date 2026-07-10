Explosive Growth in Generative AI in Pharmaceuticals: Market Set to Reach $9.36 Billion by 2030 at 30.9% CAGR

Dublin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Pharmaceutical Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The generative artificial intelligence (AI) in the pharmaceutical market is witnessing substantial growth, with a leap from $2.43 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $3.19 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.2%. This surge is largely attributed to increased R&D investments, a rise in chronic diseases, and the adoption of AI for early-stage drug discovery. The presence of extensive molecular datasets further propels this expansion. By 2030, the market is projected to hit $9.36 billion, sustained by advancements in generative AI algorithms, precision medicine, and AI-integrated cloud computing.
A pivotal drive in this sector's growth is the escalation in personalized medicine, where treatments are adapted to individual patient profiles, powered by AI-driven solutions that enhance the efficacy of drug therapies. According to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, 16 novel therapies received FDA approval in 2023, a substantial increase from the previous year's six approvals, underscoring the momentum in personalized treatments.
Leading firms are investing in technologies like AI healthcare microservices to expedite drug discovery. In March 2024, Nvidia Corporation launched generative AI microservices optimized with NIM AI models for cloud-native application development, enhancing drug discovery efficiency through imaging and genomics research. Similarly, Eli Lilly's alliance with XtalPi Inc. leverages AI to explore chemical spaces for drug candidacy, showcasing the power of AI in pharmaceutical collaborations.
The market encompasses notable players such as Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Roche Holding AG, and many others, with North America leading the charge as the largest regional market in 2025. The covered regions span across Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, and more, including countries like the USA, China, India, and Japan.
Tariffs impose challenges by inflating costs for importing computational hardware crucial for drug discovery, affecting small molecule drug discovery and biologics development. Despite curbing adoption in certain areas, this has catalyzed local manufacturing and innovative strides, pushing firms to develop cost-efficient AI platforms and local supply chains.
The generative AI in pharmaceutical market report offers a comprehensive analysis, detailing market size, segment shares, and trends. It provides a critical insight into the application of advanced algorithms and machine learning in drug design, highlighting predictive modeling and virtual screening as core techniques driving the industry forward.
The focus remains on small and large molecular drug development, with technologies like deep learning and natural language processing spearheading innovations within drug discovery, clinical research, and development. The market value hinges on revenues accrued through sales of goods and services within designated geographical markets, fine-tuned to meet consumer demands.
The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Pharmaceutical Market Global Report 2026 is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management seeking in-depth insights into a market poised for substantial growth. This comprehensive report offers key information needed to understand market dynamics and predict future trends over the next decade and beyond.
Why Purchase This Report?
- Obtain a global perspective with coverage across 16 geographies.
- Analyze macro factors such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, and regulatory changes.
- Formulate regional and national strategies using local data insights.
- Identify lucrative growth segments for investment.
- Outpace competitors by leveraging forecast data and recognizing market drivers and trends.
- Understand customer needs through end-user analysis.
- Measure performance against leading competitors in terms of market share, innovation, and brand strength.
- Evaluate market potential through total addressable market analysis.
- Access updated data and an Excel dashboard for efficient data utilization.
Report Features and Insights
The report delves into critical questions about the largest and fastest-growing markets for generative AI in pharmaceuticals, examining market relationships with broader economic factors, demography, and parallel sectors. Addressing the impact of technological shifts, regulatory changes, and consumer trends, this report is crucial for navigating industry changes.
- The market characteristics section outlines the industry's scope, highlights innovation trends, and compares product features.
- Supply chain analysis provides a comprehensive overview, along with a competitor list across supply chain levels.
- Trends and strategies are evaluated, focusing on digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI innovation.
- Regulatory and investment landscapes are explored, detailing regulatory bodies, policies, and funding trends.
- Forecasts reflect on major market influencers like AI, automation, geopolitical tensions, and economic fluctuations.
- Total addressable market analysis offers strategic insights based on market potential assessments.
- Market segmentation breaks down into sub-markets, aiding targeted analysis.
- Expanded geographical insights include key areas in Asia-Pacific and Southeast Asia.
- The competitive landscape evaluates market shares and identifies major financial deals driving market evolution.
Scope of the Report:
Markets covered include small and large molecules, with key applications in clinical trials, drug discovery, and R&D. The report profiles major industry players like Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Novartis, spread across diverse regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It encompasses a five-year historical and decade-long forecast time series, delivering insights in Word, PDF, and interactive formats with supplemental benefits like bi-annual updates and expert consultant support.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$3.19 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$9.36 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|30.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)
1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots
1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market
1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market
2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Characteristics
2.1. Market Definition & Scope
2.2. Market Segmentations
2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services
2.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework
2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology
2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation
Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation
2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation
2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations
3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Supply Chain Analysis
3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem
3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers
3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners
3.4. List of Major End Users
4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Trends and Strategies
4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends
4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
4.1.2 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine
4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
4.1.5 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility
4.2. Major Trends
4.2.1 AI-Driven Drug Design Optimization
4.2.2 Predictive Molecular Modeling
4.2.3 Virtual Screening of Compound Libraries
4.2.4 Personalized Medicine Development
4.2.5 Biopharmaceutical Efficacy Simulation
5. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Analysis of End Use Industries
5.1 Pharmaceutical Companies
5.2 Biotechnology Firms
5.3 Contract Research Organizations (Cros)
5.4 Academic & Research Institutions
5.5 Hospitals & Clinical Research Centers
6. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
7. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
7.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)
7.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)
8. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market
8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.2. Methodology and Assumptions
8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation
8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis
8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis
9. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Segmentation
9.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Small Molecule, Large Molecule
9.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, Querying Method, Context-Aware Processing, Other Technologies
9.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Clinical Trial Research, Drug Discovery, Research and Development, Other Applications
9.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Sub-Segmentation of Small Molecule, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Drug Discovery and Design, Lead Optimization for Small Molecule Compounds, Predictive Modeling for Pharmacokinetics and Toxicity, Virtual Screening of Compound Libraries, Personalized Medicine Approaches for Small Molecule Therapies
9.5. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Sub-Segmentation of Large Molecule, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Biologics Discovery and Development, Monoclonal Antibody Design, Protein Engineering and Optimization, Vaccine Development and Optimization, Predictive Models for Biopharmaceutical Efficacy and Safety
10. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Industry Metrics by Country
10.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
10.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
11. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Regional and Country Analysis
11.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
11.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
12. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market
12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
13. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market
13.1. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
13.2. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
14. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market
14.1. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
15. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market
15.1. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
15.2. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
16. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market
16.1. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
17. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market
17.1. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
18. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market
18.1. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
18.2. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
19. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market
19.1. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
19.2. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
20. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market
20.1. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
20.2. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
21. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market
21.1. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
21.2. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
22. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market
22.1. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
23. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market
23.1. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
24. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market
24.1. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
25. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market
25.1. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
26. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market
26.1. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
27. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market
27.1. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
27.2. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
28. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market
28.1. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
29. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market
29.1. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
29.2. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
30. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market
30.1. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
30.2. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
31. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market
31.1. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
31.2. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
32. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market
32.1. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
32.2. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
33. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market
33.1. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
34. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market
34.1. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
34.2. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
35. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market
35.1. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
35.2. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
36. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape
37. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
37.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024
37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)
37.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market - Company Scoring Matrix
37.2.1. Market Revenues
37.2.2. Product Innovation Score
37.2.3. Brand Recognition
37.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Company Profiles
37.3.1. Pfizer Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.2. Johnson & Johnson Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.3. Roche Holding AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.4. Merck & Co. Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.5. AbbVie Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
38. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Fujitsu Limited, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Conduent Incorporated, XtalPi Inc., Insilico Medicine Inc.
39. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market
41. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
41.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
41.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
41.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies
41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies
41.3.2. Competitor Strategies
42. Appendix
42.1. Abbreviations
42.2. Currencies
42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates
42.4. Research Inquiries
42.5. About the Analyst
42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this Generative AI in Pharmaceutical market report include:
- Pfizer Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Roche Holding AG
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- AbbVie Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Sanofi S.A.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Novartis AG
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Fujitsu Limited
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Amgen Inc.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Conduent Incorporated
- XtalPi Inc.
- Insilico Medicine Inc.
- Numerate Inc.
- Atomwise Inc.
- BenevolentAI Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/491d4r
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