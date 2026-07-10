BingX Launches the BingX Visa Debit Card, Bridging Digital Assets and Everyday Payments





PANAMA CITY, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, announced the BingX Visa Debit Card, designed to connect digital assets with everyday spending through Visa's global payment network. Issued by global stablecoin infrastructure provider, Wirex, the collaboration marks an important milestone in expanding the real-world utility of cryptocurrencies, allowing users to spend, withdraw, and earn rewards globally while leveraging the convenience and security of Visa's payment infrastructure.

The new BingX Visa Debit Card connects its users to a global network spanning more than 200 countries and territories. Cardholders can make purchases at millions of merchants worldwide, benefit from automatic currency conversion for international transactions, and access cash through millions of ATMs.

BingX is leveraging Wirex’s full stack Banking-As-A-Service (BaaS) infrastructure, as well as Wirex’s Visa principal membership. This launch marks the beginning of a long-term partnership between the two companies, with both firms committed to enabling millions of customers to spend crypto in everyday life and easily earn rewards on their holdings.

"At BingX, we believe the future of digital assets lies not only in trading and investing, but also in everyday spending," said Lucas L., Head of Fiat Business at BingX. "Through the new BingX Visa Debit Card, we are empowering users to move seamlessly between managing digital assets and using them in their daily lives. This launch represents another step toward building a more accessible, practical, and connected financial experience for our global community."

Wirex’s Co-Founder and Group CEO, Pavel Matveev, added: “We’re proud to work with BingX, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, to enable mass adoption and the further utility of crypto. Wirex BaaS has become the fastest growing stablecoin infrastructure provider, enabling platforms like BingX to offer seamless financial services on stablecoin rails, built on over a decade of trust and innovation. As one of the few crypto-native platforms with Visa principal membership, we’re uniquely placed to power that.”

The BingX Visa Debit Card combines payments functionality with the tiered BingX Card rewards structure. Early applicants are eligible for exclusive launch incentives, while BingX VIP users can enjoy additional card benefits and access to premium card tiers. The card also offers fee-free ATM withdrawals of up to $200 per month for eligible BingX Metal Card users, a transparent fee structure with no issuance or annual fees, and seamless integration with Apple Pay and Google Pay for secure, contactless payments worldwide.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bingx.com

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

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