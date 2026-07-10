Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Now Available, Profiles Microsoft, IBM, NVIDIA, and 21 Other Key Industry Leaders

Dublin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Utilities Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generative artificial intelligence (AI) in utilities market size has surged in recent years, projected to expand from $1.4 billion in 2025 to $1.92 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.6%. This growth stems from increased demand for reliable electricity and water, and the adoption of smart meters. Increased investment in renewable energy, predictive maintenance, and utility analytics solutions have further bolstered this sector.

By 2030, this market is expected to grow to $6.62 billion at a CAGR of 36.3%. Advances in generative AI algorithms, integration with smart grids and IoT devices, and the rise of cloud-based utility management platforms drive this growth. Key trends include predictive maintenance, smart grid optimization, and personalized customer energy services.

The rise in renewable energy sources is pivotal in supporting the growth of generative AI within utilities, reducing fossil fuel dependency. For instance, as of 2025, solar power in the U.S. has expanded significantly, reaching an installed capacity of approximately 220 GW, supplying over 7% of national electricity. AI in utilities aids in optimizing energy generation and consumption, leveraging natural resources like solar and wind power.

Leading companies in this sector, such as Databricks Inc., emphasize delivering real-time insights through unified platforms in the energy sector for enhanced decision-making. Innovations such as large language model (LLM)-powered chatbots, IoT-based predictive maintenance, digital twins, and AI models for wind turbine maintenance highlight industry advancements.

In significant acquisitions, Snowflake Inc. acquired Myst AI Inc. in 2023 to bolster its machine learning and forecasting capabilities. Myst AI specializes in electricity demand forecasting, essential for enhancing decision-making in utilities.

Major players in this market include Microsoft, Hitachi, Amazon Web Services, Siemens, and IBM, among others. North America leads the market, with future reports covering regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Notable countries within these regions include the USA, China, Germany, and India.

Tariffs have impacted the market by increasing costs associated with importing advanced technology, which has spurred local manufacturing and innovation. Consequently, sectors like electricity generation and renewable energy integration have adapted by developing local AI capabilities.

The generative AI in utilities market is documented through comprehensive reports offering insights into market statistics, regional shares, competitor analysis, and market trends. This thorough market perspective aids entities in navigating the evolving landscape of the utilities sector effectively.

The AI in utilities arena encompasses various types, including electricity generation and transmission, energy efficiency, water management, and renewable energy integration, employing diverse deployment solutions to enhance operational efficiency and safety. Ultimately, generative AI empowers utilities to optimize resources through greater efficiency and sustainability.

The "Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Global Report 2026" provides valuable insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to effectively assess this rapidly growing market. The report outlines key trends expected to shape the market over the next decade and beyond, offering a detailed guide for stakeholders.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a global perspective with coverage across 16 geographies.

Assess the impacts of geopolitical, economic, and regulatory factors on the market.

Formulate regional and country-specific strategies using localized data.

Identify growth segments for investment opportunities.

Leverage forecast data to stay ahead of competitors by understanding key market drivers and trends.

Enhance customer understanding through end-user analysis.

Benchmark performance against competitors by market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring for strategic planning.

Support presentations with high-quality data and analysis updated with the latest information.

Receive comprehensive data formats with Excel dashboards for ease of analysis.

Description: The report answers pivotal questions regarding the largest and fastest-growing markets for generative AI in utilities, its relationship to the overall economy, and forces shaping future market dynamics. It covers market characteristics, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, and significant trends.

Market characteristics detail key products, services, and developments shaping the industry.

Supply chain analysis reviews resources and competitor positions along the value chain.

An updated section on trends outlines technological disruptions like digital transformation and AI-driven innovations.

The regulatory and investment landscape examines affecting frameworks, policies, and funding trends.

Market size growth is forecast considering technological and geopolitical factors.

Total addressable market (TAM) analysis provides insights into potential growth and strategic opportunities.

Market segmentations and regional breakdowns offer further in-depth analysis of geographic growth and competitive positioning.

Expanded coverage includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia, highlighting their evolving significance in the global market.

The competitive landscape examines market shares, leading companies, and significant financial deals of recent years.

A company scoring matrix ranks market leaders based on various performance metrics.

Report Scope:

Markets Cover: Electricity Generation, Transmission and Distribution, Customer Engagement, Energy Efficiency, Water and Wastewater Management, Gas and Oil Utilities, Renewable Energy Integration.

Deployment Types: On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid, Edge Computing, Collaborative, Customized In-House.

Applications: Personalization, Asset Management, Product Development, Safety Improvements, Others.

Notable Companies: Microsoft Corporation, Hitachi Ltd, Amazon Web Services Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, IBM Corporation, and more.

Geographical Coverage: Includes key markets such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and more, covering regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and others.

Data and Delivery: Comprehensive data segmented by country and region, with options for Word, PDF, or interactive formats complete with Excel dashboards. Additional benefits include bi-annual updates and expert support.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 36.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Predictive Maintenance for Utility Equipment

4.2.2 Smart Grid Optimization Solutions

4.2.3 Energy Consumption Forecasting Tools

4.2.4 Renewable Energy Integration Platforms

4.2.5 Customer Engagement and Personalized Energy Management



5. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Electric Utility Companies

5.2 Water and Wastewater Management Firms

5.3 Gas and Oil Utility Providers

5.4 Renewable Energy Providers

5.5 Municipal and Government Energy Departments



6. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Electricity Generation, Transmission and Distribution, Customer Engagement and Energy Efficiency, Water and Wastewater Management, Gas and Oil Utilities, Renewable Energy Integration

9.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

on-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid, Edge Computing, Collaborative, Customized in-House

9.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Create Personalized Customer Experiences, Improve Asset Management, Develop New Products and Services, Improve Safety, Other Applications

9.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Sub-Segmentation of Electricity Generation, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Predictive Maintenance for Power Plants, Energy Demand Forecasting, Load Balancing and Optimization, Grid Management Solutions

9.5. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Sub-Segmentation of Transmission and Distribution, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Smart Grid Technologies, Fault Detection and Diagnostics, Real-Time Monitoring Systems, Asset Management Solutions

9.6. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Sub-Segmentation of Customer Engagement and Energy Efficiency, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Personalized Energy Management Tools, Customer Behavior Analytics, Energy Usage Forecasting, Loyalty and Rewards Programs

9.7. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Sub-Segmentation of Water and Wastewater Management, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Leak Detection and Monitoring Systems, Water Quality Analysis Tools, Demand Forecasting for Water Supply, Wastewater Treatment Optimization

9.8. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Sub-Segmentation of Gas and Oil Utilities, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Pipeline Monitoring and Integrity Management, Leak Detection Technologies, Supply Chain Optimization, Predictive Maintenance for Equipment

9.9. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Sub-Segmentation of Renewable Energy Integration, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Energy Storage Management, Integration of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs), Microgrid Management Solutions, Renewable Energy Forecasting



10. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market

13.1. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market

14.1. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market

15.1. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market

16.1. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market

17.1. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market

18.1. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market

19.1. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market

20.1. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market

21.1. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market

22.1. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market

23.1. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market

24.1. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market

25.1. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market

26.1. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market

28.1. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market

29.1. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market

30.1. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market

31.1. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market

32.1. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market

33.1. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market

34.1. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market

35.1. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Hitachi Ltd Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Amazon Web Services Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Siemens AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. General Electric Company Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., SAP SE, ABB Ltd., NVIDIA Corporation, Capgemini SE, Eaton Corporation, Infosys Limited, Emerson Electric Co., Wipro Limited, Rockwell Automation Inc., the Tata Power Company Ltd., AVEVA Group plc, C3.ai Inc.



39. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market



41. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Utilities Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Utilities market report include:

Microsoft Corporation

Hitachi Ltd

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Siemens AG

General Electric Company

IBM Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

SAP SE

ABB Ltd.

NVIDIA Corporation

Capgemini SE

Eaton Corporation

Infosys Limited

Emerson Electric Co.

Wipro Limited

Rockwell Automation Inc.

The Tata Power Company Ltd.

AVEVA Group plc

C3.AI Inc.

SparkCognition Inc.

Bidgely Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t6d45e

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