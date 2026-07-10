Cosmetovigilance Standards and Safety Reporting Masterclass Open for Registration: Live Interactive Online Training Set for December 10-11, 2026

Dublin, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cosmetovigilance (Dec 10th - Dec 11th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As global cosmetic frameworks undergo rigorous structural transformations, cosmetic manufacturers, international distributors, and expanding life science enterprises must adapt to an environment where systematic safety data collection is a strict regulatory mandate. Registration is officially open for Cosmetovigilance, an intensive, live two-day online training event scheduled for December 10 to December 11, 2026.

Organised by the IPI Academy, this comprehensive course addresses the shifting international legal paradigm where product creators bear absolute responsibility for identifying, analyzing, and reporting Serious Undesirable Effects (SUEs). Corporate regulatory leaders and operations teams are urged to secure their registration to align their global compliance strategies with current frameworks across Europe, the United States, and the Rest of the World (ROW).

The upcoming digital masterclass delivers 12 CPD Hours of verifiable continuing professional development, systematically divided into targeted technical modules across two distinct daily streams:

Day 1: Foundational Frameworks, PIF Architecture, and Signal Detection An Introduction to Cosmetovigilance: Establishing the core baseline of modern tracking systems and evaluating the historical trajectory of global cosmetic oversight. Causality Assessments in Cosmetovigilance: Implementing objective, standardized frameworks to determine the direct relationships between product usage and reported adverse reactions. The Product Information File (PIF): Navigating the structural data requirements, assembly, and compliance maintenance required for corporate PIF records. Safety Signal Analysis – What is a Signal?: Defining the qualitative and quantitative thresholds that elevate isolated customer complaints into actionable safety data. Safety Signal Analysis – The Signal and Actions?: Determining proper corporate escalation procedures, risk assessment strategies, and corrective operational pathways once a signal is validated. Borderline Products & Cosmetics: Classifying complex formulations that sit at the intersection of cosmetics, medical devices, and topical pharmaceuticals.



Day 2: Advanced Safety Documentation, Regulatory Interfaces, and Claims Management Annual Product Safety Report: Compiling, structuring, and finalizing comprehensive annual accounts of product performance and safety metrics. The Regulator’s Perspective for Cosmetovigilance: Analyzing how international enforcement agencies audit records, evaluate compliance metrics, and execute inspections. The Responsible Person for Cosmetovigilance: Clarifying the legal definitions, liabilities, and core operational mandates bound to this statutory title. The Practical Role of the Responsible Person for Cosmetovigilance: A deep dive into day-to-day executive actions, operational workflows, and corporate command structures. The Practical Role of the Responsible Person for Cosmetovigilance (Continued): Advanced scenarios in stakeholder management, data validation, and emergency response workflows. Promotional Claims for Cosmetics: Aligning marketing narratives, performance assertions, and branding strategies with regional consumer safety and verification laws.



Why You Should Attend

Establish Compliant Causality Workflows: Master the precise scientific and regulatory methods required to perform accurate causality assessments, minimizing corporate liability and improving data accuracy.

Structure Bulletproof Product Information Files (PIFs): Gain direct insight into compiling international data sets that satisfy strict European, American, and ROW regional audits.

Optimize Advanced Safety Signal Analysis: Learn to distinguish minor variations from legitimate safety threats, ensuring your organization can implement swift, defensible corporate actions when a signal emerges.

Define and Secure the "Responsible Person" Mandate: Protect your organization by clarifying the specific practical roles, daily obligations, and legal structures required of designated Responsible Persons.

Facilitate Compliant Cross-Market Expansion: Acquire the regulatory intelligence necessary for pharmaceutical and medical device companies to safely diversify portfolios and launch products into the global cosmetics sector.

Course Instructor Graeme Ladds (Director of PharSafer): Brings more than 30 years of specialized experience within the international life sciences and pharmaceutical sectors. Professional History: Began his industry career in 1989 at Ashbourne Pharmaceuticals as the Head of Drug Safety & Medical Information, later elevating to the role of Head of Global Pharmacovigilance at Shire Pharmaceuticals. Consultancy Expertise: Founded PharSafer Associates Ltd, a specialist contract research organization (CRO), where he actively directs the implementation of pharmacovigilance architectures, executes pan-European and American compliance audits, designs corporate SOP frameworks, serves as a Qualified Person (QP), and navigates regulatory inspections. Vigilance Scope: Active since 1994 in medical device tracking, including complex drug-device combinations, structural devices, and electrical medical equipment across clinical trials and post-marketing cycles.



Target Audience Customer Call Personnel, Product Safety Managers, and Product Complaints Coordinators Undesirable Effect Assessors and Product Formulation Analysts Research & Development (R&D) Scientists and Product Designers Regulatory Affairs Professionals and Compliance Officers Quality Control (QC) and Quality Assurance (QA) Leaders Designated Corporate Responsible Persons (RP) Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Executives Targeting the Cosmetic Market Sector



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wd1vxs

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