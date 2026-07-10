Conversation Intelligence Software Global Market Report 2026 Published, Profiles HubSpot, Genesys, Gong.io, Verint Systems, CallMiner, and 17 Other Key Players

Dublin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conversation Intelligence Software Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The conversation intelligence software market has experienced significant growth recently and is set to expand further. By 2026, the market is projected to increase from $28.54 billion in 2025 to $32.25 billion, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. This growth has been driven by various factors, including the wider adoption of call recording and transcription, increased investment in sales enablement programs, and the proliferation of cloud-based customer engagement platforms. The shift towards remote and hybrid work has also fueled this market by emphasizing customer experience metrics.

The market is expected to reach $52.03 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. The demand for enhanced revenue growth and sales effectiveness, coupled with a focus on customer retention and compliance reporting, are key factors driving this growth. Developments in artificial intelligence and natural language processing contribute to market expansion, offering richer insights and more accurate speech-to-text systems.

A notable trend is the rising emphasis on data-driven coaching and employee training using conversation intelligence software. Organizations are increasingly relying on measurable data such as conversation analytics and performance metrics to enhance workforce performance. This approach allows for personalized feedback and optimized learning outcomes. According to a 2023 report by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, 48% of professionals observed an increase in digital learning solutions compared to 2022, highlighting this growing trend.

Leading companies in the market are developing advanced solutions. BoostUp, for instance, introduced an AI-powered Conversation Intelligence solution in February 2025, featuring integrated call transcription and AI-enabled workflows for action planning. Similarly, CallMiner's acquisition of VOCALLS Inc. in June 2025 aimed at enriching its AI-driven platform with voice-first conversational AI and automation capabilities.

Key players in the conversation intelligence software market include Grain Corporation, HubSpot Inc., Genesys Cloud Services Inc., Gong.io Inc., and Verint Systems Inc., among others. Geographically, North America was the largest region in 2025, with Asia-Pacific projected to be the fastest-growing area in the coming years. Regions covered in reports include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and more, with substantial coverage of countries like the USA, China, and UK.

Conversation intelligence platforms provide AI-driven analytics that improve communication performance by extracting insights from verbal and written interactions. The market includes software such as conversation monitoring tools and speech-to-text engines, applicable across sectors like healthcare, retail, and BFSI.

Global trade relations and tariffs have influenced the market's outlook. While tariffs have limited direct impacts, they have driven costs higher for infrastructure, making on-premises solutions costlier and pushing enterprises towards cloud-based options. Nonetheless, this shift has accelerated the adoption of SaaS models, offering more flexible and cost-effective solutions.

The Conversation Intelligence Software Market Global Report 2026 offers an in-depth analysis essential for strategists, marketers, and senior management. This report is pivotal in understanding the trends that will influence the market's trajectory over the next decade and beyond, focusing on an industry that is exhibiting substantial growth.

Reasons to Purchase:

Obtain an expansive view with coverage across 16 different geographies.

Analyze the impact of major macroeconomic factors, including geopolitical tensions, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory changes.

Formulate robust regional and country-specific strategies grounded on local data analysis.

Spot investment opportunities in emerging growth sectors.

Leverage forecast data to outperform competitors by understanding market dynamics.

Gain insights into customer behavior through end user analysis.

Benchmark against competitors based on market share and innovation.

Evaluate market potential with total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness metrics.

Suitable for enhancing both internal and external presentations with reliable, high-quality data.

Access updated data and Excel dashboards for swift data extraction within 2-3 working days post-order.

Report Description:

Uncover the dynamics of the largest and fastest-growing markets for conversation intelligence software, examining its interconnectedness with the broader economy, demographics, and similar sectors. Discover the factors expected to shape the market, from technological disruptors to shifting regulatory landscapes.

The report extensively covers market characteristics, segmentation, and growth, along with regional and country-specific analyses. It includes evaluations of market scale both historically and through future forecasts.

The market characteristics section details and examines market offerings, highlighting innovation trends.

section details and examines market offerings, highlighting innovation trends. The supply chain analysis outlines the value chain, resources, and competitor positioning.

outlines the value chain, resources, and competitor positioning. The trends and strategies section identifies key industry shifts such as AI-driven innovation and sustainability initiatives.

section identifies key industry shifts such as AI-driven innovation and sustainability initiatives. The regulatory and investment landscape examines regulatory frameworks and investment flows shaping growth.

examines regulatory frameworks and investment flows shaping growth. Market projections consider factors like AI and automation advances, geopolitical tensions, and financial environments.

Finally, the competitive landscape evaluates market share, financial deals, and company innovations.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Component (Software; Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based; On-Premises), Organization Size (SMEs; Large Enterprises), Application (Sales Optimization; Customer Support; Risk Management), End-User (Education; Healthcare; IT; Retail; BFSI).

Key Companies Mentioned: Grain Corporation, HubSpot Inc., Genesys Cloud Services Inc., Gong.io Inc., Verint Systems Inc., among others.

Geographical Coverage: Includes countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Japan, USA, and regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and more.

With comprehensive data segmentation and sources meticulously referenced, the report is available in multiple formats including Word, PDF, and Interactive Reports with Excel dashboards.

Added Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Updates

Customization Options

Expert Consultant Support

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $32.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $52.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Conversation Intelligence Software Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Conversation Intelligence Software Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Conversation Intelligence Software Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Conversation Intelligence Software Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Ai Driven Conversation Analytics

4.2.2 Rising Use of Real Time Speech and Text Insights

4.2.3 Expansion of Sentiment and Emotion Analysis Tools

4.2.4 Integration With Crm and Enterprise Platforms

4.2.5 Growing Focus on Compliance and Quality Monitoring



5. Conversation Intelligence Software Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Sales Organizations

5.2 Customer Support Centers

5.3 Healthcare Providers

5.4 Bfsi Organizations

5.5 Other End Users



6. Conversation Intelligence Software Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Conversation Intelligence Software Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Conversation Intelligence Software PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Conversation Intelligence Software Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Conversation Intelligence Software Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Conversation Intelligence Software Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Conversation Intelligence Software Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Conversation Intelligence Software Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Software, Services

9.2. Global Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cloud-Based, on-Premises

9.3. Global Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

9.4. Global Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Sales and Revenue Optimization, Customer Support and Experience, Compliance and Risk Management, Other Applications

9.5. Global Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Education, Healthcare, Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Retail, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

9.6. Global Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Speech Recognition Software, Natural Language Processing (NLP) Software, Text-to-Speech (TTS) Engines, Conversational AI Platforms, Voice Biometrics and Authentication Software, Sentiment and Emotion Analysis Software, Language Translation and Localization Software, Analytics and Reporting Dashboards

9.7. Global Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Implementation and Integration Services, Custom AI Model Development, Data Annotation and Training Services, Maintenance and Support Services, Consulting and Strategy Services, Cloud-Based AI Service Subscriptions, Continuous Model Monitoring and Optimization, Training and User Education Services



10. Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Conversation Intelligence Software Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Conversation Intelligence Software Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Conversation Intelligence Software Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Conversation Intelligence Software Market

13.1. China Conversation Intelligence Software Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Conversation Intelligence Software Market

14.1. India Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Conversation Intelligence Software Market

15.1. Japan Conversation Intelligence Software Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Conversation Intelligence Software Market

16.1. Australia Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Conversation Intelligence Software Market

17.1. Indonesia Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Conversation Intelligence Software Market

18.1. South Korea Conversation Intelligence Software Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Conversation Intelligence Software Market

19.1. Taiwan Conversation Intelligence Software Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Conversation Intelligence Software Market

20.1. South East Asia Conversation Intelligence Software Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Conversation Intelligence Software Market

21.1. Western Europe Conversation Intelligence Software Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Conversation Intelligence Software Market

22.1. UK Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Conversation Intelligence Software Market

23.1. Germany Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Conversation Intelligence Software Market

24.1. France Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Conversation Intelligence Software Market

25.1. Italy Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Conversation Intelligence Software Market

26.1. Spain Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Conversation Intelligence Software Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Conversation Intelligence Software Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Conversation Intelligence Software Market

28.1. Russia Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Conversation Intelligence Software Market

29.1. North America Conversation Intelligence Software Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Conversation Intelligence Software Market

30.1. USA Conversation Intelligence Software Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Conversation Intelligence Software Market

31.1. Canada Conversation Intelligence Software Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Conversation Intelligence Software Market

32.1. South America Conversation Intelligence Software Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Conversation Intelligence Software Market

33.1. Brazil Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Conversation Intelligence Software Market

34.1. Middle East Conversation Intelligence Software Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Conversation Intelligence Software Market

35.1. Africa Conversation Intelligence Software Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Conversation Intelligence Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Conversation Intelligence Software Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Conversation Intelligence Software Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Conversation Intelligence Software Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Conversation Intelligence Software Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Conversation Intelligence Software Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Grain Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. HubSpot Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Genesys Cloud Services Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Gong.io Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Verint Systems Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Conversation Intelligence Software Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Salesloft Inc., Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp., Otter.ai Inc., CallMiner Inc., Invoca Inc., CallRail LLC, Cresta AI Inc., Marchex Inc., Convin.ai, Jiminny Ltd., Balto Software Inc., Outreach.io Inc., Avoma Inc., Claap Inc., Sembly AI Inc.



39. Global Conversation Intelligence Software Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Upcoming Startups in the Market



41. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Conversation Intelligence Software Market



42. Conversation Intelligence Software Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

42.1. Conversation Intelligence Software Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

42.2. Conversation Intelligence Software Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

42.3. Conversation Intelligence Software Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

42.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

42.3.2. Competitor Strategies



43. Appendix

43.1. Abbreviations

43.2. Currencies

43.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

43.4. Research Inquiries

43.5. About the Analyst

43.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Conversation Intelligence Software market report include:

Grain Corporation

HubSpot Inc.

Genesys Cloud Services Inc.

Gong.io Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

Salesloft Inc.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp.

Otter.ai Inc.

CallMiner Inc.

Invoca Inc.

CallRail LLC

Cresta AI Inc.

Marchex Inc.

Convin.ai

Jiminny Ltd.

Balto Software Inc.

Outreach.io Inc.

Avoma Inc.

Claap Inc.

Sembly AI Inc.

Fireflies.ai Inc.

Modjo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/amewpj

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