Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Now Available, Profiles Microsoft, IBM, NVIDIA, and 21 Other Key Industry Leaders

Dublin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Utilities Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The generative artificial intelligence (AI) in utilities market size has surged in recent years, projected to expand from $1.4 billion in 2025 to $1.92 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.6%. This growth stems from increased demand for reliable electricity and water, and the adoption of smart meters. Increased investment in renewable energy, predictive maintenance, and utility analytics solutions have further bolstered this sector.
By 2030, this market is expected to grow to $6.62 billion at a CAGR of 36.3%. Advances in generative AI algorithms, integration with smart grids and IoT devices, and the rise of cloud-based utility management platforms drive this growth. Key trends include predictive maintenance, smart grid optimization, and personalized customer energy services.
The rise in renewable energy sources is pivotal in supporting the growth of generative AI within utilities, reducing fossil fuel dependency. For instance, as of 2025, solar power in the U.S. has expanded significantly, reaching an installed capacity of approximately 220 GW, supplying over 7% of national electricity. AI in utilities aids in optimizing energy generation and consumption, leveraging natural resources like solar and wind power.
Leading companies in this sector, such as Databricks Inc., emphasize delivering real-time insights through unified platforms in the energy sector for enhanced decision-making. Innovations such as large language model (LLM)-powered chatbots, IoT-based predictive maintenance, digital twins, and AI models for wind turbine maintenance highlight industry advancements.
In significant acquisitions, Snowflake Inc. acquired Myst AI Inc. in 2023 to bolster its machine learning and forecasting capabilities. Myst AI specializes in electricity demand forecasting, essential for enhancing decision-making in utilities.
Major players in this market include Microsoft, Hitachi, Amazon Web Services, Siemens, and IBM, among others. North America leads the market, with future reports covering regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Notable countries within these regions include the USA, China, Germany, and India.
Tariffs have impacted the market by increasing costs associated with importing advanced technology, which has spurred local manufacturing and innovation. Consequently, sectors like electricity generation and renewable energy integration have adapted by developing local AI capabilities.
The generative AI in utilities market is documented through comprehensive reports offering insights into market statistics, regional shares, competitor analysis, and market trends. This thorough market perspective aids entities in navigating the evolving landscape of the utilities sector effectively.
The AI in utilities arena encompasses various types, including electricity generation and transmission, energy efficiency, water management, and renewable energy integration, employing diverse deployment solutions to enhance operational efficiency and safety. Ultimately, generative AI empowers utilities to optimize resources through greater efficiency and sustainability.
The "Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Global Report 2026" provides valuable insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to effectively assess this rapidly growing market. The report outlines key trends expected to shape the market over the next decade and beyond, offering a detailed guide for stakeholders.
Reasons to Purchase:
- Gain a global perspective with coverage across 16 geographies.
- Assess the impacts of geopolitical, economic, and regulatory factors on the market.
- Formulate regional and country-specific strategies using localized data.
- Identify growth segments for investment opportunities.
- Leverage forecast data to stay ahead of competitors by understanding key market drivers and trends.
- Enhance customer understanding through end-user analysis.
- Benchmark performance against competitors by market share, innovation, and brand strength.
- Evaluate total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring for strategic planning.
- Support presentations with high-quality data and analysis updated with the latest information.
- Receive comprehensive data formats with Excel dashboards for ease of analysis.
Description: The report answers pivotal questions regarding the largest and fastest-growing markets for generative AI in utilities, its relationship to the overall economy, and forces shaping future market dynamics. It covers market characteristics, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, and significant trends.
- Market characteristics detail key products, services, and developments shaping the industry.
- Supply chain analysis reviews resources and competitor positions along the value chain.
- An updated section on trends outlines technological disruptions like digital transformation and AI-driven innovations.
- The regulatory and investment landscape examines affecting frameworks, policies, and funding trends.
- Market size growth is forecast considering technological and geopolitical factors.
- Total addressable market (TAM) analysis provides insights into potential growth and strategic opportunities.
- Market segmentations and regional breakdowns offer further in-depth analysis of geographic growth and competitive positioning.
- Expanded coverage includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia, highlighting their evolving significance in the global market.
- The competitive landscape examines market shares, leading companies, and significant financial deals of recent years.
- A company scoring matrix ranks market leaders based on various performance metrics.
Report Scope:
- Markets Cover: Electricity Generation, Transmission and Distribution, Customer Engagement, Energy Efficiency, Water and Wastewater Management, Gas and Oil Utilities, Renewable Energy Integration.
- Deployment Types: On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid, Edge Computing, Collaborative, Customized In-House.
- Applications: Personalization, Asset Management, Product Development, Safety Improvements, Others.
Notable Companies: Microsoft Corporation, Hitachi Ltd, Amazon Web Services Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, IBM Corporation, and more.
Geographical Coverage: Includes key markets such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and more, covering regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and others.
Data and Delivery: Comprehensive data segmented by country and region, with options for Word, PDF, or interactive formats complete with Excel dashboards. Additional benefits include bi-annual updates and expert support.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.92 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$6.62 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|36.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)
1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots
1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market
1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market
2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Characteristics
2.1. Market Definition & Scope
2.2. Market Segmentations
2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services
2.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework
2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology
2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation
Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation
2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation
2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations
3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Supply Chain Analysis
3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem
3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers
3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners
3.4. List of Major End Users
4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Trends and Strategies
4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends
4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
4.1.2 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy
4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
4.1.4 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
4.1.5 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
4.2. Major Trends
4.2.1 Predictive Maintenance for Utility Equipment
4.2.2 Smart Grid Optimization Solutions
4.2.3 Energy Consumption Forecasting Tools
4.2.4 Renewable Energy Integration Platforms
4.2.5 Customer Engagement and Personalized Energy Management
5. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Analysis of End Use Industries
5.1 Electric Utility Companies
5.2 Water and Wastewater Management Firms
5.3 Gas and Oil Utility Providers
5.4 Renewable Energy Providers
5.5 Municipal and Government Energy Departments
6. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
7. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
7.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)
7.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)
8. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market
8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.2. Methodology and Assumptions
8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation
8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis
8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis
9. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Segmentation
9.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Electricity Generation, Transmission and Distribution, Customer Engagement and Energy Efficiency, Water and Wastewater Management, Gas and Oil Utilities, Renewable Energy Integration
9.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
on-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid, Edge Computing, Collaborative, Customized in-House
9.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Create Personalized Customer Experiences, Improve Asset Management, Develop New Products and Services, Improve Safety, Other Applications
9.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Sub-Segmentation of Electricity Generation, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Predictive Maintenance for Power Plants, Energy Demand Forecasting, Load Balancing and Optimization, Grid Management Solutions
9.5. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Sub-Segmentation of Transmission and Distribution, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Smart Grid Technologies, Fault Detection and Diagnostics, Real-Time Monitoring Systems, Asset Management Solutions
9.6. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Sub-Segmentation of Customer Engagement and Energy Efficiency, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Personalized Energy Management Tools, Customer Behavior Analytics, Energy Usage Forecasting, Loyalty and Rewards Programs
9.7. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Sub-Segmentation of Water and Wastewater Management, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Leak Detection and Monitoring Systems, Water Quality Analysis Tools, Demand Forecasting for Water Supply, Wastewater Treatment Optimization
9.8. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Sub-Segmentation of Gas and Oil Utilities, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Pipeline Monitoring and Integrity Management, Leak Detection Technologies, Supply Chain Optimization, Predictive Maintenance for Equipment
9.9. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Sub-Segmentation of Renewable Energy Integration, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Energy Storage Management, Integration of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs), Microgrid Management Solutions, Renewable Energy Forecasting
10. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Industry Metrics by Country
10.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
10.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $
11. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Regional and Country Analysis
11.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
11.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
12. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market
12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
13. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market
13.1. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
13.2. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
14. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market
14.1. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
15. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market
15.1. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
15.2. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
16. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market
16.1. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
17. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market
17.1. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
18. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market
18.1. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
18.2. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
19. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market
19.1. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
19.2. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
20. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market
20.1. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
20.2. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
21. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market
21.1. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
21.2. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
22. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market
22.1. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
23. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market
23.1. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
24. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market
24.1. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
25. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market
25.1. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
26. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market
26.1. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
27. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market
27.1. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
27.2. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
28. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market
28.1. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
29. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market
29.1. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
29.2. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
30. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market
30.1. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
30.2. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
31. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market
31.1. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Overview
Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
31.2. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
32. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market
32.1. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
32.2. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
33. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market
33.1. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
34. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market
34.1. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
34.2. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
35. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market
35.1. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Overview
Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies
35.2. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
36. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape
37. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
37.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024
37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)
37.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market - Company Scoring Matrix
37.2.1. Market Revenues
37.2.2. Product Innovation Score
37.2.3. Brand Recognition
37.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Company Profiles
37.3.1. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.2. Hitachi Ltd Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.3. Amazon Web Services Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.4. Siemens AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
37.3.5. General Electric Company Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis
38. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., SAP SE, ABB Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, Capgemini SE, Eaton Corporation, Infosys Limited, Emerson Electric Co., Wipro Limited, Rockwell Automation Inc., the Tata Power Company Ltd., AVEVA Group plc, C3.ai Inc.
39. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market
41. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
41.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
41.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
41.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies
41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies
41.3.2. Competitor Strategies
42. Appendix
42.1. Abbreviations
42.2. Currencies
42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates
42.4. Research Inquiries
42.5. About the Analyst
42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this Generative AI in Utilities market report include:
- Microsoft Corporation
- Hitachi Ltd
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Siemens AG
- General Electric Company
- IBM Corporation
- Schneider Electric SE
- Honeywell International Inc.
- SAP SE
- ABB Ltd.
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Capgemini SE
- Eaton Corporation
- Infosys Limited
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Wipro Limited
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- The Tata Power Company Ltd.
- AVEVA Group plc
- C3.AI Inc.
- SparkCognition Inc.
- Bidgely Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t6d45e
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