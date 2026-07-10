Generative AI in Engineering Report Now Available; Features Leading Companies: Google, IBM, and 22 Others

Dublin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Engineering Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generative AI in engineering market is witnessing remarkable growth, projected to increase from $1.33 billion in 2025 to $1.84 billion in 2026, at a robust CAGR of 37.7%. This surge is prompted by the adoption of CAD and simulation tools, alongside rising demand for swift product development, early AI integration in design, and evolving product complexity. By 2030, the market is expected to skyrocket to $6.47 billion, maintaining a steady CAGR of 37%. Growth factors for this period include the rising adoption of generative design tools, demand for cost-efficient designs, and expanding digital twin technologies.

Automation stands as a primary driver for the growth of generative AI in engineering. Automation leverages advanced technologies to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure quality, thereby fueling the development of generative AI solutions. In 2022, industrial robot installations grew by 5% globally, underscoring the increased focus on automation, which is pivotal for the expansion of generative AI.

Leading companies are innovating with AI-powered platforms to refine engineering and design processes. For example, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation launched Cognizant Flowsource in 2024 to revolutionize software engineering through generative AI. This platform provides engineering teams with tools to deliver high-quality code efficiently, improving process control and transparency.

Moreover, in April 2024, Ernst & Young Global Limited acquired Nuvalence LLC to help clients utilize generative AI for transforming core business functions. The acquisition is aimed at exploring new AI-powered business models, reflecting the strategic emphasis on AI integration in engineering solutions.

Key players in the market include Google LLC, General Electric Company, IBM, Honeywell International Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, and many more, all contributing to the evolving landscape of generative AI engineering.

Regional dynamics reveal that North America led the market in 2025, with significant activity in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, and more. However, tariffs are playing a role in shaping market trends, particularly affecting costs for imported computing systems and influencing project budgeting and technology upgrades.

The comprehensive market research report on generative AI in engineering offers detailed insights into market size, trends, and opportunities. The report includes market segmentations, competition analysis, and key growth drivers, providing a holistic view of the industry's future potential.

Generative AI in engineering leverages advanced algorithms to autonomously design and optimize complex systems, enhancing innovation, structural integrity, and efficiency. This technology spans various tools and platforms, impacting industries like automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, and construction.

The market comprises revenues from service offerings such as consulting, custom software development, and AI-enhanced design solutions. These revenues, defined in terms of USD, are exclusive of supply chain resales and reflect the direct service provisions between entities or to end consumers.

The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market Global Report 2026 offers a comprehensive analysis and strategic guidance for stakeholders, enabling them to assess critical industry trends and opportunities. The report highlights the market's robust growth trajectory, providing insights into key trends set to shape the sector over the next decade.

Reasons to Purchase:

Attain a global perspective with a report covering 16 key geographies.

Evaluate the influence of macro factors like geopolitical issues, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory changes.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies based on local data analysis.

Identify potential growth segments for investment.

Leverage forecast data and market dynamics to outperform competitors.

Gain insights into customer behavior through end-user analysis.

Benchmark against competitors regarding market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Measure market potential using total addressable market (TAM) and attractiveness scoring.

Utilize the report's reliable data for internal and external presentations.

Receive the latest data along with an Excel dashboard for seamless data extraction and analysis.

Report Overview

The report provides a thorough examination of the Generative AI in Engineering market, addressing market characteristics, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, and competitive landscapes. It outlines factors like technological disruption, regulatory transformations, and shifting consumer preferences that are influencing the market.

The market characteristics section offers in-depth insights into market definitions, key products, brand differentiation, and product innovation trends.

The supply chain analysis highlights the value chain structure, including raw materials and supplier analysis, listing competitors at each stage.

The updated trends and strategies examine emerging technology trends and suggest strategies for leveraging advancements to maintain a competitive edge.

The regulatory and investment landscape section reviews key regulatory frameworks and investment trends impacting industry growth.

The market size section provides historical growth data and future forecasts.

Factors like AI, automation, geopolitical tensions, and economic indicators are considered in the market forecasts.

TAM analysis offers strategic growth opportunities based on market potential assessments.

Market attractiveness scoring evaluates growth potential, competitive dynamics, and strategic fit for decision-makers.

Comprehensive market segmentations provide detailed breakdowns of sub-markets.

Expanded geographical coverage includes analysis of regions like Taiwan and Southeast Asia, crucial to the global value chain.

The competitive landscape chapter details market dynamics and describes key companies.

The company scoring matrix evaluates firms on parameters like market share, innovation, and brand presence.

Scope of the Report

Markets Covered:

Tools and Platforms: Software Tools, Cloud-Based Platforms, APIs Design and Manufacturing Stages: Early-Stage Design, Detailed Design, Prototyping, etc. Applications: Design Optimization, Product Development, Structural Analysis Industry Verticals: Automotive, Aerospace, Manufacturing, etc.

Companies Mentioned: Google LLC, General Electric, IBM, NVIDIA, and more.

Geographies and Data: Detailed analysis for countries like USA, China, Germany, and data segmentation across regions such as Asia-Pacific and North America.

Formats and Updates: Available in Word, PDF, or Interactive Report with Bi-Annual Data Updates and customization options.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 37.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 AI Driven Design Optimization

4.2.2 Generative Engineering Simulations

4.2.3 Automated Prototyping and Modeling

4.2.4 AI Assisted Materials Engineering

4.2.5 Cloud Based Generative Design Platforms



5. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Engineering Firms

5.2 Automotive Manufacturers

5.3 Aerospace Companies

5.4 Industrial Manufacturers

5.5 Construction and Infrastructure Companies



6. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Segmentation by Tools and Platforms, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Software Tools, Cloud-Based Platform, Application Programming Interfaces (APIs)

9.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Segmentation by Design and Manufacturing Stages, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Early-Stage Conceptual Design, Detailed Design, Prototyping, Simulation, Manufacturing Process Optimization, Quality Control

9.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Design Optimization, Product Development, Materials Engineering, Structural Analysis, Other Applications

9.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Automotive, Aerospace, Manufacturing, Energy, Construction, Other Industries

9.5. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software Tools, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

CAD (Computer-Aided Design) Tools With AI Integration, Simulation and Modeling Software, AI-Driven Design Optimization Tools, 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Tools

9.6. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Sub-Segmentation of Cloud-Based Platform, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

AI-Based Cloud Design Platforms, Cloud-Based Simulation Tools, Cloud-Based Engineering Analytics Platforms, Collaborative Cloud Platforms for Engineering Projects

9.7. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Sub-Segmentation of Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

AI-Powered API for Design Automation, APIs for Predictive Maintenance in Engineering, AI APIs for Structural Analysis, APIs for Engineering Data Integration and Analytics



10. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Segmentation by Tools and Platforms, Segmentation by Design and Manufacturing Stages, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market

13.1. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Segmentation by Tools and Platforms, Segmentation by Design and Manufacturing Stages, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market

14.1. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Segmentation by Tools and Platforms, Segmentation by Design and Manufacturing Stages, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market

15.1. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Segmentation by Tools and Platforms, Segmentation by Design and Manufacturing Stages, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market

16.1. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Segmentation by Tools and Platforms, Segmentation by Design and Manufacturing Stages, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market

17.1. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Segmentation by Tools and Platforms, Segmentation by Design and Manufacturing Stages, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market

18.1. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Segmentation by Tools and Platforms, Segmentation by Design and Manufacturing Stages, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market

19.1. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Segmentation by Tools and Platforms, Segmentation by Design and Manufacturing Stages, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market

20.1. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Segmentation by Tools and Platforms, Segmentation by Design and Manufacturing Stages, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market

21.1. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Segmentation by Tools and Platforms, Segmentation by Design and Manufacturing Stages, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market

22.1. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Segmentation by Tools and Platforms, Segmentation by Design and Manufacturing Stages, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market

23.1. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Segmentation by Tools and Platforms, Segmentation by Design and Manufacturing Stages, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market

24.1. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Segmentation by Tools and Platforms, Segmentation by Design and Manufacturing Stages, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market

25.1. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Segmentation by Tools and Platforms, Segmentation by Design and Manufacturing Stages, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market

26.1. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Segmentation by Tools and Platforms, Segmentation by Design and Manufacturing Stages, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Segmentation by Tools and Platforms, Segmentation by Design and Manufacturing Stages, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market

28.1. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Segmentation by Tools and Platforms, Segmentation by Design and Manufacturing Stages, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market

29.1. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Segmentation by Tools and Platforms, Segmentation by Design and Manufacturing Stages, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market

30.1. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Segmentation by Tools and Platforms, Segmentation by Design and Manufacturing Stages, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market

31.1. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Segmentation by Tools and Platforms, Segmentation by Design and Manufacturing Stages, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market

32.1. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Segmentation by Tools and Platforms, Segmentation by Design and Manufacturing Stages, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market

33.1. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Segmentation by Tools and Platforms, Segmentation by Design and Manufacturing Stages, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market

34.1. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Segmentation by Tools and Platforms, Segmentation by Design and Manufacturing Stages, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market

35.1. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market, Segmentation by Tools and Platforms, Segmentation by Design and Manufacturing Stages, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Google LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. General Electric Company Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Honeywell International Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. ABB Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

NVIDIA Corporation, Dassault Systèmes SE, Hexagon AB, Autodesk Inc., Siemens Digital Industries Software Inc., ANSYS Inc., PTC Inc., Bentley Systems Incorporated, Altair Engineering Inc., 3D Systems Corporation, C3.AI Inc., ESI Group, nTopology Inc., SimScale GmbH, Rescale Inc.



39. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market



41. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Engineering Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Engineering market report include:

Google LLC

General Electric Company

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Ltd.

NVIDIA Corporation

Dassault Systèmes SE

Hexagon AB

Autodesk Inc.

Siemens Digital Industries Software Inc.

ANSYS Inc.

PTC Inc.

Bentley Systems Incorporated

Altair Engineering Inc.

3D Systems Corporation

C3.AI Inc.

ESI Group

nTopology Inc.

SimScale GmbH

Rescale Inc.

Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Materialise NV

The MathWorks Inc.

Synera GmbH

SoftInWay Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rl0q97

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