Explosive Growth in Generative AI in Pharmaceuticals: Market Set to Reach $9.36 Billion by 2030 at 30.9% CAGR

Dublin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Pharmaceutical Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generative artificial intelligence (AI) in the pharmaceutical market is witnessing substantial growth, with a leap from $2.43 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $3.19 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.2%. This surge is largely attributed to increased R&D investments, a rise in chronic diseases, and the adoption of AI for early-stage drug discovery. The presence of extensive molecular datasets further propels this expansion. By 2030, the market is projected to hit $9.36 billion, sustained by advancements in generative AI algorithms, precision medicine, and AI-integrated cloud computing.

A pivotal drive in this sector's growth is the escalation in personalized medicine, where treatments are adapted to individual patient profiles, powered by AI-driven solutions that enhance the efficacy of drug therapies. According to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, 16 novel therapies received FDA approval in 2023, a substantial increase from the previous year's six approvals, underscoring the momentum in personalized treatments.

Leading firms are investing in technologies like AI healthcare microservices to expedite drug discovery. In March 2024, Nvidia Corporation launched generative AI microservices optimized with NIM AI models for cloud-native application development, enhancing drug discovery efficiency through imaging and genomics research. Similarly, Eli Lilly's alliance with XtalPi Inc. leverages AI to explore chemical spaces for drug candidacy, showcasing the power of AI in pharmaceutical collaborations.

The market encompasses notable players such as Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Roche Holding AG, and many others, with North America leading the charge as the largest regional market in 2025. The covered regions span across Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, and more, including countries like the USA, China, India, and Japan.

Tariffs impose challenges by inflating costs for importing computational hardware crucial for drug discovery, affecting small molecule drug discovery and biologics development. Despite curbing adoption in certain areas, this has catalyzed local manufacturing and innovative strides, pushing firms to develop cost-efficient AI platforms and local supply chains.

The generative AI in pharmaceutical market report offers a comprehensive analysis, detailing market size, segment shares, and trends. It provides a critical insight into the application of advanced algorithms and machine learning in drug design, highlighting predictive modeling and virtual screening as core techniques driving the industry forward.

The focus remains on small and large molecular drug development, with technologies like deep learning and natural language processing spearheading innovations within drug discovery, clinical research, and development. The market value hinges on revenues accrued through sales of goods and services within designated geographical markets, fine-tuned to meet consumer demands.

The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Pharmaceutical Market Global Report 2026 is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management seeking in-depth insights into a market poised for substantial growth. This comprehensive report offers key information needed to understand market dynamics and predict future trends over the next decade and beyond.

Why Purchase This Report?

Obtain a global perspective with coverage across 16 geographies.

Analyze macro factors such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, and regulatory changes.

Formulate regional and national strategies using local data insights.

Identify lucrative growth segments for investment.

Outpace competitors by leveraging forecast data and recognizing market drivers and trends.

Understand customer needs through end-user analysis.

Measure performance against leading competitors in terms of market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate market potential through total addressable market analysis.

Access updated data and an Excel dashboard for efficient data utilization.

Report Features and Insights

The report delves into critical questions about the largest and fastest-growing markets for generative AI in pharmaceuticals, examining market relationships with broader economic factors, demography, and parallel sectors. Addressing the impact of technological shifts, regulatory changes, and consumer trends, this report is crucial for navigating industry changes.

The market characteristics section outlines the industry's scope, highlights innovation trends, and compares product features.

Supply chain analysis provides a comprehensive overview, along with a competitor list across supply chain levels.

Trends and strategies are evaluated, focusing on digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI innovation.

Regulatory and investment landscapes are explored, detailing regulatory bodies, policies, and funding trends.

Forecasts reflect on major market influencers like AI, automation, geopolitical tensions, and economic fluctuations.

Total addressable market analysis offers strategic insights based on market potential assessments.

Market segmentation breaks down into sub-markets, aiding targeted analysis.

Expanded geographical insights include key areas in Asia-Pacific and Southeast Asia.

The competitive landscape evaluates market shares and identifies major financial deals driving market evolution.

Scope of the Report:

Markets covered include small and large molecules, with key applications in clinical trials, drug discovery, and R&D. The report profiles major industry players like Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Novartis, spread across diverse regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It encompasses a five-year historical and decade-long forecast time series, delivering insights in Word, PDF, and interactive formats with supplemental benefits like bi-annual updates and expert consultant support.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 AI-Driven Drug Design Optimization

4.2.2 Predictive Molecular Modeling

4.2.3 Virtual Screening of Compound Libraries

4.2.4 Personalized Medicine Development

4.2.5 Biopharmaceutical Efficacy Simulation



5. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.2 Biotechnology Firms

5.3 Contract Research Organizations (Cros)

5.4 Academic & Research Institutions

5.5 Hospitals & Clinical Research Centers



6. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Small Molecule, Large Molecule

9.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, Querying Method, Context-Aware Processing, Other Technologies

9.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Clinical Trial Research, Drug Discovery, Research and Development, Other Applications

9.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Sub-Segmentation of Small Molecule, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Drug Discovery and Design, Lead Optimization for Small Molecule Compounds, Predictive Modeling for Pharmacokinetics and Toxicity, Virtual Screening of Compound Libraries, Personalized Medicine Approaches for Small Molecule Therapies

9.5. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Sub-Segmentation of Large Molecule, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Biologics Discovery and Development, Monoclonal Antibody Design, Protein Engineering and Optimization, Vaccine Development and Optimization, Predictive Models for Biopharmaceutical Efficacy and Safety



10. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market

13.1. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market

14.1. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market

15.1. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market

16.1. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market

17.1. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market

18.1. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market

19.1. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market

20.1. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market

21.1. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market

22.1. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market

23.1. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market

24.1. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market

25.1. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market

26.1. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market

28.1. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market

29.1. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market

30.1. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market

31.1. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market

32.1. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market

33.1. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market

34.1. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market

35.1. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Pfizer Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Johnson & Johnson Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Roche Holding AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Merck & Co. Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. AbbVie Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Fujitsu Limited, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Conduent Incorporated, XtalPi Inc., Insilico Medicine Inc.



39. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market



41. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Pharmaceutical market report include:

Pfizer Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Roche Holding AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Bayer AG

Sanofi S.A.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca PLC

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Fujitsu Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen Inc.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Conduent Incorporated

XtalPi Inc.

Insilico Medicine Inc.

Numerate Inc.

Atomwise Inc.

BenevolentAI Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/491d4r

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