Generative AI in Oil & Gas Market to Surge: CAGR of 16.9% Expected by 2030

Dublin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Oil and Gas Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generative artificial intelligence (AI) in the oil and gas market has experienced rapid growth, with projections indicating further expansion from $0.53 billion in 2025 to $1.15 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. The historic rise has been driven by the uptake of digital monitoring systems, investments in predictive maintenance AI, and a boost in exploration activities, along with advanced reservoir modeling through early data analytics.

Anticipated growth is fueled by integrating cloud-based AI tools for real-time monitoring, scalable SaaS AI platforms, and predictive modeling for asset performance. Increased reliance on AI for decision support in drilling and the deployment of customizable models for optimized exploration are major trends. Operational improvements through AI include predictive maintenance, reservoir modeling optimization, and real-time exploration analytics.

Cloud technology's pivotal role in market growth is underscored by the transition to IT infrastructures that provide scalability, cost-effectiveness, and support for remote operations. Public cloud spending is predicted to surge, aiding the deployment of AI for enhanced predictive analytics and decision-making. Gartner projects public cloud expenditure to reach $723.4 billion by 2025, with most organizations adopting hybrid cloud strategies, underpinning the market's growth trajectory.

Key players like Saudi Aramco and Shell are at the forefront of adopting advanced AI models. Saudi Aramco launched the Aramco Metabrain AI in 2024, a large language model for the energy sector, bolstering strategic decision-making with historical data insights. Shell's partnership with SparkCognition exemplifies industry efforts to leverage generative AI for subsurface imaging and exploration enhancement.

Significant enterprises in this market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Google LLC, Chevron Corporation, TotalEnergies SE, and more. North America held the largest regional share in 2025, with coverage spanning regions and countries globally. The market must navigate tariffs impacting costs for importing AI technology, which drive local AI development, fostering innovation and cost-effective domestic solutions.

The generative AI in oil and gas sector is employing systems that manipulate vast data to yield new models or insights, improving decision-making, efficiency, and innovation. These systems focus on predicting equipment failures and reservoir behaviors, enhancing operational automation. AI deployment spans on-premise or cloud solutions supporting data analysis, predictive modeling, and drilling optimization.

The market's composition includes revenues from exploration and reservoir modeling services, predictive maintenance, integration of computing hardware, and IoT devices for data collection. Values represent the economic activity within specified geographies, reflecting consumption rather than resale revenues.

The "Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market Global Report 2026" serves as an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate the market. This report delves into the burgeonng growth of generative AI applications in the oil and gas sector, offering insights into emerging trends expected to influence the market over the next decade.

Reasons to Purchase:

Access a global perspective with comprehensive coverage across 16 geographies.

Evaluate macroeconomic factors including geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, interest rate fluctuations, and regulatory changes.

Formulate regional and country-level strategies grounded in localized data and analysis.

Identify and invest in lucrative growth segments.

Stay ahead of competitors with forecast data, market drivers, and emerging trends.

Understand customer bases via end-user analyses.

Benchmark performance against competitors based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Analyze the total addressable market (TAM) and utilize market attractiveness scoring to evaluate potential.

Leverage data for internal and external presentations with ease-of-use Excel data sheets and dashboards.

Description:

The report addresses pivotal questions about the largest and rapidly expanding markets for generative AI in oil and gas. It explores the market's relationship with the broader economy, demography, and related sectors, analyzing technological disruptions, regulatory shifts, and consumer preferences.

Key areas covered include market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive dynamics, and trends. The supply chain section reviews the full value chain, highlighting key raw materials, resources, and suppliers. Updated market strategies focus on digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovations, advising companies on leveraging these trends for competitive advantage.

The report further examines the regulatory and investment landscape, detailing regulatory frameworks, associations, and government policies impacting growth and innovation. Market size assessments and forecasts consider factors like AI advancements, geopolitical tensions, trade tariffs, and economic conditions. TAM analyses offer strategic insights and opportunities based on market potential evaluations.

The comprehensive regional and country analyses cover growth patterns, market sizes, and historical and forecasted data. The competitive landscape section portrays market dynamics, top players, and significant financial deals shaping the industry. The company scoring matrix ranks entities based on various parameters including market share, innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Deployment types (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), functions, applications, end-users.

Subsegments: Infrastructure management, data security, SaaS, real-time monitoring.

Companies Mentioned: Exxon Mobil, Google, Chevron, TotalEnergies, Microsoft, and more.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, and more.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and more.

Time Series: Five-year historic and ten-year forecast.

Data Formats: Available in Word, PDF, and interactive reports with Excel dashboards. Includes bi-annual data updates, customization options, and consultant support.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.1.5 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Predictive Maintenance for Equipment

4.2.2 Reservoir Modeling Optimization

4.2.3 AI-Powered Drilling Optimization

4.2.4 Real-Time Exploration Analytics

4.2.5 Anomaly Detection in Operations



5. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Oil and Gas Companies

5.2 Drilling Contractors

5.3 Equipment Manufacturers

5.4 Service Providers

5.5 Consulting Firms



6. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

on-Premise, Cloud-Based

9.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Segmentation by Function, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Data Analysis and Interpretation, Predictive Modeling, Anomaly Detection, Decision Support, Other Functions

9.3. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Asset Maintenance, Drilling Optimization, Exploration and Production, Reservoir Modelling, Other Applications

9.4. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Oil and Gas Companies, Drilling Contractors, Equipment Manufacturers, Service Providers, Consulting Firms

9.5. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Sub-Segmentation of on-Premise, by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Infrastructure Management, Data Security Solutions, Legacy System Integration, Customizable AI Models

9.6. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Sub-Segmentation of Cloud-Based, by Deployment, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Software as a Service (SaaS), Data Storage and Analytics, Real-Time Monitoring Solutions, Scalable AI Solutions



10. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market

13.1. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market

14.1. India Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market

15.1. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market

16.1. Australia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market

17.1. Indonesia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market

18.1. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market

19.1. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market

20.1. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market

21.1. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market

22.1. UK Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market

23.1. Germany Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market

24.1. France Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market

25.1. Italy Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market

26.1. Spain Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market

28.1. Russia Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market

29.1. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market

30.1. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market

31.1. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market

32.1. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market

33.1. Brazil Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market

34.1. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market

35.1. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market, Segmentation by Deployment, Segmentation by Function, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. Exxon Mobil Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. Google LLC Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Chevron Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. TotalEnergies SE Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. Microsoft Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Equinor ASA, Siemens AG, International Business Machines Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Infosys Limited, DXC Technology Company, Emerson Electric Co., Wipro Limited, Rockwell Automation Inc., AVEVA Group plc, Aspen Technology Inc., C3.AI Inc.



39. Global Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market



41. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil and Gas Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Oil and Gas market report include:

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Google LLC

Chevron Corporation

TotalEnergies SE

Microsoft Corporation

Equinor ASA

Siemens AG

International Business Machines Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Infosys Limited

DXC Technology Company

Emerson Electric Co.

Wipro Limited

Rockwell Automation Inc.

AVEVA Group plc

Aspen Technology Inc.

C3.AI Inc.

Altair Engineering Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dt3ohx

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