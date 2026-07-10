Smart Transportation Market Report Published; Segments the Market by Roadways, Railways, Airways, Maritime, and End User

Dublin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Transportation Market by Transportation Mode, End User - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The smart transportation market is projected to expand from USD 176.22 billion in 2026 to USD 400.92 billion by 2032, recording a CAGR of 14.7%. As digital transformation accelerates, industries are increasingly adopting technologies like AI, IoT, and big data to optimize operations and enhance user experiences. The surge in demand for advanced transportation solutions stems from efforts by governments and organizations to streamline traffic management, curb congestion, and boost safety. These developments are set to propel the adoption of smart transportation technologies across roadways, railways, and airways, contributing to more sustainable, efficient global transportation systems.

Roadways Segment Dominance by Traffic Management Solutions

In the roadways segment, traffic management solutions are poised to capture the largest market share during the forecast period. Leveraging AI, machine learning, IoT sensors, and big data analytics enhances the efficiency and safety of road networks, particularly in urban settings. These systems optimize traffic flow through real-time monitoring, traffic signal timing management, congestion prediction, and bottleneck alleviation solutions. Siemens Mobility's Traffic Management Solutions exemplify this by dynamically adjusting traffic signals, managing public transport fleets, and overall enhancing traffic efficiency globally.

Railways Segment Growth Driven by Passenger Information Solutions

The railways segment is projected to experience substantial growth in passenger information solutions. These solutions deliver real-time, actionable data through digital displays, mobile applications, and announcements, aiding passengers in making informed travel choices. With a rising demand for seamless travel experiences, rail operators are heavily investing in such technologies to boost customer satisfaction and streamline operations. Alstom's Passenger Information System, which provides real-time travel updates, exemplifies the industry's focus on enhancing passenger journeys.

Airways Segment Led by Air Traffic Management Solutions

The airways segment is expected to see air traffic management solutions dominate during the forecast period. Utilizing AI, radar, satellite navigation, and real-time data analytics, these systems ensure safety, efficiency, and optimal operations in air travel. As global air traffic expands, these systems are instrumental in managing congestion and enhancing flight safety. Thales' air traffic management solutions incorporate predictive analytics and real-time data to optimize air traffic flow, ensuring smoother flight operations and safety in the skies.

Breakdown of Primary Insights

The study encompasses insights from numerous industry experts, ranging from solution vendors to Tier 1 companies. The primary participant breakdown includes:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 62%, Tier 2 - 23%, and Tier 3 - 15%

By Designation: C-level - 50%, D-level - 30%, and Others - 20%

By Region: North America - 38%, Europe - 15%, Asia Pacific - 35%, Middle East & Africa - 7%, and Latin America - 5%

The major players in the smart transportation market comprise Thales Group, Huawei, Siemens, Cisco, DNV, Cubic, Alstom, Toshiba, NEC Corporation, Bentley Systems, Indra, Trimble, TomTom, Conduent, Kapsch, Hitachi, and Descartes. These entities implement diverse strategies, including partnerships, product enhancements, and acquisitions, to strengthen their market presence.

Research Coverage and Market Dynamics

The study explores the smart transportation market size across various segments, assessing growth potential in terms of transportation mode, end-users, and regions. It includes roadways, railways, airways, and maritime segments. The analysis provides a competitive examination of market leaders, offering insights into recent developments and strategic approaches. Furthermore, the report elucidates key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges shaping market growth, emphasizing advancements in AI, IoT, and connected infrastructure, and the rising demand for autonomous transport systems.

Key Insights for Market Stakeholders

The report serves as an essential resource for market leaders and new entrants, providing close approximations of global smart transportation market revenues and subsegments. Additionally, it aids stakeholders in comprehending the competitive landscape, offering strategies to enhance business positioning and plan effective go-to-market strategies. Insights into key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities are also presented, empowering stakeholders to gauge the market's dynamic pulse.

Additional Pointers Covered:

Product Development/Innovation: Insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product/service launches.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of lucrative markets and regional smart transportation market assessments.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive data on new products, untapped geographies, and recent developments.

Competitive Assessment: Evaluations of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of eminent players such as Thales Group, Huawei, Siemens, Cisco, DNV, and others.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 414 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $176.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $400.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Demand For Autonomous and Connected Vehicles Technological Advancements to Enhance Customer Experience Rising Government Funding For Sustainable Transportation Infrastructure Accelerating Smart City Investments Driving Intelligent Transportation Adoption

Challenges High Initial Cost of Deployment Regulatory Complexity Across Modes and Geographies

Opportunities AI-Enabled Traffic and Fleet Optimization Expansion of Multimodal Mobility Platforms

Case Studies Deploying Appyway Traffic Suite & D-Tros For Sustainable Kerbside Management at Lambeth Council Deploying Neural Labs AI-Based Intelligent Transportation Systems With Thales Sentinel Ems Digitalizing Rail Traffic Management With Siemens Mobility Deploying Transcore Open Roads Tolling System For University of Akron Leveraging Inrix Data-Driven Transportation Solutions For Nashville



Company Profiles

Thales Group

Huawei

Siemens

Alstom

Hitachi

Cisco

Dnv

Cubic

Toshiba

Veson Nautical

Almaviva

Nec Corporation

Bentley Systems

Indra

Trimble

Tomtom

Conduent

Kapsch

Descartes

Wartsila

Bosch

Iei Integration Corp.

Schneider Electric

Transcore

Bassnet

Eke-Electronics

Aitek

Inrix

Tagmaster

Atsuke

Park+

Appyway

Efftronics Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/912itc

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