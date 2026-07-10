Generative AI in Music Market Report Just Released; Examines Segments Like GANs and Transformer-Based Models

Dublin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Music Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generative artificial intelligence (AI) in music market is experiencing significant growth, projected to increase from $0.44 billion in 2025 to $1.34 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 23.9%. This growth is attributed to advances in AI integration with VR/AR music experiences, the expansion of transformer-based models for melody and harmony, and increased use of AI for personalized music recommendations. Major trends include AI-powered music composition, automated sound design, and AI-enhanced lyrics for songwriting assistance.

The widespread adoption of smartphones is a vital driver for this market. With a global smartphone user base reaching 4.88 billion in 2024, apps powered by generative AI for music creation, remixing, and production are accessible to a broader audience. Projections suggest smartphone users could grow to 6.38 billion by 2029, facilitating further integration of AI technologies in music.

Key players like Stable Audio are innovating with AI tools to enhance music creation. Recently launched by Stability AI Ltd., Stable Audio supports high-quality music production with intuitive online interfaces, available in both free and 'Pro' versions. This tool promotes creativity and efficiency in music composition.

In industry moves, Suno Inc. acquired WavTool Inc. in June 2025, aiming to bolster AI-driven music production capabilities. WavTool's browser-based digital audio workstation (DAW) technology allows for advanced music editing and creation, further enhancing Suno's offerings.

Prominent companies in the generative AI music market include Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Sony Group Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM, NVIDIA Corporation, and others. North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to see the fastest growth.

Tariffs have impacted the market by increasing costs and limiting access to essential computing hardware, influencing areas such as GANs and transformer-based models. However, they have also spurred investment in local AI infrastructures and innovation in cost-efficient music solutions.

The generative AI in music market's revenues are derived from services like auto-arrangement, interactive music platforms, AI-generated music composition, and more. The market's value encompasses both service provisions and related goods, including digital audio workstations, synthesizers, and interfaces.

The extensive market report provides in-depth insights into the global market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, and emerging trends. It offers an essential perspective for navigating the current and future scenarios in the generative AI in music industry.

The "Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market Global Report 2026" offers critical insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to navigate and assess the burgeoning market for AI-driven musical innovation. This comprehensive report highlights key trends projected to shape the industry over the next decade and beyond.

Key Reasons to Purchase:

Gain unmatched global perspective with extensive coverage of 16 geographies.

Analyze macroeconomic impacts including geopolitical events, trade policies, inflation, and evolving regulatory frameworks.

Formulate strategies with regional and country-specific data insights.

Spot lucrative growth segments and investment opportunities.

Leverage market forecasts to outperform competitors while understanding key market drivers.

Enhance customer understanding through end-user analysis.

Benchmark performance against competitors covering market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate market potential with comprehensive TAM analysis and market attractiveness scoring.

Access to updated data for detailed analysis, suitable for strengthening presentations and reports.

Receive data in an easily extractable Excel dashboard format for dynamic analysis.

Market Overview

The report addresses key questions about the largest and fastest-growing sectors of the generative AI music market, its relationship to the economy, demographic trends, and comparable markets. It provides a thorough analysis of technological disruptors, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer preferences that will influence future market developments.

Comprehensive Content:

Market characteristics include product and service evaluations, key innovations, and differentiation.

Supply chain analysis details value chain components, raw materials, resources, competitor lists, and supplier examinations.

Emerging trends are explored in light of digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovation opportunities.

Regulatory and investment landscapes examine impactful government policies, investment flows, and funding trends.

Market size analysis features historical and forecast data, considering factors like technological advancements and global geopolitics.

TAM assessment measures market potential against current size, offering strategic growth insights.

Market attractiveness scores are derived from a framework considering growth, competition, strategy, and risks.

Detailed segmentation and regional analysis identify market expansions across Taiwan, Southeast Asia, and other pivotal locations.

Competitive landscape review includes market shares and leading company evaluations based on a multi-parameter scoring matrix.

Report Specifications:

Types: GANs, AR-CNNs, Transformer-Based Models

GANs, AR-CNNs, Transformer-Based Models Components: Software, Services

Software, Services Applications: Composition, Mastering, Streaming, Sound Design

Composition, Mastering, Streaming, Sound Design Geographical Coverage: Extensive areas including Asia-Pacific, Western & Eastern Europe, North & South America, Africa, and Middle East.

Featured Companies: Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Sony, Amazon, IBM, NVIDIA, OpenAI, among others.

Delivery Formats: Word, PDF, Interactive Reports, and an Excel Dashboard are available, with bi-annual updates, customization, and expert consulting support.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Ai-Powered Music Composition and Generation

4.2.2 Automated Sound Design and Sampling

4.2.3 Real-Time Music Creation and Interaction

4.2.4 Ai-Based Lyrics and Songwriting Assistance

4.2.5 Music Visualization and Virtual Performance Enhancements



5. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Music Production Studios

5.2 Recording Artists and Composers

5.3 Streaming Platforms

5.4 Entertainment and Media Companies

5.5 Game and Interactive Media Developers



6. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), Augmented Reality Convolutional Neural Networks (AR-CNNs), Transformer-Based Models

9.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Software, Services

9.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Composition of Music, Music Mastering, Streaming Music, Making of New Sounds, Other Applications

9.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Sub-Segmentation of Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Music Composition and Generation, Style Transfer and Genre Creation, Sound Design and Sampling

9.5. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Sub-Segmentation of Augmented Reality Convolutional Neural Networks (AR-CNNs), by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Music Visualization and Interaction, Real-Time Music Creation and Manipulation, Virtual Music Performance Enhancements

9.6. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Sub-Segmentation of Transformer-Based Models, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Music Sequence Generation, Melody and Harmony Composition, Lyrics and Songwriting AI Tools



10. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market

13.1. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market

14.1. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market

15.1. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market

16.1. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market

17.1. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market

18.1. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market

19.1. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market

20.1. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market

21.1. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market

22.1. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market

23.1. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market

24.1. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market

25.1. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market

26.1. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market

28.1. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market

29.1. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market

30.1. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market

31.1. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market

32.1. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market

33.1. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market

34.1. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market

35.1. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market, Segmentation by Type, Segmentation by Component, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Apple Inc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Alphabet Inc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Sony Group Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Amazon Web Services Inc Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), NVIDIA Corporation, OpenAI Inc, Native Instruments USA Inc, Stability AI Ltd, SoundHound AI Inc, Moises Systems Inc, Boomy Corporation, Amper Music Inc, Mubert Inc, Vochlea Music Ltd, Aiva Technologies SARL, WaveAI Inc, Suno.ai, Ecrett Music



39. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market



41. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Music Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Music market report include:

Apple Inc

Alphabet Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Sony Group Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

NVIDIA Corporation

OpenAI Inc

Native Instruments USA Inc

Stability AI Ltd

SoundHound AI Inc

Moises Systems Inc

Boomy Corporation

Amper Music Inc

Mubert Inc

Vochlea Music Ltd

Aiva Technologies SARL

WaveAI Inc

Suno.ai

Ecrett Music

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/urpi1l

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