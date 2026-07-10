Backpack Launches First 24/7 Market for Real U.S. Equities

International investors can buy and sell real U.S. equities — not synthetic derivatives — 24/7/365 for the first time ever.

SpaceX (SPCX), Micron (MU), and SanDisk (SNDK) are among the first equities available for 24/7 trading.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backpack , a global financial institution bridging crypto with traditional financial markets, today announced the launch of 24/7 trading for select U.S. equities for international investors. Investors around the world can now buy, hold, and sell real U.S. securities 24-hours a day, seven days a week on Backpack, marking a significant shift in how U.S. equities can be traded globally. Following Backpack's launch of the first real, tokenized equities in early June, this milestone reinforces Backpack's position as the leading platform connecting on-chain and off-chain liquidity and giving investors a single, always-on gateway to U.S. equity markets.

“Market infrastructure is moving towards a simple idea: capital doesn’t sleep,” said Armani Ferrante, Co-Founder and CEO of Backpack. “Backpack now gives international investors 24/7 access to some of the most significant tech equities today. For the first time, investors anywhere in the world don't have to wait for a market to open to act on conviction — we believe that's what financial markets should look like.”

Unlike synthetic alternatives, Backpack investors hold full ownership of the traded U.S. equities, backed by the depth of traditional exchange liquidity. The platform delivers instant settlement, continuous price discovery, and seamless funding via fiat or stablecoins — giving investors the infrastructure of modern markets without sacrificing the protections of real ownership.

“We are revamping financial infrastructure by creating the first 24/7 price discovery and hedging venue for real U.S. equities, and at the same time integrated with on-chain markets — starting with a select set of equities today, with more to follow.” added Ferrante.

In addition to round-the-clock direct equity trading, Backpack supports tokenized versions of these assets on Solana, which offer 24/7 on-chain trading, wallet-to-wallet transfers, and DeFi compatibility. Users can bridge seamlessly between traditional securities and tokenized representations 1:1 via the Backpack platform. Last month, Backpack’s tokenized version of SpaceX ($SPCX) became the most liquid and highest-volume tokenized SpaceX equity traded on-chain, outpacing competing offerings and underscoring strong investor demand for direct, redeemable access to one of the most highly anticipated IPOs in history.

About Backpack

Backpack is a crypto-native global financial institution bridging on-chain with traditional financial markets. Designed for both crypto-native and TradFi investors, Backpack aims to usher in the next generation of finance with unparalleled accessibility, utility, and compliance. The Backpack group includes a fully regulated global crypto exchange, a self-custodial wallet, as well as Backpack Securities, which combines a regulated brokerage with a complementary tokenization platform to provide investors with access to real equity ownership and blockchain-native distribution of publicly traded securities together within a single product experience.

Backpack currently serves users from over 150 countries and regions with more than $450 billion in trading volume. For more information visit https://backpack.exchange/ or @Backpack on X.