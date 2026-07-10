Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Report Now Available; Profiles IBM, Siemens, ABB, GE Vernova, Microsoft & 34 Others; Forecasts Market Growth from $6.1B (2026) to $10.1B by 2031

Dublin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy and Utilities Analytics Market by Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global energy and utilities analytics market is expanding rapidly, with a projected market size rising from aboutGreater thanGreater thanGreater thanGreater than USD 6.10 billion in 2026 toGreater thanGreater thanGreater thanGreater than USD 10.10 billion by 2031, for a CAGR of 10.6%. The market is experiencing significant growth due to several driving factors.







Key among these is the expansion of grid modernization investments, which enhance analytics deployment and improve operational efficiency. Additionally, the rising penetration of renewable energy sources necessitates advanced forecasting solutions to manage variability and ensure reliability. The widespread rollout of smart meters is also transforming utility operations, enabling a transition to data-driven decision-making and optimizing resource management. These advancements align with the industry's shift toward sustainability and modernization, significantly enhancing the capabilities of utilities.



Despite this, the market faces notable restraints and challenges. Legacy infrastructure poses a significant barrier, limiting the integration of advanced analytics and preventing utilities from fully capitalizing on technological innovations. Cybersecurity and data privacy concerns further complicate deployment efforts, resulting in increased costs and operational risks.



Opportunities exist, particularly in the form of AI-driven predictive maintenance, which can create new revenue streams and improve service reliability. The growing demand for load analytics, driven by the rising adoption of electric vehicles and the shift toward decentralized energy systems that promote edge analytics, also presents significant avenues for growth. However, demonstrating return on investment for large-scale deployments remains a challenge, alongside the complexities introduced by the need for real-time data processing.



By vertical, retail & ecommerce is set to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Among offerings, services are projected to account for the highest growth.



Services are projected to grow rapidly as utilities increasingly require consulting, system integration, managed services, and analytics implementation support for digital transformation initiatives. The energy and utilities analytics market offers essential professional and operational support services that empower organizations to successfully implement, integrate, manage, and maintain robust analytics solutions. These services are crucial for utilities throughout the entire analytics lifecycle, including consulting, deployment, customization, system integration, technical support, and ongoing management.



As the complexity of energy infrastructures, smart grid initiatives, and distributed energy resources increases, utilities are turning to expert service providers to effectively manage vast quantities of operational data. Common offerings such as predictive maintenance support, asset performance analytics, outage management optimization, customer analytics, and regulatory reporting assistance are vital for driving progress. The surge in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and IoT technology adoption intensifies the need for integration, cybersecurity, and technical support services. As utilities embark on their digital transformation journeys, leveraging analytics services is not just beneficial; it is imperative for enhancing operational efficiency, reducing downtime, and ensuring reliable energy operations.



By deployment mode, cloud-based is projected to experience the highest growth during the forecast period.



The cloud deployment segment is anticipated to experience significant growth within the energy and utilities analytics market, attributed to the rising demand for scalable, real-time, and cost-efficient analytics solutions throughout utility operations. The implementation of cloud deployment in this context entails the provision of analytics platforms, applications, and data processing capabilities via cloud-based infrastructure models, including Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS). This model enables utility companies to access analytics solutions remotely, thereby alleviating the necessity for extensive on-premises infrastructure management.



Cloud deployment offers several advantages, such as enhanced scalability, centralized data access, remote system monitoring, and expedited application implementation across utility operations. As organizations increasingly adopt cloud-based analytics environments, they are better equipped to manage smart grid operations, demand forecasting, outage monitoring, renewable energy integration, and customer analytics initiatives. The SaaS model grants utilities subscription-based access to essential analytics applications, while the PaaS environment facilitates the development, integration, and customization of analytics solutions.



Furthermore, cloud deployment allows entities to efficiently handle the substantial volumes of operational data generated by interconnected infrastructure and Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices. Additionally, these cloud environments support the integration of artificial intelligence, advanced forecasting capabilities, and automated reporting functions across utility operations. The ongoing digital transformation, coupled with reduced infrastructure management costs and an increasing demand for operational scalability, continues to propel the adoption of cloud-based analytics deployment models within the energy sector, presenting a compelling opportunity for advancement.



Asia Pacific is set to register the highest CAGR in the energy and utilities analytics market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for energy and utilities analytics, driven by capacity additions and government mandates for energy security and decarbonization. China and India lead in demand, with substantial investments in AI-driven analytics for power management. Mature markets like Japan, Australia, and South Korea utilize analytics for energy diversification and net-zero goals. In Southeast Asia, countries like Indonesia and Vietnam are rapidly adopting analytics for outage management and network planning. Diverse regulatory environments create both challenges and opportunities for analytics vendors. Cloud-native deployments are increasing in newer digital markets, while larger utilities in China and India favor on-premise solutions, guided by government initiatives promoting AI and machine learning in the power sector.



Breakdown of Primaries



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the energy and utilities analytics market.

By Company: Tier 1 - 34%, Tier 2 - 43%, and Tier 3 - 23%

By Designation: Directors - 30%, C-level - 50%, and others - 20%

By Region: North America - 25%, Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific - 30%, Middle East & Africa - 10%, and Latin America - 5%

Research Coverage



The energy and utilities analytics market is segmented by various factors to provide a comprehensive overview of its offerings, deployment modes, applications, organization types, and end users. The offerings are mainly divided into platforms and services, where the services covered are managed services and professional services (consulting & advisory, system integration & deployment, custom analytics & model development, and support & maintenance). In terms of deployment mode, the market is categorized into cloud, on-premises, hybrid, and edge solutions.



Applications within the market span across grid & network analytics, asset & operations analytics, customer & commercial analytics, energy production & DER analytics, energy trading & market analytics, sustainability & ESG analytics, as well as other applications. The market is also segmented by organization type into large integrated utilities, mid-size/regional utilities, independent power producers, energy retailers/aggregators, and commercial & industrial energy users. Finally, the end users of energy and utilities analytics are categorized into power utilities, oil & gas, renewable energy operators, and water & waste utilities. The regions covered are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



The report's scope covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the energy and utilities analytics market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players was done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; contracts, partnerships, agreements, new product & service launches, and mergers and acquisitions; and recent developments associated with the energy and utilities analytics market. This report also covers the competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the energy and utilities analytics market ecosystem.



Reason to buy this Report



The report would provide market leaders and new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall energy and utilities analytics market and its subsegments. It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. It also helps stakeholders understand the market's pulse and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights into the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (grid modernization investments are expanding analytics deployment, rising renewable energy penetration is increasing forecasting requirements, smart meter rollouts accelerating data-driven utility operations), restraints (Legacy infrastructure limits analytics integration, cybersecurity and data privacy requirements increase deployment costs), opportunities (AI-driven predictive maintenance is creating new value streams, electric vehicle growth is expanding demand for load analytics, decentralized energy systems are driving edge analytics adoption), and challenges (demonstrating ROI across large-scale deployments remains difficult, real-time processing requirements increase infrastructure complexity)

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the energy and utilities analytics market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the energy and utilities analytics market across varied regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the energy and utilities analytics market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players such as IBM (US), SAP (Germany), SAS (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Google (US), Teradata (US), Snowflake (US), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), ABB (Switzerland), GE Digital (US), Hitachi Energy (Switzerland), AVEVA (UK), Bentley Systems (US), Itron (US), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Salesforce (US), TIBCO (US), Infor (US), Autodesk (US), Uplight (US), EnergyCAP (US), KUBRA (US), EnergyHub (US), Enel X (Italy), Next Kraftwerke (Germany), Voltus (US), FIS (US), ION Group (UK), KX (US), Amphora (UK), Sphera (US), Enablon (France), Persefoni (US), C3.ai (US), Palantir (US), and Databricks (US). The report also helps stakeholders understand the energy and utilities analytics market's pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 276 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $6.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $10.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Grid Modernization Investments Expanding Analytics Deployment Rising Renewable Energy Penetration is Increasing Forecasting Requirements Smart Meter Rollouts Accelerating Data-Driven Utility Operations

Restraints Legacy Infrastructure Limits Analytics Integration Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Requirements Increase Deployment Costs

Opportunities AI-Driven Predictive Maintenance is Creating New Value Streams Electric Vehicle Growth is Expanding Demand For Load Analytics Decentralized Energy Systems Are Driving Edge Analytics Adoption

Challenges Demonstrating Roi Across Large-Scale Deployments Remains Difficult Real-Time Processing Requirements Increase Infrastructure Complexity

Case Studies Siemens Advanta and BKW Enable Scalable Digital Utility Transformation GE Vernova and Duke Energy Improve Power Plant Performance Through Digital Monitoring IBM and Anglian Water Modernize Utility Data Management and Operation ABB and Eya-Bantu Enable Digitalized Utility Operations Through Advanced Analytics Google Cloud and Energyworx Enable Scalable Smart Energy Analytics Platform



Company Profiles

Siemens

ABB

GE Vernova

Autodesk

IBM

Schneider Electric

Google

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

Hitachi Energy

Bentley Systems

SAS Institute

Teradata

Snowflake

Itron

Infor

Aveva

AWS

Salesforce

Palantir

Databricks

FIS

Ion Group

Landis+Gyr

Enel X

Next Kraftwerke

Tibco

Kubra

Energy Hub

Kx

Amphora

Sphera

Enablon

Persefoni

C3.AI

Uplight

Energycap

Voltus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pzocd0

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