Constellium to Report Second Quarter 2026 Results on July 29, 2026

PARIS, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 10:00 AM (Eastern Time) to announce its second quarter 2026 results. The press release will be sent before market opening.

The conference call will be hosted by Ingrid Joerg, Chief Executive Officer, and Jack Guo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Details of the conference call, webcast and accompanying presentation will be available on the Constellium Investor Relations page at: https://www.constellium.com/investors/financial-results

The webcast can be accessed live at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mbupfx9d

To join the live conference call, please register using this link.

An archived recording of the conference call will also be available at www.constellium.com for three weeks.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $8.4 billion of revenue in 2025.

www.constellium.com